Liverpool news
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Season preview: Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Liverpool news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our Liverpool season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Reds game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on Liverpool’s title defense!

Liverpool

2019-20 finish: 1st in Premier League (32-3-3, 99 points) – 1st title in three decades
Head coach: Jurgen Klopp
2019-20 top scorer: Sadio Mane (19 goals)
Location: Liverpool

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Liverpool: Will fortune still favor the bold Reds?

Liverpool has displayed incredible energy and commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s system, and reaped the rewards with the 2019-20 Premier League title as well as the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Those accolades are all the more impressive on the heels of a sixth Champions League title.

But only one team in 11 years — Guardiola’s Man City of 2017-18 and 2018-19 — has repeated as Premier League champion. The spirit that propelled Liverpool above nearly every statistical expectation may be difficult to replicate, and that undefinable “it” is clearly what fired the Reds to a PL title.

Liverpool out-performed its xG, by no means an irrefutable stat, by nearly 25 points last season while Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea all underperformed the number. Chelsea, for what it’s worth, would’ve been a point back of second.

See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune.

Liverpool news: The current situation

The Reds are a monster and their league luck (detailed above) went against them in the Champions League when Atletico Madrid overcame every statistical odd to knock Klopp’s crew out of the final.

The Reds are second-favorite to win the league according to NBC’s new official sports betting partner PointsBet. They’ll need another career year out of Jordan Henderson and a return to finishing form for Roberto Firmino, as well as another great run of health.

Klopp has added depth to his left back spot with Konstantinos Tsimikas and the possible addition of Thiago Alcantara seems like the perfect prescription to bump Liverpool back into favorites status. The Bayern Munich man has recently been linked with an Allianz Arena stay and would cost a lot but is a talent the Reds currently lack and at least could lend valuable rest to the busy midfield.

Key Liverpool news, season objectives

  • Go for everything: Liverpool is at the point where it should contend for any trophy it wants. It’s no longer enough to scoff at lesser comps. The depth is there. The experience is there. Win more.
  • Refind the “#$%$ everyone”: Liverpool fans have already refound their fire to defend a title, and the Reds will surely love the lofty expectations being put on Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and even Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp will surely be able to reintroduce defiance into the so-called Mentality Monsters, but keeping it alive is another story.
  • Work in the kids: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino are each 28 years old. Jordan Henderson is 30, Gini Wijnaldum 29, and James Milner 34. While there’s plenty of tread on all their tires save perhaps Milner, Klopp would love to see Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Co. start to bite into their minutes.

Transfers in

  • Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Liverpool in 2020-21

They will be very good. Not exactly a hot take there, is it? The biggest challenge for Liverpool seems likely to be Manchester City. After getting 100 and 98 points in their title seasons, City slipped to 81 last season and many came in stunning fashion (whereas both teams were incredible and pretty much feasted as expected in 2018-19). This year is going to provide more challenges from outside each other, as Chelsea should be better in Year No. 2 of the Frank Lampard era and Man United with Bruno Fernandes is a different beast. I’m not speaking for our entire crew, but Liverpool in second by just failing to repeat while winning a domestic cup and challenging in the Champions League seems about right.

Season preview: Leicester City

Leicester City news
Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Leicester City news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our Leicester City season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Foxes game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on Leicester City’s title defense!

Liverpool

2019-20 finish: 5th in Premier League (18W-8D-12L, 62 points) – qualified for Europa League
Head coach: Brendan Rodgers
2019-20 top scorer: Jamie Vardy (23 goals, PL Golden Boot)
Location: Leicester, East Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Leicester City: Who are these guys?

Leicester City was a phenomenal group of overachievers to begin the 2019-20 Premier League season, and the expected goals table said the Foxes were a bit over their skis when it came to sitting in the top three for much of the season. They scored more than they should’ve and conceded less than expected but all-in-all fifth place was a very fair finish.

Still, no one saw their incredible drop-off coming, and it started before James Maddison and Ben Chilwell were injured. Maddison has re-upped for the long-term while Chilwell has fetched a pretty penny from Chelsea and both of those things are victories for the Foxes’ future.

So are they the crew that kicked up dust in the first half and a potential top four threat? Or are they a club which will be midtable and quietly depart the Europa League in January?

See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune.

Leicester City news: The current situation

How long can Jamie Vardy run as an elite level scorer? He’s got a great engine, a new contract, and is coming off the Premier League Golden Boot, but it’s going to be important that Maddison and Harvey Barnes take the next steps and Rodgers figures out how to get the most out of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers is a good manager, no doubt, but is he an upper echelon piece to a Premier League powers’ puzzle? He’ll know his reputation will either be burnished or banged up by the state of this season, and Leicester can run deep into the Europa League if he puts the proper plans in place.

Really, though, the biggest assets are the heart of their midfield in Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans. Ndidi was there for the slide, but it started when he was on the shelf. Leicester was 2-3-3 when Ndidi went less than 30 minutes or did not play. He’s not 24 until December and perhaps the most underrated star in the PL.

Tielemans didn’t mimic the wild half-season of 2018-19 in terms of offense but proved his complete presence over 37 games. When Tielemans and Ndidi are keeping teams honest in the middle, the jobs of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans get a lot easier.

Key Leicester City news, season objectives

  • Steadier Maddison: James Maddison is a delightful talent who made strides at becoming a bonafide star last season, but can he become a success-driving attack centerpiece? Maddison scored or assisted just once after December 8.
  • Kelechi a key: Iheanacho is just hitting 24 years old on Oct. 3 and looked the most like his final season at Man City in the 2019-20 season. He bagged 10 goals in all competitions and chipped in four assists over about 1300 minutes. A next step would be huge.
  • Europa and the cups: No one is expecting Leicester to move into the top four, but staying in the UEL by winning a domestic cup or finishing top six would be lovely. And PL teams have been quite decent in the Europa League, so can they channel their best days on Thursdays and make the Champions League that way?

Transfers in

  • Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Leicester City in 2020-21

Good but not great. There’s too much quality here to drop out of the top half altogether and enough depth to think they’ll contend well enough with the congestion of the Europa League. If Rodgers pushes the right buttons, Leicester could make its way back to Europe. Will he? His second full season at Liverpool was his best and this time he has the leg-up of a season-and-a-half before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

That said, this season sees all six of the traditional PL powers looking better and deeper than the Foxes, plus significant threats from Wolves and Everton. Rodgers will have to outduel Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo plus one of the big six to finish sixth. That seems a tall ask. Eighth place and maybe a cup?

James Rodriguez signs for Everton

James Rodriguez signs for Everton
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Carlo Ancelotti has been reunited with an old pal, as James Rodriguez has signed for Everton.

The top form periods of James’ club career have come under the tutelage of Ancelotti, who led the Colombian to a tremendous season at Real Madrid before bringing him to Bayern Munich.

James, 29, has 18 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, most of them coming at Real. He had a goal and an assist in his only Bundesliga start for Bayern, which came nine days before the Italian was fired.

He brands himself “a real winner” and is ready to do plenty of it in the Premier League after capturing league titles with Porto, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich and winning the Europa League and Champions League at the first two mentioned, respectively. From Evertonfc.com:

“I’m a winner, a real winner. I like to win things and I’m convinced we can have a great season,” James told evertontv. “I know we have a very talented squad, full of top players, and, I think, with the additions we’re making during this transfer window, it’s going to make us even stronger. Carlo Ancelotti was very keen to bring me here and has worked hard to bring that about.

He’s put up numbers wherever he’s gone and has a goal and five assists in his last 10 caps for Colombia, and was named to the Champions League Team of the Season as recently as 2017-18. A fresh start with a friendly boss would be a great way to see if the 29-year-old could fully realize his star potential.

James had also been linked to Manchester United and MLS side Inter Miami but the Everton links are even older.

How will he fare? At least as well as Gylfi Sigurdsson, though whether James’ days of being a game-changing superstar are still in the offing could be the difference between Everton being a mid-table side and challenging for the top six.

Man City’s Foden apologizes after COVID-19 breach leads to England dismissal

Foden apology
Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT
Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has issued an apology after both he and Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood were dropped from the England set-up following COVID-19 a protocol breach in Iceland.

Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, both made their senior debuts in England’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win at Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday and the Three Lions stayed in Iceland to train before flying to Copenhagen to play against Denmark on Tuesday.

The players were reportedly caught bringing Icelandic girls to their hotel rooms, an incident revealed to the world through the girls’ social media accounts after the game.

Young players, even phenoms, have as much to learn off the field as on it.

Foden issued an apology to his club and country as well as his family, saying he will learn from the incident. There is a police investigation into the incident, which breaks Iceland’s COVID-19 protocols.

This won’t go over well anywhere, but Pep Guardiola will be flummoxed after his long grooming process of Foden as a professional saw the Englishman makes a mistake like this.

This is, after all, the player he’s hoping fills David Silva’s boots. And with how Gareth Southgate runs the England ship, it could be a bit before Foden gets the chance to re-establish himself in the Three Lions set-up.

Foden has 15 goals and 12 assists in 72 career appearances for Man City. He went 68 minutes in the 1-0 win over Iceland.

 

 

Bournemouth’s Wilson, Fraser head to Newcastle

Wilson to Newcastle
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
Callum Wilson’s going to Newcastle, and ex-Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser is… also going to Newcastle.

Two of Eddie Howe’s top attackers from two seasons ago are heading to the warm managerial arms of Steve Bruce*, with the manager believing their experience together and instantly produce offense with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United has purchased Bournemouth forward Wilson for about $23 million, adding longtime Cherries teammate Fraser on a free transfer.

Wilson, 28, is coming off a dud campaign but scored 14 goals two seasons ago in leaping onto the map to become an England international and engineer talk of a transfer to Chelsea.

Fraser, 26, was linked with Liverpool as recently as November and also touted as a future Everton or Spurs player.

The Scottish international left a lot of mouths sour with his sad last season at Bournemouth, where his willingness to wait out his contract and miserable output (1 goal, 4 assists) meant the Cherries didn’t reap the rewards of the 2018-19 Premier League season’s second-leading assist man to Eden Hazard, also going down to the Championship.

The moves could move Miguel Almiron inside as an attacking midfielder if Fraser can hit the ground running and join the wing opposite of electric French star Saint-Maximin.

Here’s Bruce on both players, and how well they know each other:

“Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago. The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.

“(Fraser’s) ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I’m looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt. He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season.”

Whether Wilson and Fraser are a part of another relegation campaign may come down to whether they find their finishing boots and rediscover their luck or clinical nature.

Wilson’s 8-goal, 1-assist season last year was about four goals off from what expected goals said he should’ve produced, while Fraser was about two goals off. With the Cherries finishing one point below safety, luck alone from either would’ve had Bournemouth in the Premier League for 2020-21.

*It’s a COVID-19 world, so this is symbolism because the warm-blooded Brucey can’t be giving out too many hugs.