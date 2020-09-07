Liverpool news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our Liverpool season preview

Okay, time to focus on Liverpool’s title defense!

Liverpool

2019-20 finish: 1st in Premier League (32-3-3, 99 points) – 1st title in three decades

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

2019-20 top scorer: Sadio Mane (19 goals)

Location: Liverpool

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Liverpool: Will fortune still favor the bold Reds?

Liverpool has displayed incredible energy and commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s system, and reaped the rewards with the 2019-20 Premier League title as well as the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Those accolades are all the more impressive on the heels of a sixth Champions League title.

But only one team in 11 years — Guardiola’s Man City of 2017-18 and 2018-19 — has repeated as Premier League champion. The spirit that propelled Liverpool above nearly every statistical expectation may be difficult to replicate, and that undefinable “it” is clearly what fired the Reds to a PL title.

Liverpool out-performed its xG, by no means an irrefutable stat, by nearly 25 points last season while Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea all underperformed the number. Chelsea, for what it’s worth, would’ve been a point back of second.

See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune.

Liverpool news: The current situation

The Reds are a monster and their league luck (detailed above) went against them in the Champions League when Atletico Madrid overcame every statistical odd to knock Klopp’s crew out of the final.

The Reds are second-favorite to win the league according to NBC’s new official sports betting partner PointsBet. They’ll need another career year out of Jordan Henderson and a return to finishing form for Roberto Firmino, as well as another great run of health.

Klopp has added depth to his left back spot with Konstantinos Tsimikas and the possible addition of Thiago Alcantara seems like the perfect prescription to bump Liverpool back into favorites status. The Bayern Munich man has recently been linked with an Allianz Arena stay and would cost a lot but is a talent the Reds currently lack and at least could lend valuable rest to the busy midfield.

Key Liverpool news, season objectives

Go for everything: Liverpool is at the point where it should contend for any trophy it wants. It’s no longer enough to scoff at lesser comps. The depth is there. The experience is there. Win more.

Refind the “#$%$ everyone”: Liverpool fans have already refound their fire to defend a title, and the Reds will surely love the lofty expectations being put on Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and even Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp will surely be able to reintroduce defiance into the so-called Mentality Monsters, but keeping it alive is another story.

Work in the kids: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino are each 28 years old. Jordan Henderson is 30, Gini Wijnaldum 29, and James Milner 34. While there’s plenty of tread on all their tires save perhaps Milner, Klopp would love to see Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Co. start to bite into their minutes.

Transfers in

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Liverpool in 2020-21

They will be very good. Not exactly a hot take there, is it? The biggest challenge for Liverpool seems likely to be Manchester City. After getting 100 and 98 points in their title seasons, City slipped to 81 last season and many came in stunning fashion (whereas both teams were incredible and pretty much feasted as expected in 2018-19). This year is going to provide more challenges from outside each other, as Chelsea should be better in Year No. 2 of the Frank Lampard era and Man United with Bruno Fernandes is a different beast. I’m not speaking for our entire crew, but Liverpool in second by just failing to repeat while winning a domestic cup and challenging in the Champions League seems about right.

