The star Man City duo are in self-isolation and Pep Guardiola will not have them available for preseason training in the coming days.
Man City kick off their 2020-21 Premier League season on September 21 against Wolves (watch live, 3pm ET on Peacock) as they were handed an extended offseason break due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in Lisbon, Portugal in August.
That extended break means that there are still two weeks until Man City are next in Premier League action, so depending on when Mahrez and Laporte went into self-isolation they could be available for the opening game of the season.
Here is the full statement from Man City as Mahrez and Laporte are asymptomatic:
“Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”
There have been a handful of positive COVID-19 tests around the Premier League since players returned from offseason trips away, which was to be expected.
Clubs have reportedly been told that games will not be postponed unless they have less than 14 fit players both from their first team or reserve team. As players get back to training and inside the bubble provided to them, it is likely the number of COVID-19 positive tests will reduce.
Premier League players and staff members are all tested for COVID-19 twice a week under the strict protocols for games to continue in empty stadiums.
The young England duo, aged 18 and 20 respectively, were the only two members of the Three Lions squad to not train on Monday and a report from Iceland claims both players broke Icelandic rules surrounding COVID-19 as they invited two Icelandic girls back to their hotel room.
Greenwood and Foden both made their senior debuts in England’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win at Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday and the Three Lions had stayed in Iceland to train for the last few days before flying to Copenhagen to play against Denmark on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate: "Unfortunately it was brought to my attention two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble. We decided very quickly they couldn't have any interaction with the team." #ThreeLions
Further reports state that Greenwood and Foden will not travel with the squad to Denmark on Monday and will have to arrange alternative travel home to England.
It is alleged that the incident took place following the game as they broke the rules in the bubble, and here are more details from Icelandic outlet DV:
“After a visit from two Icelandic girls to their hotel rooms in Iceland after the game yesterday. The girls revealed their visit to their Snapchat followers late last night.
“In the Snapchat videos obtained by DV one of the girls can be heard saying: „Casual Sunday here with XXXXX. She was booking a hotel to meet who?“ prompting an answer from the other one: „Mason Greenwood, and I’m nervous. Very f****** nervous.”
“The clandestine meeting puts Greenwood and Foden in clear violation of Iceland’s self-isolation rules. The English national team arrived in Iceland on an exemption of Iceland’s travel rules in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team members were subject to a mandatory test for Covid-19 at the border, but were exempt from a five day quarantine and a second screening all other travelers are subject to.
“According to the terms of the exemption, the players were not to meet anyone outside of their own team members outside of the field and were only allowed to go to practices and games. The rules the players were subject to have been confirmed by KSI, Iceland’s national Football Federation. According to DV’s source, the players were not even allowed to meet their families.”
“The ladies spoke to DV this morning, but would not comment. „We do not want to discuss this. We don’t want to get them in trouble.“ The ladies were devastated to learn that pictures of them had reached the news.”
England boss Gareth Southgate has always been a manager who does not look kindly on players breaking rules off the pitch.
Arsenal entered the season as the clear third-best side in the WSL behind Chelsea and Man City (or Man City and Chelsea), but the Gunners were the most impressive side on the opening weekend.
Jill Roord bagged a hat trick, Vivianne Miedema got herself a brace, and Kim Little scored once herself to send Arsenal top of the table. The only blemish on their record was the late consolation goal scored by former Gunner Danielle Carter in the 90th minute.
Man United 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea looked to be headed for a season-opening win over Manchester United, but the Red Devils grabbed a late equalizer to steal a point for themselves and hand the Blues the first blow in this season’s title chase.
Sam Kerr put Emma Hayes’ side ahead after 25 minutes, and her goal stood up as the potential winner for more than 50 minutes. It wasn’t to be on Sunday, though, as Leah Galton tapped the ball home from close range in the 79th minute to upset the applecart.
Aston Vila 0-2 Man City
Georgia Stanway bagged a first-half hat trick, and that’s all Man City would need to defeat Villa for a leg-up on Chelsea in the title race. It was 2-0 by the 21st minute, at which point City went into cruise control and allowed only one golden scoring chance in the second half. Fortunately for City, Diana Silva curled her effort wide and that was that.
Elsewhere in WSL
Bristol City 0-4 Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham United
2019-20 finish: 14th (11W-10D-17L, 43 points)
Head coach: Roy Hodgson
2019-20 PL top scorer: Jordan Ayew (9 PL goals)
Location: South London
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Crystal Palace: Hodgson on the hot seat?
In seven seasons as a Premier League club, Crystal Palace have had six different managers, which is to say the Eagles aren’t the most patient bunch in the world when results take a downturn. Finishing last season without a win in any of his side’s final eight games will not have done Roy Hodgson any favors. Prior to the restart of the season, Palace sat 11th in the table and were just two points off 8th, well within striking distance. They took just one point from their final eight games — a draw on the final day of the season, following seven straight defeats — and fell to 14th instead.
Given the circumstances under which Hodgson himself was appointed — Frank de Boer was fired just five games into his first season in charge — Hodgson will know his side must start the season quickly in order to avoid a similar fate.
Crystal Palace news: The current situation
Anytime a club starts a new season with its best player a 50-50 prospect — at best — to remain at the club after the transfer window closes, it’s not going to be an easy storm to navigate. That is, unfortunately, the case for Palace and star winger Wilfried Zaha. Though his production fell off considerably in 2019-20 (4 goals, 3 assists after racking up 10 and 5 in 2018-29), Zaha has been linked with a handful of clubs from around the PL and elsewhere in Europe. Hodgson had the following to say back in July: “If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad. We still like him very much; we can’t make him like us. This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out.”
Key Crystal Palace news, season objectives
Will season no. 8 be the one in which Palace finally break through and finish higher than 10th? They’ve managed finishes of 10th, 11th (twice) and 12th, but never quite put together a complete season to reach single digits.
Hodgson’s contract is set to expire next summer. Will Palace re-sign the 73-year-old, or is the writing on the wall regarding his time at Selhurst Park? If he’s already to leave next summer, how will that affect the club and the players this season?
Transfers in
Eberechi Eze: Signed from Queens Park Rangers for $21 million, is Eze the long-term solution to Palace’s Zaha “problem”? The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists last season in the EFL Championship.
Nathan Ferguson: Signed from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed and unreported fee (the sides had previously agreed a $16-million deal in January before a knee injury saw the transfer canceled), the highly-rated 19-year-old center back made 21 appearances in the Championship last season.
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Crystal Palace in 2020-21
As stated above, the uncertainty surround Zaha and Hodgson are massive red flags ahead of the new season. Anytime you’re unsure whether your manager or best player will be at the club a week or a month from now, it’s a tough situation. But, when both have major doubts over their futures? That’s when things start to fall to pieces quickly.
Given Palace exceeded expectations for three-quarters of the year last season, and still only managed a 14th-place finish, it’s hard to see them doing much more than that in 2020-21. If the Eagles can manage to stay up and book a ninth season in the PL, perhaps next summer will see a hugely needed rebuild undertaken.
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Paul Pogba returning to Juventus to play for new manager and former teammate Andrea Pirlo, Thiago Alcantara dismissing rumors that he will leave Bayern Munich, and Antoine Griezmann on his way out of Barcelona…
Pogba stalling on new contract, wants Juventus return
Paul Pogba’s contract is set to expire next summer, and the 27-year-old World Cup-winning Frenchman is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal as he contemplates a return to Juventus. It was at Juve that Pogba ascended to global superstar status while playing alongside Pirlo, for whom he is apparently quite keen to play. It’s unlikely a move would happen this summer, but Juve will undoubtedly be calling as soon as the calendar turns over to Jan. 1, 2021 and pre-contract agreements can be agreed. The next few months should be full of drama surrounding Pogba’s contract.
Thiago happy to stay at Bayern
The entire world has been operating under the assumption that Thiago leaving Bayern this summer was a foregone conclusion. Not so fast, says Thiago himself: “I have not said at any time that I am leaving. Every year you put me in a different team.” The biggest sticking point with regards to Thiago completing a move elsewhere is the fee Bayern are demanding for the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder, who has just one year remaining on his contract.
If Barcelona could move any one player off their books this summer, Antoine Griezmann would sit high atop their list of potential departures given his nearly $500,000-per-week wages. Alas, the Blaugrana could be handed a get-out-of-jail-free card with Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou.
Newcastle, Wilson nearing deal
Callum Wilson is reportedly close to joining Newcastle United following a reported $26-million bid from the Premier League side this weekend. Bournemouth were relegated from the PL last season, forcing Wilson to seek a move away to remain in the top flight. Wilson scored more goals (8) than any single Newcastle player last season.