Season preview: Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Manchester United news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

This is our Manchester United season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Manchester United game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Manchester United

2019-20 finish: 3rd (18W-12D-8L, 66 points)
Head coach: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
2019-20 PL top scorer: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford (Both had 17 PL goals)
Location: Manchester, North West England

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Manchester United: How to become title challengers

This is all about taking the next step for Solskjaer and Manchester United. They finished third after an impressive finish to the 2019-20 season and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, and return to fitness of Paul Pogba, gave them an X-factor in midfield. Arguably taking the next step to get on the level of Liverpool and Manchester City (who they finished 33 points and 15 points behind respectively) will be even harder than dragging their way back into the top four. Reaching the Champions League should be the bare minimum each season for Man United and now it is all about becoming genuine title contenders. If not this season, then definitely in 2021-22. The pressure is on Ole and his young side who are set up to get the best out of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to score goals galore.

Manchester United news: The current situation

Confidence will be high despite coming up short in the FA Cup and Europa League to not win a trophy at the business end of the season. They were unbeaten in their final 14 Premier League matches, eventually overtaking Leicester City to secure qualification to the 2020-21 Champions League. Don’t forget, at the end of January Man United were points outside the top four and 14 points behind third-place Leicester. What a comeback. Bruno Fernandes now makes this team tick after arriving in January for $88 million from Sporting Lisbon, as he was involved in 15 Premier League goals since his debut on Feb. 1 which was the most in the PL during that span. Three semifinal defeats will have hurt this Manchester United side and Solskjaer will hope to add more players in the final weeks of the summer transfer window to keep them on an upward trajectory.

Key Manchester United news, season objectives

  • Fitting Paul Pogba into the team: With Donny van de Beek arriving and Pogba yet to agree a new contract at Man United, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out. He developed a promising partnership, at times, with Bruno Fernandes during project restart but he also made a few big errors. Pogba wants to stay at United, according to his agent, but with Fernandes pulling the strings in central midfield, do United want Pogba to stay? His quality is undoubted but slotting him into midfield alongside Fernandes and a more defensive player just about strikes the right balance.
  • Henderson or De Gea to be number one? This is a tough one. David de Gea had plenty of high-profile errors last season but Solskjaer stuck by him. With Dean Henderson returning from his hugely successful loan spell at Sheffield United, the Man United academy product is keen to push De Gea all the way for the starting spot. He has a chance to become the starter and if DDG makes some big errors early in the season, Henderson is waiting in the wings. Will that extra competition help to improve De Gea’s form? Solskjaer will be hoping so.
  • Champions League return must be balanced: Man United are back in the Champions League after one season away but they have to get the balance correct between the PL and Europe. Don’t forget, they only just made it to the Champions League even though they finished third in the table and there will be an almighty scrap between themselves, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves for those two remaining UCL spots if Liverpool and Man City are ahead in the top two again. Man United need to enjoy the Champions League but they will also need to keep their focus on qualifying for it once again.

Transfers in

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Manchester United in 2020-21

This is probably a season too early for a title bid but top four should be relatively straightforward if their star players stay injury free. Solskjaer’s team have to improve defensively and David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw will be key to that. Those three made big errors and struggled with fitness last season. If a new center back or left back arrives, that should improve things, as Solskjaer knows he has so many goals in attack. If United can keep improving at the back, they will be much closer to Liverpool and Man City this season. Sounds simple, but it’s not.

Zaniolo to undergo surgery after rupturing ACL again

Zaniolo
Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo another serious knee operation on Wednesday after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in eight months.

The 21-year-old Roma player only returned from his previous injury in July but hurt his other knee while playing for Italy on Monday, limping off shortly before halftime during the 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League.

“(Zaniolo) has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.” Roma said Tuesday.

He was injured in a challenge by Donny van de Beek.

Zaniolo, who ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a match against Juventus in January, posted an update on his condition on social media.

“For the many people who are asking me how I am, this morning I underwent the customary tests which showed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in my left knee!” Zaniolo wrote on Instagram. “I thank everyone, both Roma fans and others for the support. I’ll be back soon!”

Clubs and fellow players posted messages of support online.

“It may sound trite to say that you will come back stronger than before, but I’m sure you will manage to do so,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini wrote on Twitter.

Italy team doctor Andrea Ferretti said he reassured Zaniolo, who turned 21 in July and is one of the most promising young players in the country, by noting that Carlo Ancelotti went on to win three Serie A titles and two European Cups as a player after returning from similar circumstances.

“I talked to the boy this morning after he did the tests and I reminded him of an illustrious precedent … Carlo Ancelotti,” Ferretti said. “It was the start of the 80s: first one cruciate ligament, then shortly after he returned to the field he did the other. Then the player came back right to the top level, returning to the national team and winning everything that a player can win.”

Zaniolo had scored two goals in his eight Serie A appearances since returning from injury.

All but one of those appearances had been as a substitute but he started in Amsterdam on Monday.

“My very best wishes to Zaniolo. He is the patrimony of the whole country,” Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago said. “At that age there are not so many cases of a double injury in the space of a few months, it’s almost something for the Guinness Book of Records.

“But I’m sure he will come back as strong, or rather even stronger than before. I don’t know if it’s a problem of playing too much. Let’s leave that the competent people to talk about.”

PHOTOS: Man United release eye-catching new kit

New Manchester United kit
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 8, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT
This new Manchester United kit for 2020-21 is out there. Really, really out there.

Like Chelsea did earlier this week, Manchester United have gone left-field with this Zebra inspired third kit.

Here is more information from Man United’s website about the kit designed by adidas:

“Adidas and Manchester United today present the new 2020/21 season third kit, introducing a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history. From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print. To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.

“The result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design.  The release of the new third shirt follows the launches of the new home kit, which celebrates the club’s DNA with an imprint of “MANCHESTER UNITED” running through the shirt, and an away jersey which pays homage to the club’s famous travelling away support.”

Check out photos of the new Manchester United kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.

The reaction from fans online is mixed and we all know that social media can be a tough place with regards to kit launches, especially one that pushed the boundaries like this.

It’s safe to say that Chelsea’s new third kit won’t move them up our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.

Season preview: Manchester City

Manchester City news
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT
Manchester City news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

This is our Manchester City season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Citizens game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on Manchester City’s fight to re-summit the Premier League as the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the whole thing.

Manchester City

2019-20 finish: 2nd in Premier League (26W-3D-9L, 81 points) – qualified for Champions League
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
2019-20 top scorer: Raheem Sterling (20 goals)
Location: Manchester

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Manchester City:

City needs to be reminded that its failures were straight-forward.

  1. They failed in the transfer market during the Summer of 2019 and didn’t have quality center backs when star Aymeric Laporte was injured and also overestimated their left backs.
  2. They produced a bevy of chances but simply weren’t as clinical as they’d been in the past.
  3. Pep Guardiola messed up tactically in the UCL quarterfinal.

If Pep trusts his strengths in big games, the team figures out its left side, and new center back(s?) allow the Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and the midfield to do what it’s designed to do, City probably wins 30 games (again). Our partners SportsBet have them as healthy favorites to win a two-horse race with Liverpool.

See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune. The red in the points aisle is City.

Liverpool xG

Manchester City news: The current situation

City’s success hinges on two things: Quick adaptation to a new system by new players. City is still in the market for another center back as Jose Gimenez and Kalidou Koulibaly remain linked with a move to Manchester, and Nathan Ake is another center back who will have to sort out Guardiola’s system in a hurry. Ferran Torres is a young buck but still a piece that will need to contribute, while Phil Foden is going to be trusted to drive play more than ever before with David Silva leaving town. City’s management, players, and Guardiola seem to be in full-on “curse you” mode after CAS overturned its European ban, and the recipe of motivation, money, and talent could be venomous to PL opposition.

Key Manchester City news, season objectives

  • Deliver the goals: Man City’s xG total from open play (82) was higher than the expected goal total in all situations for the second-highest team in the league (Chelsea ‘should’ve’ scored 76 times between open play, corner kicks, penalty kicks, direct free kicks, and set pieces). Gabriel Jesus scored 14 times but was expected to score 21. Is City’s failure to become three-peat champs as simple as a lack of focus or poor luck in the box? There sure are a lot of defenders in there.
  • 3 of 4: Return to the top of the table by any means necessary. This is, as legendary Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy liked to say, “simple but not easy.”
  • UCL: Raheem Sterling’s missed sitter will haunt City for a while as Guardiola’s men failed at the quarterfinal hurdle. No Messi, of course, but City still beat a powerful Real Madrid. Can they put it all together this season?

Transfers in

  • Pablo Moreno (Juventus)
  • Ferran Torres (Valencia) More info
  • Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) More info
  • Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Manchester City in 2020-21

City will be in the conversation for the title and a no-nonsense top four finisher even in the worst of performances given their talent and who is returning in their prime. They will produce more chances than most and finish a good portion of them. Since winning the league in 2011-12, City has finished no lower than fourth and has only gone trophy-less once. It’s illogical to think that changes with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Raheem Sterling returning under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. The question now is whether the club is churning out elite level young talent and Phil Foden is nodding emphatically. Will they win the league? It’s going to be a battle, but City is the oddsmakers’ favorites to do so for a reason. How about the Champions League? Let’s face it: The competition is a crapshoot and the winners each year aren’t even necessarily that campaign’s domestic champions. We’re calling a City double: Premier League and one of the domestic cups.

Season preview: Leicester City

Leicester City news
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Leicester City news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

This is our Leicester City season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Foxes game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Okay, time to focus on Leicester City’s title defense!

Leicester City

2019-20 finish: 5th in Premier League (18W-8D-12L, 62 points) – qualified for Europa League
Head coach: Brendan Rodgers
2019-20 top scorer: Jamie Vardy (23 goals, PL Golden Boot)
Location: Leicester, East Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Leicester City: Who are these guys?

Leicester City was a phenomenal group of overachievers to begin the 2019-20 Premier League season, and the expected goals table said the Foxes were a bit over their skis when it came to sitting in the top three for much of the season. They scored more than they should’ve and conceded less than expected but all-in-all fifth place was a very fair finish.

Still, no one saw their incredible drop-off coming, and it started before James Maddison and Ben Chilwell were injured. Maddison has re-upped for the long-term while Chilwell has fetched a pretty penny from Chelsea and both of those things are victories for the Foxes’ future.

So are they the crew that kicked up dust in the first half and a potential top four threat? Or are they a club which will be midtable and quietly depart the Europa League in January?

See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune.

Liverpool xG

Leicester City news: The current situation

How long can Jamie Vardy run as an elite level scorer? He’s got a great engine, a new contract, and is coming off the Premier League Golden Boot, but it’s going to be important that Maddison and Harvey Barnes take the next steps and Rodgers figures out how to get the most out of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers is a good manager, no doubt, but is he an upper echelon piece to a Premier League powers’ puzzle? He’ll know his reputation will either be burnished or banged up by the state of this season, and Leicester can run deep into the Europa League if he puts the proper plans in place.

Really, though, the biggest assets are the heart of their midfield in Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans. Ndidi was there for the slide, but it started when he was on the shelf. Leicester was 2-3-3 when Ndidi went less than 30 minutes or did not play. He’s not 24 until December and perhaps the most underrated star in the PL.

Tielemans didn’t mimic the wild half-season of 2018-19 in terms of offense but proved his complete presence over 37 games. When Tielemans and Ndidi are keeping teams honest in the middle, the jobs of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans get a lot easier.

Key Leicester City news, season objectives

  • Steadier Maddison: James Maddison is a delightful talent who made strides at becoming a bonafide star last season, but can he become a success-driving attack centerpiece? Maddison scored or assisted just once after December 8.
  • Kelechi a key: Iheanacho is just hitting 24 years old on Oct. 3 and looked the most like his final season at Man City in the 2019-20 season. He bagged 10 goals in all competitions and chipped in four assists over about 1300 minutes. A next step would be huge.
  • Europa and the cups: No one is expecting Leicester to move into the top four, but staying in the UEL by winning a domestic cup or finishing top six would be lovely. And PL teams have been quite decent in the Europa League, so can they channel their best days on Thursdays and make the Champions League that way?

Transfers in

  • Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Leicester City in 2020-21

Good but not great. There’s too much quality here to drop out of the top half altogether and enough depth to think they’ll contend well enough with the congestion of the Europa League. If Rodgers pushes the right buttons, Leicester could make its way back to Europe. Will he? His second full season at Liverpool was his best and this time he has the leg-up of a season-and-a-half before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

That said, this season sees all six of the traditional PL powers looking better and deeper than the Foxes, plus significant threats from Wolves and Everton. Rodgers will have to outduel Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo plus one of the big six to finish sixth. That seems a tall ask. Eighth place and maybe a cup?