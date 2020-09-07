More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
New Chelsea kit
Getty Images

PHOTOS: Chelsea release outrageous new kit

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 7, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT
The new Chelsea kit is out there. Properly out there.

Ranking PL kits for 2020-21

Also: they have basically copied Crystal Palace. We know they aren’t based too far from one another across London, but this is a little too much…

Check out photos of the new Chelsea kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.

With red and blue stripes it is very different to many Chelsea kits in recent years, and even though Palace’s kits are designed by Puma and Chelsea’s by Nike, somehow the design is very, very similar. Cue that classic Spiderman gif.

Premier League highlights  

Chelsea released the following details on their new third kit, which they will wear in Europe.

“The third kit combines vintage club colours, Nike sneaker heritage and a dose of 1990s nostalgia to create a fresh look for the new season. The kit, which Chelsea will wear for our European campaign, is part of a wider Nike collection which celebrates jersey culture and the iconic Air Max archives. The Blues’ new design is heavily influenced by the much-loved original Air Max 180, a shoe which was first released in 1991 and also shares the inspirations of the Chelsea kits of the era. The colours shine through in a third kit which takes all those influences and creates a sharp, modern football kit.”

Simply put, the reaction from fans online hasn’t been great and even Crystal Palace have had a bit of a pop at Chelsea on social media with regards to their home kit being used for Chelsea’s third kit.

It’s safe to say that Chelsea’s new third kit won’t move them up our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.

Bournemouth’s Wilson, Fraser head to Newcastle

Wilson to Newcastle
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
Callum Wilson’s going to Newcastle, and ex-Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser is… also going to Newcastle.

Two of Eddie Howe’s top attackers from two seasons ago are heading to the warm managerial arms of Steve Bruce*, with the manager believing their experience together and instantly produce offense with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United has purchased Bournemouth forward Wilson for about $23 million, adding longtime Cherries teammate Fraser on a free transfer.

All 2020-21 PL transfers

Wilson, 28, is coming off a dud campaign but scored 14 goals two seasons ago in leaping onto the map to become an England international and engineer talk of a transfer to Chelsea.

Fraser, 26, was linked with Liverpool as recently as November and also touted as a future Everton or Spurs player.

The Scottish international left a lot of mouths sour with his sad last season at Bournemouth, where his willingness to wait out his contract and miserable output (1 goal, 4 assists) meant the Cherries didn’t reap the rewards of the 2018-19 Premier League season’s second-leading assist man to Eden Hazard, also going down to the Championship.

The moves could move Miguel Almiron inside as an attacking midfielder if Fraser can hit the ground running and join the wing opposite of electric French star Saint-Maximin.

Here’s Bruce on both players, and how well they know each other:

“Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago. The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.

“(Fraser’s) ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I’m looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt. He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season.”

Whether Wilson and Fraser are a part of another relegation campaign may come down to whether they find their finishing boots and rediscover their luck or clinical nature.

Wilson’s 8-goal, 1-assist season last year was about four goals off from what expected goals said he should’ve produced, while Fraser was about two goals off. With the Cherries finishing one point below safety, luck alone from either would’ve had Bournemouth in the Premier League for 2020-21.

*It’s a COVID-19 world, so this is symbolism because the warm-blooded Brucey can’t be giving out too many hugs.

Season preview: Leeds

Leeds news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 7, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Leeds news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

How to watch PL in the USA

This is our Leeds season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Leeds game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season

Okay, time to focus on Leeds’ long-awaited return to the Premier League…

Leeds

2019-20 finish: 1st in Championship (28-9-9, 93 points) – Promoted as Champions
Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa
2019-20 top scorer: Patrick Bamford (16 goals)
Location: Leeds, Yorkshire

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Leeds: How far can the Marcelo Bielsa show go?

All eyes will be on Leeds United’s return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, as the Yorkshire giants took the Championship by storm in Marcelo Bielsa’s second full season in charge. The eccentric Argentine coach will sit on his bucket on the sidelines and direct his team to press high often, as well as trying to keep the ball and play a mesmerizing style. Leeds, in theory, have everything set up to be a top six Premier League team and Bielsa is one of the most influential managers in recent history. Many are tipping Leeds to finish in the top 10 and given how well they’ve played agains Premier League teams in cup competitions in recent seasons, this should be a lot of fun. With Rodrigo adding extra firepower, Leeds should be fun to watch and will have an extra cutting edge which was the main reason they didn’t break records galore during their promotion campaign. Bielsa has awoken a sleeping giant.

Leeds news: The current situation

After finishing 10 points clear at the top of the Championship last season, things are positive at Leeds. They have been handed a tough start to the season but if they can cause a few upsets early on, they will be flying by December. They will hope to have as many fans as possible inside Elland Road as soon as possible, as their fanatic supporters give them an edge. Leeds will want to be back in European action in the next few seasons but Bielsa will know they have to walk before they can run. Getting supporters to stay on board with that mantra will be tough, because Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and have underachieved for so long. With a mixture of classy players such as Pablo Hernandez, Rodrigo and Helder Costa, plus youngsters Kalvin Phillips and Jack Harrison adding to an experienced core of defenders, Bielsa has an interesting mix of players who have all bought into his unique playing style. If you are a neutral, make sure you watch Leeds every single week.

Key Leeds news, season objectives

  • Keeping Marcelo Bielsa happy: It doesn’t take much to set Bielsa off and he’s left previous clubs abruptly and it looked unlikely he would return to Leeds for the 2019-20 season. He did, and his pressing tactics took them to the promised land and he’s a God in Leeds. Bielsa has influenced some of the world’s top managers, including Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, as Guardiola once called Bielsa “the best coach in the world” and Pochettino has said Bielsa is “like my second father.” High praise, but Bielsa is high strung and needs backing in the transfer window otherwise he could just walk out of the door.
  • Spending big to make sure they stay in the top-flight: They have brought in Rodrigo on a club-record deal and probably need a few more additions, especially defensively, if they’re going to cement themselves in the Premier League. They wanted to sign Ben White permanently but that didn’t happen. 
  • Enjoy the ride: Look, there will be a lot of pressure from Leeds’ fanbase for this team to compete right away in the PL and emulate what Wolves have done. That will be tough and Leeds have been on a heck of a ride since they were last in the PL in 2004. From double relegation to the third tier and the agony of so many second half of the season collapses and playoff heartbreaks, players, fans and club employees should try and enjoy being back in the top-flight whenever possible.

Transfers in

  • Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  • Illan Meslier (Lorient)
  • Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
  • Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
  • Cody Drameh (Fulham)
  • Sam Greenwood (Arsenal)
  • Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
  • Robin Koch (Freiburg)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Leeds in 2020-21

They will not be relegated but may not push for the top 10 yet. Leeds are probably a few more buys in the transfer window away from really pushing on in the Premier League but if they’re doing well when the January transfer window arrives, expect Marcelo Bielsa to be given plenty of cash to spend. That said, after their financial meltdown saw them collapse from Champions League semifinals to League One in just a few years, the club will spend wisely this time around. Leeds will be exciting this season and should cause plenty of shocks. Solid midtable finish for the Yorkshire giants.

Transfer news: Reguilon to Arsenal; Telles to Man United

Reguilon to Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 7, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal is gathering steam, while Alex Telles to Manchester United is also gaining momentum as Iberian-based left backs to the Premier League is the main focus.

How to watch PL in the USA

Let’s dig in on the latest transfer news in the Premier League.

Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal over Manchester United

Starting in north London, it is believed that Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal could happen, as the Gunners are battling Manchester United and Sevilla to sign the Spanish left back on a permanent basis.

According to our partners at Sky Sports, Reguilon to Arsenal is now a possibility but Real Madrid want a buy-back clause in any deal due to the huge potential of the talented left back. Real currently have Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as their left back options.

Reguilon, 23, was a star on loan at Sevilla in 2019-20 but is not needed at Real Madrid and is available for transfer. Reguilon was previously linked with Chelsea but they signed Ben Chilwell instead, and although Man United have shown interest in the attacking full back, it is believed Arsenal are also in the hunt for the Spanish international.

Where would Reguilon fit in at Arsenal? With Ainsley-Maitland Niles perhaps leaving for Wolves, this could be a good replacement at left wing back. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are Mikel Arteta’s other options at left back and given Tierney’s form during the second half of last season, spending their limited transfer cash on Reguilon would be a strange one for Arsenal.

Likewise, Reguilon to Man United would be a little strange as Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams occupy those areas but Reguilon would be an upgrade on them both. Watch this space.

Alex Telles to Manchester United

It seems like United do have another left back option lined up, though, as Alex Telles to Manchester United is in the works.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola says that Telles’ agent has traveled to speak with Man United who want to sign the FC Porto and Brazilian full back. The talented left back has under a year left on his contract and has consistently been one of the best defenders in Portugal in recent seasons.

Telles, 27, was also a target for Chelsea earlier in the transfer window but it appears Man United will secure the deal for the Brazilian defender who will push Shaw and Williams at left back, while give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options when he wants to play a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-3.

He is an attacking full back who scored 11 goals and added eight assists last season and United do need to add a bit more experience to their defensive unit. Given the amount of money they’ve spent in recent windows, a cut-price deal for Telles would be a shrewd move.

Season preview: Fulham

Fulham news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 7, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Fulham news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

How to watch PL in the USA

This is our Fulham season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Fulham game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season

Okay, time to focus on the Cottagers…

Fulham

2019-20 finish: 4th in Championship (23-12-11, 81 points) – Promoted via playoffs
Head coach: Scott Parker
2019-20 top scorer: Aleksandar Mitrovic (26 goals)
Location: West London

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Fulham: Continuity over cash is key this time

Fulham are the favorites to be relegated straight back to the Championship but there is probably more optimism around Craven Cottage this time around. When they were promoted two seasons ago they spent big money on big-name players and it just didn’t work. Reverting to a squad of players who have pretty much got them promoted in two of the last three seasons via the playoffs is smart, and Scott Parker has given this side more grit and focus. They still play open, attacking soccer but they are also tougher to break down and aren’t quite as flamboyant as they were in 2018-19. Expect Fulham to grind out quite a few 1-0 wins at home this season rather than the high-scoring defeats they suffered last time around in the Premier League. They spent $145 million two summers ago on new players but American owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony, who is the sporting director, will have learned from that harsh lesson. Continuity over cash is key this time around.

Fulham news: The current situation

There is a lot of positivity around the club as Parker, 39, is a young manager with incredible hunger and they now have a good mix of youth and experience in their team. Captain Tom Cairney, USMNT veteran Tim Ream and top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic give them a solid core and the likes of Josh Onomah, Antonee Robinson and Harrison Reed give them more youth in the team with Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Reid solid attacking options. You get the feeling that if Fulham manage to stay up this season, they will become Premier League mainstays once again. Fans of Fulhamerica will rejoice, and trips to Craven Cottage are always a lot of fun down by the banks of the River Thames and the stadium renovations will be fabulous once finished.

Key Fulham news, season objectives

  • Cause a few shocks early and ride the wave of positivity: Fulham have been handed a decent enough start when it comes to their opening fixtures and if they can get through to November with a few shock wins under their belt, it will give them confidence that this time around they can stay up in the Premier League. The main issue will be keeping clean sheets as their defensive unit is looking like their weak spot.
  • Stay patient with Parker: Young English manager Scott Parker has proven to be an inspired hire and got Fulham promoted in his first full season as a coach. Stick with him. No matter what. If Fulham are in the relegation zone in December, they proved last time there were in the PL that chopping and changing managers doesn’t work. Give Parker a full season in charge, no matter what.
  • Get service to Mitrovic: He scores goals at every level he plays at and if you whip quality crosses into the box then Mitro will be on fire for most of the Premier League season. Fulham have to stay solid defensively, then make the most of Mitrovic’s aerial ability when they get the chance to do so.

Transfers in

  • Anthony Knockaert: $19 million from Brighton
  • Antonee Robinson: $2.5 million from Wigan
  • Harrison Reed: $10.5 million from Southampton
  • Mario Lemina: Season-long loan from Southampton

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Fulham in 2020-21

Fulham will be in a relegation battle throughout this season but they can really survive if they get lucky with injuries and can improve defensively. Scott Parker is a likeable character and Fulham are a likeable club. They have to become a nasty team to play against, though, and they did that in the Championship last season. We think they will probably get relegated once again, but they will be a lot closer to staying up than they were during the 2018-19 season.