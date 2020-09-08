Tottenham Hotspur news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Okay, time to focus on Tottenham Hotspur’s hopeful resurgence.

Tottenham Hotspur

2019-20 finish: 6th in Premier League (16W-11D-11L, 59 points) – qualified for Europa League

Head coach: Jose Mourinho

2019-20 top scorer: Harry Kane (18 goals)

Location: North London

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Tottenham Hotspur: Mou are you?

Jose Mourinho is one of the great minds in the game but is he capable of harnessing Spurs’ talent and returning them to the top four.

The manager has a wealth of attacking options and got through his first season at Spurs by finding a new role for Eric Dier and making the best of Serge Aurier. What he’s done with Tanguy Ndombele is an ongoing joke, but Mourinho also introduced the world to Japhet Tanganga in a classic Mou move that recalls introducing Scott McTominay into the Manchester United first team.

But as he adds two underappreciated Premier League talents in Wolves’ Matt Doherty and Saints’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, there can be no excuses if he doesn’t turn on better offensive performances from the cast of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, and his pal Dele Alli.

It simply has to be better. A healthy Kane is the biggest part and losing both the center forward, Son, and Bergwijn before the pandemic break was a big part of what pegged Spurs back outside the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur news: The current situation

Would you bet against Mourinho putting a better product on the field in his first full season at Spurs, having added Doherty and Hojbjerg and surely more in the offing?

No, you wouldn’t. Or perhaps you shouldn’t.

Kane is a beast and Son his right-hand man. Bergwijn may be the piece that makes the three-headed attack too much for most Premier League defenses. You know Mourinho will have the defense organized and it would be surprising if he didn’t find a use for Ndombele more in-line with the expectations of last summer’s big signing.

Key Tottenham Hotspur news, season objectives

Healthy Harry: Not news to Spurs fans and it’s hard to promise the health of anyone, but when Kane’s ankle is okay Spurs are very much the real deal. Is the team much more than one player? Of course. Is there any player more valuable to the side than Kane? Let’s say it this way: Kane has missed eight-or-more PL matches in three of the last four seasons. Tottenham is 4W-4D-7L in its last 15 league matches without him and 13-8-8 when he hits the pitch.

Find an alternative at center forward: Everyone outside of Spurs’ top four rivals is hoping for a 38-game feature run from Kane, but who is going to back up the big man when the minutes get heavy? Troy Parrott is on loan to Millwall, so this objective needs to be settled by the end of the transfer window.

Europa and the cups: Spurs need a trophy. Mourinho wins trophies. Whether the UEL, FA Cup, or League Cup, one has to come through the door.

Transfers in

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020-21

More than last season’s 16 wins seems a given unless another bizarre run of injuries hits North London. The top three seems well-established in Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Perhaps the Blues are in that “second group” with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Spurs, but a return to the top four and some silverware seem the better aims for Mourinho. We bet Tottenham is in the discussion for fourth down to the wire. Whether they get there is another story but Mourinho has more guile and experience than all of the managers outside of the top two. Spurs fourth? We’ll only say it with the inclusion of that particular punctuation mark (They did, after all, burn me on a second-place prediction last season –NM).