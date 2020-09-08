More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CONCACAF to change World Cup qualifying schedule

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team will have a new World Cup qualifying schedule as CONCACAF deals with continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

CONCACAF will postpone matches set for the October and November international windows, which would not have included the United States men, but the reschedule dates will change when the USMNT starts its phase of qualifying.

The first round will now begin in March, and Sports Illustrated says the final stage will not start until after the 2021 Gold Cup (July 10-Aug. 1)

From a CONCACAF release:

“Many parts of the region continue to have very challenging public health situations, and that has been a key factor in this decision. Additionally, several countries across the confederation have travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, which would make international football involving 30 national teams extremely difficult.”

Presumably, the order of fixtures drawn Aug. 19 will not change, rather the Yanks’ first matchday.

The winter World Cup does give CONCACAF some leeway to fit in all the matches while also allowing time for the inter-confederational playoff between its fourth-place qualifying finisher and an opponent from another confederation.

The confederation could also opt to add match days for the first stage, which could affect club availability for players like Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies and Curacao brothers Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) and Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town).

Originally scheduled for June 2021, here is the order of matches before CONCACAF rescheduled its final stage.

June 2021 — Window 1 — AWAY to A/F winner;  HOME v. B/E winner

June 2022 — Window 2 — AWAY to Honduras; HOME v. Jamaica

Sept 2021 — Window 3 — AWAY to C/D winner; HOME v. Costa Rica

Oct 2021 — Window 4 — HOME v. Mexico; AWAY to Jamaica

Nov 2021 — Window 5 — HOME v A/F winner; AWAY to B/E winner

Jan 2022 — Window 6 — HOME to Honduras; AWAY to Mexico

March 2022 — Window 7 — HOME to C/D winner; AWAY to Costa Rica

Season preview: West Bromwich Albion

West Brom news
Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
West Bromwich Albion news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our West Bromwich Albion season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Baggies game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on West Bromwich Albion’s renewal of acquaintances with the top flight.

West Bromwich Albion

2019-20 finish: 2nd in Championship (22W-17D-7L, 83 points) – promoted to Premier League
Head coach: Slaven Bilic
2019-20 top scorer: Charlie Austin (11 goals)
Location: West Bromwich, West Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on West Bromwich Albion: Matheus Pereira

Look up and down West Brom’s roster and you see a tough group of scrappers. There’s guile. There’s experience. There’s youth and hope.

Then there’s Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian was dynamite last season as the Baggies earned promotion to the PL thanks in large part to his 8-goal, 16-assist production.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has produced offense on non-powers in both Portugal and the German Bundesliga but the Baggies will need him to be a star this season.

He’s capable but how long will it take him to find his footing in the top flight of top flights? We’ll find out in a hurry, as West Brom opens with Leicester City, Everton, and Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion news: The current situation

According to most oddsmakers, only Fulham has a higher expectation to be relegated than the Baggies.

That said, the club has a hard-nosed manager in Bilic and some savvy veterans in Matty Phillips and Jake Livermore. The PL won’t be new to several in the bunch, and that’s good.

West Brom is going to have to feast on the teams around it on the table. That means collecting at least four of six points from the Fulhams, Newcastles, and Crystal Palaces of the world.

It’s not more complicated than that.

Key West Bromwich Albion news, season objectives

  • Johnstone-wall: Two years removed from his status as a serial Manchester United loanee, Sam Johnstone is coming off a strong season playing all 46 Championship matches at the back for Bilic after playing every match for the Baggies in his first year at the Hawthorns.
  • Loanees become key pieces: Pereira, Grady Diangana, Filip Krovinovic, and Callum Robinson all played significant roles in the promotion season and Pereira and Diangana are the only ones back as of press time.
  • Stay up: By any means necessary.

Transfers in

  • Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)
  • Cedric Kipre (Wigan)
  • Grady Diangana (West Ham)
  • David Button (Brighton)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for West Bromwich Albion in 2020-21

The Baggies’ tough schedule start means it seems likely they’ll be in the bottom half of the table for much of the season. Staying up would be a significant victory but not stunning: Bilic is an experienced hand and there’s enough young promise and veteran savvy to pull off a run to safety. Still, we’re ticketing West Brom for a space just below 17th.

Bocanegra joins National Soccer Hall of Fame; Cherundolo, Solo snubbed

National Soccer Hall of Fame
Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
The National Soccer Hall of Fame continued to infuriate with its baffling voting results will induct one human this summer.

That player is a no-doubter in Carlos Bocanegra, who deserves plenty of praise for his incredible USMNT tenure and a solid club career with Fulham, Rennes, Saint-Etienne, and Rangers in addition to multiple stops in MLS.

But instead we’re (again) left wondering who voted against other no-brainers like Steve Cherundolo and Hope Solo, a year after the Hall somehow saw fit to put in Sunil Gulati last season over Cherundolo. That’s not meant as a knock on the career of Gulati but measuring him as clearly above Cherundolo is… a challenge.

Solo has 202 caps for the USWNT and only nine players have more than the three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Golden Glove winner. Perhaps the controversial nature of her off-field and anti-establishment life has hurt her in the eyes of voters, and Abby Wambach wasn’t even close to unanimous last season.

Cherundolo played from 1999-2014 for Bundesliga mainstays Hannover 96 and was even captain of the German club. He’s won 87 USMNT caps and been hired on the staffs at Stuttgart, Hannover, and the USMNT before joining the Germany youth set-up.

Tell me what Hall of Fame voter should be shutting down either!

There are now 40 members in the National Soccer Hall of Fame including five executives. Five are former or current U.S. Soccer presidents and MLS commissioners, which is good news for… current and future U.S. Soccer presidents and MLS commissioners (This omits a sixth in Cindy Parlow Cone, who was elected as a player far before she was elected USSF prez).

Each has a great story to tell, sure, but a number of those stories would collect less ears than Cherundolo’s and Solo’s (Jaime Moreno’s and Lauren Holiday’s, maybe too).

If you want people to respect your process and selections, have a respect-worthy process.

Transfer news: USMNT back to Bournemouth; Martinez, Watkins to Villa

Watkins to Villa
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Newcastle has signed another player, Aston Villa are after two including one Tottenham target, and Cameron Carter-Vickers may get another loan away from North London.

All aboard the transfer rumor train…

Martinez to Villa, Watkins to Villa

Aston Villa’s looking to shore up two positions with signings from London.

First is Arsenal backstop Emiliano Martinez, who starred down the stretch for Mikel Arteta but was only between the sticks because star keeper Bernd Leno was down with injury.

Martinez wants to play and Villa has already seen one bid rejected by the Gunners, who want $24 million for the Argentine according to The Guardian.

The same report says Villa is ready to outbid Tottenham for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, offering more than $30 million for the prolific Championship hit man.

Watkins, 24, scored a career-best 25 goals as the Bees came oh-so-close to the Premier League, and he’s habitually been a double-digit goal man who chips in a half-dozen or more assists.

It’s a lot of dough, but strikers get money.

Lewis to Newcastle

Look out everyone: Newcastle has signed another player and not a cheap one given the age and experience of reported $19 million buy Jamal Lewis.

The Magpies have added the Norwich City left back to this week’s signings of Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

The 12-times capped Northern Ireland man was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer.

Every year sees PL teams raid the relegated sides for talent and Lewis well-liked at Carrow Road.

He’ll give Steve Bruce strength and depth on the left if he wants to use Matt Ritchie in a more advanced role and keep Javi Manquillo on the right.

Lewis against his new team in an August win (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth

A much-changed and relegated Bournemouth side could be adding an American to its push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Football.London has the story of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was a massive part of helping Luton Town surge out of the Championship playoff picture last year.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly okay with sanctioning another loan of Carter-Vickers despite the USMNT center back getting some run in preseason friendlies.

Carter-Vickers, 22, would help fill the gap left by Nathan Ake’s expensive move to Man City as the Cherries learn to live life without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and attackers Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

Season preview: Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our Tottenham Hotspur season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Spurs game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on Tottenham Hotspur’s hopeful resurgence.

Tottenham Hotspur

2019-20 finish: 6th in Premier League (16W-11D-11L, 59 points) – qualified for Europa League
Head coach: Jose Mourinho
2019-20 top scorer: Harry Kane (18 goals)
Location: North London

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Tottenham Hotspur: Mou are you?

Jose Mourinho is one of the great minds in the game but is he capable of harnessing Spurs’ talent and returning them to the top four.

The manager has a wealth of attacking options and got through his first season at Spurs by finding a new role for Eric Dier and making the best of Serge Aurier. What he’s done with Tanguy Ndombele is an ongoing joke, but Mourinho also introduced the world to Japhet Tanganga in a classic Mou move that recalls introducing Scott McTominay into the Manchester United first team.

But as he adds two underappreciated Premier League talents in Wolves’ Matt Doherty and Saints’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, there can be no excuses if he doesn’t turn on better offensive performances from the cast of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, and his pal Dele Alli.

It simply has to be better. A healthy Kane is the biggest part and losing both the center forward, Son, and Bergwijn before the pandemic break was a big part of what pegged Spurs back outside the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur news: The current situation

Would you bet against Mourinho putting a better product on the field in his first full season at Spurs, having added Doherty and Hojbjerg and surely more in the offing?

No, you wouldn’t. Or perhaps you shouldn’t.

Kane is a beast and Son his right-hand man. Bergwijn may be the piece that makes the three-headed attack too much for most Premier League defenses. You know Mourinho will have the defense organized and it would be surprising if he didn’t find a use for Ndombele more in-line with the expectations of last summer’s big signing.

Key Tottenham Hotspur news, season objectives

  • Healthy Harry: Not news to Spurs fans and it’s hard to promise the health of anyone, but when Kane’s ankle is okay Spurs are very much the real deal. Is the team much more than one player? Of course. Is there any player more valuable to the side than Kane? Let’s say it this way: Kane has missed eight-or-more PL matches in three of the last four seasons. Tottenham is 4W-4D-7L in its last 15 league matches without him and 13-8-8 when he hits the pitch.
  • Find an alternative at center forward: Everyone outside of Spurs’ top four rivals is hoping for a 38-game feature run from Kane, but who is going to back up the big man when the minutes get heavy? Troy Parrott is on loan to Millwall, so this objective needs to be settled by the end of the transfer window.
  • Europa and the cups: Spurs need a trophy. Mourinho wins trophies. Whether the UEL, FA Cup, or League Cup, one has to come through the door.

Transfers in

  • Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
  • Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
  • Matt Doherty (Wolves)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020-21

More than last season’s 16 wins seems a given unless another bizarre run of injuries hits North London. The top three seems well-established in Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Perhaps the Blues are in that “second group” with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Spurs, but a return to the top four and some silverware seem the better aims for Mourinho. We bet Tottenham is in the discussion for fourth down to the wire. Whether they get there is another story but Mourinho has more guile and experience than all of the managers outside of the top two. Spurs fourth? We’ll only say it with the inclusion of that particular punctuation mark (They did, after all, burn me on a second-place prediction last season –NM).