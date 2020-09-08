Like Chelsea did earlier this week, Manchester United have gone left-field with this Zebra inspired third kit.
Here is more information from Man United’s website about the kit designed by adidas:
“Adidas and Manchester United today present the new 2020/21 season third kit, introducing a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history. From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print. To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.
“The result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design. The release of the new third shirt follows the launches of the new home kit, which celebrates the club’s DNA with an imprint of “MANCHESTER UNITED” running through the shirt, and an away jersey which pays homage to the club’s famous travelling away support.”
Check out photos of the new Manchester United kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.
The 21-year-old Roma player only returned from his previous injury in July but hurt his other knee while playing for Italy on Monday, limping off shortly before halftime during the 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League.
“(Zaniolo) has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.” Roma said Tuesday.
Zaniolo, who ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a match against Juventus in January, posted an update on his condition on social media.
“For the many people who are asking me how I am, this morning I underwent the customary tests which showed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in my left knee!” Zaniolo wrote on Instagram. “I thank everyone, both Roma fans and others for the support. I’ll be back soon!”
Clubs and fellow players posted messages of support online.
“It may sound trite to say that you will come back stronger than before, but I’m sure you will manage to do so,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini wrote on Twitter.
Italy team doctor Andrea Ferretti said he reassured Zaniolo, who turned 21 in July and is one of the most promising young players in the country, by noting that Carlo Ancelotti went on to win three Serie A titles and two European Cups as a player after returning from similar circumstances.
“I talked to the boy this morning after he did the tests and I reminded him of an illustrious precedent … Carlo Ancelotti,” Ferretti said. “It was the start of the 80s: first one cruciate ligament, then shortly after he returned to the field he did the other. Then the player came back right to the top level, returning to the national team and winning everything that a player can win.”
Zaniolo had scored two goals in his eight Serie A appearances since returning from injury.
All but one of those appearances had been as a substitute but he started in Amsterdam on Monday.
“My very best wishes to Zaniolo. He is the patrimony of the whole country,” Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago said. “At that age there are not so many cases of a double injury in the space of a few months, it’s almost something for the Guinness Book of Records.
“But I’m sure he will come back as strong, or rather even stronger than before. I don’t know if it’s a problem of playing too much. Let’s leave that the competent people to talk about.”
2019-20 finish: 2nd in Premier League (26W-3D-9L, 81 points) – qualified for Champions League
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
2019-20 top scorer: Raheem Sterling (20 goals)
Location: Manchester
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Manchester City:
City needs to be reminded that its failures were straight-forward.
They failed in the transfer market during the Summer of 2019 and didn’t have quality center backs when star Aymeric Laporte was injured and also overestimated their left backs.
They produced a bevy of chances but simply weren’t as clinical as they’d been in the past.
Pep Guardiola messed up tactically in the UCL quarterfinal.
If Pep trusts his strengths in big games, the team figures out its left side, and new center back(s?) allow the Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and the midfield to do what it’s designed to do, City probably wins 30 games (again). Our partners SportsBet have them as healthy favorites to win a two-horse race with Liverpool.
See below, via Understat. The green is good fortune. The red in the points aisle is City.
Manchester City news: The current situation
City’s success hinges on two things: Quick adaptation to a new system by new players. City is still in the market for another center back as Jose Gimenez and Kalidou Koulibaly remain linked with a move to Manchester, and Nathan Ake is another center back who will have to sort out Guardiola’s system in a hurry. Ferran Torres is a young buck but still a piece that will need to contribute, while Phil Foden is going to be trusted to drive play more than ever before with David Silva leaving town. City’s management, players, and Guardiola seem to be in full-on “curse you” mode after CAS overturned its European ban, and the recipe of motivation, money, and talent could be venomous to PL opposition.
Key Manchester City news, season objectives
Deliver the goals: Man City’s xG total from open play (82) was higher than the expected goal total in all situations for the second-highest team in the league (Chelsea ‘should’ve’ scored 76 times between open play, corner kicks, penalty kicks, direct free kicks, and set pieces). Gabriel Jesus scored 14 times but was expected to score 21. Is City’s failure to become three-peat champs as simple as a lack of focus or poor luck in the box? There sure are a lot of defenders in there.
3 of 4: Return to the top of the table by any means necessary. This is, as legendary Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy liked to say, “simple but not easy.”
UCL: Raheem Sterling’s missed sitter will haunt City for a while as Guardiola’s men failed at the quarterfinal hurdle. No Messi, of course, but City still beat a powerful Real Madrid. Can they put it all together this season?
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Manchester City in 2020-21
City will be in the conversation for the title and a no-nonsense top four finisher even in the worst of performances given their talent and who is returning in their prime. They will produce more chances than most and finish a good portion of them. Since winning the league in 2011-12, City has finished no lower than fourth and has only gone trophy-less once. It’s illogical to think that changes with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Raheem Sterling returning under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. The question now is whether the club is churning out elite level young talent and Phil Foden is nodding emphatically. Will they win the league? It’s going to be a battle, but City is the oddsmakers’ favorites to do so for a reason. How about the Champions League? Let’s face it: The competition is a crapshoot and the winners each year aren’t even necessarily that campaign’s domestic champions. We’re calling a City double: Premier League and one of the domestic cups.
Okay, time to focus on Leicester City’s title defense!
Leicester City
2019-20 finish: 5th in Premier League (18W-8D-12L, 62 points) – qualified for Europa League
Head coach: Brendan Rodgers
2019-20 top scorer: Jamie Vardy (23 goals, PL Golden Boot)
Location: Leicester, East Midlands
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Leicester City: Who are these guys?
Leicester City was a phenomenal group of overachievers to begin the 2019-20 Premier League season, and the expected goals table said the Foxes were a bit over their skis when it came to sitting in the top three for much of the season. They scored more than they should’ve and conceded less than expected but all-in-all fifth place was a very fair finish.
How long can Jamie Vardy run as an elite level scorer? He’s got a great engine, a new contract, and is coming off the Premier League Golden Boot, but it’s going to be important that Maddison and Harvey Barnes take the next steps and Rodgers figures out how to get the most out of Kelechi Iheanacho.
Rodgers is a good manager, no doubt, but is he an upper echelon piece to a Premier League powers’ puzzle? He’ll know his reputation will either be burnished or banged up by the state of this season, and Leicester can run deep into the Europa League if he puts the proper plans in place.
Really, though, the biggest assets are the heart of their midfield in Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans. Ndidi was there for the slide, but it started when he was on the shelf. Leicester was 2-3-3 when Ndidi went less than 30 minutes or did not play. He’s not 24 until December and perhaps the most underrated star in the PL.
Tielemans didn’t mimic the wild half-season of 2018-19 in terms of offense but proved his complete presence over 37 games. When Tielemans and Ndidi are keeping teams honest in the middle, the jobs of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans get a lot easier.
Key Leicester City news, season objectives
Steadier Maddison: James Maddison is a delightful talent who made strides at becoming a bonafide star last season, but can he become a success-driving attack centerpiece? Maddison scored or assisted just once after December 8.
Kelechi a key: Iheanacho is just hitting 24 years old on Oct. 3 and looked the most like his final season at Man City in the 2019-20 season. He bagged 10 goals in all competitions and chipped in four assists over about 1300 minutes. A next step would be huge.
Europa and the cups: No one is expecting Leicester to move into the top four, but staying in the UEL by winning a domestic cup or finishing top six would be lovely. And PL teams have been quite decent in the Europa League, so can they channel their best days on Thursdays and make the Champions League that way?
Transfers in
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Leicester City in 2020-21
Good but not great. There’s too much quality here to drop out of the top half altogether and enough depth to think they’ll contend well enough with the congestion of the Europa League. If Rodgers pushes the right buttons, Leicester could make its way back to Europe. Will he? His second full season at Liverpool was his best and this time he has the leg-up of a season-and-a-half before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
That said, this season sees all six of the traditional PL powers looking better and deeper than the Foxes, plus significant threats from Wolves and Everton. Rodgers will have to outduel Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo plus one of the big six to finish sixth. That seems a tall ask. Eighth place and maybe a cup?
James, 29, has 18 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, most of them coming at Real. He had a goal and an assist in his only Bundesliga start for Bayern, which came nine days before the Italian was fired.
He brands himself “a real winner” and is ready to do plenty of it in the Premier League after capturing league titles with Porto, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich and winning the Europa League and Champions League at the first two mentioned, respectively. From Evertonfc.com:
“I’m a winner, a real winner. I like to win things and I’m convinced we can have a great season,” James told evertontv. “I know we have a very talented squad, full of top players, and, I think, with the additions we’re making during this transfer window, it’s going to make us even stronger. Carlo Ancelotti was very keen to bring me here and has worked hard to bring that about.
He’s put up numbers wherever he’s gone and has a goal and five assists in his last 10 caps for Colombia, and was named to the Champions League Team of the Season as recently as 2017-18. A fresh start with a friendly boss would be a great way to see if the 29-year-old could fully realize his star potential.
How will he fare? At least as well as Gylfi Sigurdsson, though whether James’ days of being a game-changing superstar are still in the offing could be the difference between Everton being a mid-table side and challenging for the top six.