In the latest transfer news Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal is gathering steam, while Alex Telles to Manchester United is also gaining momentum as Iberian-based left backs to the Premier League is the main focus.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s dig in on the latest transfer news in the Premier League.

Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal over Manchester United

Starting in north London, it is believed that Sergio Reguilon to Arsenal could happen, as the Gunners are battling Manchester United and Sevilla to sign the Spanish left back on a permanent basis.

According to our partners at Sky Sports, Reguilon to Arsenal is now a possibility but Real Madrid want a buy-back clause in any deal due to the huge potential of the talented left back. Real currently have Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as their left back options.

Reguilon, 23, was a star on loan at Sevilla in 2019-20 but is not needed at Real Madrid and is available for transfer. Reguilon was previously linked with Chelsea but they signed Ben Chilwell instead, and although Man United have shown interest in the attacking full back, it is believed Arsenal are also in the hunt for the Spanish international.

Where would Reguilon fit in at Arsenal? With Ainsley-Maitland Niles perhaps leaving for Wolves, this could be a good replacement at left wing back. Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are Mikel Arteta’s other options at left back and given Tierney’s form during the second half of last season, spending their limited transfer cash on Reguilon would be a strange one for Arsenal.

Likewise, Reguilon to Man United would be a little strange as Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams occupy those areas but Reguilon would be an upgrade on them both. Watch this space.

Alex Telles to Manchester United

It seems like United do have another left back option lined up, though, as Alex Telles to Manchester United is in the works.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola says that Telles’ agent has traveled to speak with Man United who want to sign the FC Porto and Brazilian full back. The talented left back has under a year left on his contract and has consistently been one of the best defenders in Portugal in recent seasons.

Telles, 27, was also a target for Chelsea earlier in the transfer window but it appears Man United will secure the deal for the Brazilian defender who will push Shaw and Williams at left back, while give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options when he wants to play a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-3.

He is an attacking full back who scored 11 goals and added eight assists last season and United do need to add a bit more experience to their defensive unit. Given the amount of money they’ve spent in recent windows, a cut-price deal for Telles would be a shrewd move.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports