The new Chelsea kit is out there. Properly out there.
Also: they have basically copied Crystal Palace. We know they aren’t based too far from one another across London, but this is a little too much…
Check out photos of the new Chelsea kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.
With red and blue stripes it is very different to many Chelsea kits in recent years, and even though Palace’s kits are designed by Puma and Chelsea’s by Nike, somehow the design is very, very similar. Cue that classic Spiderman gif.
Chelsea released the following details on their new third kit, which they will wear in Europe.
“The third kit combines vintage club colours, Nike sneaker heritage and a dose of 1990s nostalgia to create a fresh look for the new season. The kit, which Chelsea will wear for our European campaign, is part of a wider Nike collection which celebrates jersey culture and the iconic Air Max archives. The Blues’ new design is heavily influenced by the much-loved original Air Max 180, a shoe which was first released in 1991 and also shares the inspirations of the Chelsea kits of the era. The colours shine through in a third kit which takes all those influences and creates a sharp, modern football kit.”
Simply put, the reaction from fans online hasn’t been great and even Crystal Palace have had a bit of a pop at Chelsea on social media with regards to their home kit being used for Chelsea’s third kit.
It’s safe to say that Chelsea’s new third kit won’t move them up our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.
Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! 🔥
One for the sneakerheads 👟, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past!
Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020
#ItsNotThoughIsIt https://t.co/Jjh7eLot04
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 7, 2020
London-born Blues fan, athlete and artist Ocean Lewis modelling our new third kit! ✌️ #ItsAChelseaThing | @nikefootball
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020