Transfer news: USMNT back to Bournemouth; Martinez, Watkins to Villa

Newcastle has signed another player, Aston Villa are after two including one Tottenham target, and Cameron Carter-Vickers may get another loan away from North London.

All aboard the transfer rumor train…

Martinez to Villa, Watkins to Villa

Aston Villa’s looking to shore up two positions with signings from London.

First is Arsenal backstop Emiliano Martinez, who starred down the stretch for Mikel Arteta but was only between the sticks because star keeper Bernd Leno was down with injury.

Martinez wants to play and Villa has already seen one bid rejected by the Gunners, who want $24 million for the Argentine according to The Guardian.

The same report says Villa is ready to outbid Tottenham for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, offering more than $30 million for the prolific Championship hit man.

Watkins, 24, scored a career-best 25 goals as the Bees came oh-so-close to the Premier League, and he’s habitually been a double-digit goal man who chips in a half-dozen or more assists.

It’s a lot of dough, but strikers get money.

Lewis to Newcastle

Look out everyone: Newcastle has signed another player and not a cheap one given the age and experience of reported $19 million buy Jamal Lewis.

The Magpies have added the Norwich City left back to this week’s signings of Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

The 12-times capped Northern Ireland man was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer.

Every year sees PL teams raid the relegated sides for talent and Lewis well-liked at Carrow Road.

He’ll give Steve Bruce strength and depth on the left if he wants to use Matt Ritchie in a more advanced role and keep Javi Manquillo on the right.

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth

A much-changed and relegated Bournemouth side could be adding an American to its push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Football.London has the story of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was a massive part of helping Luton Town surge out of the Championship playoff picture last year.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly okay with sanctioning another loan of Carter-Vickers despite the USMNT center back getting some run in preseason friendlies.

Carter-Vickers, 22, would help fill the gap left by Nathan Ake’s expensive move to Man City as the Cherries learn to live life without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and attackers Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.