Manchester City COVID-19 positive tests: It has been confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The star Man City duo are in self-isolation and Pep Guardiola will not have them available for preseason training in the coming days.

Man City kick off their 2020-21 Premier League season on September 21 against Wolves (watch live, 3pm ET on Peacock) as they were handed an extended offseason break due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in Lisbon, Portugal in August.

That extended break means that there are still two weeks until Man City are next in Premier League action, so depending on when Mahrez and Laporte went into self-isolation they could be available for the opening game of the season.

Here is the full statement from Man City as Mahrez and Laporte are asymptomatic:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

There have been a handful of positive COVID-19 tests around the Premier League since players returned from offseason trips away, which was to be expected.

Clubs have reportedly been told that games will not be postponed unless they have less than 14 fit players both from their first team or reserve team. As players get back to training and inside the bubble provided to them, it is likely the number of COVID-19 positive tests will reduce.

Premier League players and staff members are all tested for COVID-19 twice a week under the strict protocols for games to continue in empty stadiums.

