More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

USMNT’s Pulisic to be given No. 10 shirt at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic Chelsea No 10 sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

According to a report from The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Pulisic will be given the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea for the 2020-21 season and beyond. That sound you can hear is USMNT fans rushing to their laptops to order their new Pulisic jersey.

Pulisic, 21, had previously been wearing the No. 22 which he wore at Borussia Dortmund too but the Pennsylvanian winger is now being handed an iconic jersey.

The No. 10 was previously worn by Willian, who wore it for just one season before leaving Chelsea for Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this summer. And of course we all know that before Willian, the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea was worn by Eden Hazard.

Let the Christian Pulisic-Eden Hazard comparisons continue.

Pulisic being handed this jersey number makes sense for so many reasons. Firstly, he is pretty much one of the first names on the teamsheet following his simply sensational form during ‘Project Restart’ in the Premier League. Secondly, imagine how many ‘Pulisic 10’ jerseys Chelsea are going to sell?

Imagine how many young soccer fans in the USA will now be asking for a Christian Pulisic Chelsea No 10 jersey for their upcoming birthdays?

Heck, every USMNT fan will be yelling ‘shut up and take my money’ as this is a big moment. Yes, it’s a shirt number. We get it. But this is a big deal for U.S. fans. Pulisic being handed an iconic jersey number at such a huge club rubber stamps his status as one of Chelsea’s top players and means he is viewed as a mainstay by Frank Lampard.

The Pulisic hype is very real. From a USMNT perspective, we’ve all known that for some time now. The rest of the world is now fully on board the Pulisic hype train.

Other Chelsea jersey news is coming up too, with Kai Havertz expected to be handed No. 29, while Thiago Silva will take No. 2.

Aston Villa complete record $36 million Watkins deal

Ollie Watkins
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ollie Watkins has completed his $36 million transfer to Aston Villa as the young striker was chased by a host of Premier League clubs.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Watkins, 24, has signed a five-year contract at Aston Villa (where he becomes their club-record signing) after a sensational season for Brentford in the Championship as he scored 26 times.

Those goals led the Bees to the playoff final but they lost to Fulham at Wembley and missed out on promotion to the Premier League. Watkins is delighted to have landed at Aston Villa and work for his former manager at Brentford, Dean Smith.

“I’m delighted,” Ollie Watkins told VillaTV. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m buzzing it’s done now, I can’t wait to get going. It’s a massive club. Dean sold it to me, really. I’m definitely excited to get back working with Dean, I’m really looking forward to it. He sold it to me as soon as I met him. I told my agent I really want to get that sorted as soon as I heard they were interested. I’m looking forward to working with him and Rich (O’Kelly), they gave me a lot of confidence playing under them at Brentford. Hopefully they can do that again now.”

Dean Smith knows Watkins well and said he is “a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level.”

This is a big deal for Aston Villa. So often they created so many chances to score last season but first Wesley, then Mbwana Samatta failed to convert those opportunities. Villa have also been in for Callum Wilson but he decided to move to Newcastle, so Watkins was their man.

Watkins has the ability to stretch defenses but is also a poacher inside the penalty box and has transformed his game from being a winger/attacking midfielder to someone who can play through the middle up top on his own. At Brentford he wrecked havoc last season alongside Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo and he should slot in well with Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi.

Villa know that the likes of Jack Grealish will create plenty of chances and now they have Watkins to finish them off. If they can stay solid defensively like they did during ‘Project Restart’ as that ultimately kept them up, they now know they have a prolific striker up top.

Watkins has never played in the Premier League, so that’s a risk, but Smith knows him well and Watkins must now hit the ground running.

Season preview: West Bromwich Albion

West Brom news
Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Bromwich Albion news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This is our West Bromwich Albion season preview, and you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Baggies game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

[ PHOTOS: Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season ]

Okay, time to focus on West Bromwich Albion’s renewal of acquaintances with the top flight.

West Bromwich Albion

2019-20 finish: 2nd in Championship (22W-17D-7L, 83 points) – promoted to Premier League
Head coach: Slaven Bilic
2019-20 top scorer: Charlie Austin (11 goals)
Location: West Bromwich, West Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on West Bromwich Albion: Matheus Pereira

Look up and down West Brom’s roster and you see a tough group of scrappers. There’s guile. There’s experience. There’s youth and hope.

Then there’s Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian was dynamite last season as the Baggies earned promotion to the PL thanks in large part to his 8-goal, 16-assist production.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has produced offense on non-powers in both Portugal and the German Bundesliga but the Baggies will need him to be a star this season.

He’s capable but how long will it take him to find his footing in the top flight of top flights? We’ll find out in a hurry, as West Brom opens with Leicester City, Everton, and Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion news: The current situation

According to most oddsmakers, only Fulham has a higher expectation to be relegated than the Baggies.

That said, the club has a hard-nosed manager in Bilic and some savvy veterans in Matty Phillips and Jake Livermore. The PL won’t be new to several in the bunch, and that’s good.

West Brom is going to have to feast on the teams around it on the table. That means collecting at least four of six points from the Fulhams, Newcastles, and Crystal Palaces of the world.

It’s not more complicated than that.

Key West Bromwich Albion news, season objectives

  • Johnstone-wall: Two years removed from his status as a serial Manchester United loanee, Sam Johnstone is coming off a strong season playing all 46 Championship matches at the back for Bilic after playing every match for the Baggies in his first year at the Hawthorns.
  • Loanees become key pieces: Pereira, Grady Diangana, Filip Krovinovic, and Callum Robinson all played significant roles in the promotion season and Pereira and Diangana are the only ones back as of press time.
  • Stay up: By any means necessary.

Transfers in

  • Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)
  • Cedric Kipre (Wigan)
  • Grady Diangana (West Ham)
  • David Button (Brighton)

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for West Bromwich Albion in 2020-21

The Baggies’ tough schedule start means it seems likely they’ll be in the bottom half of the table for much of the season. Staying up would be a significant victory but not stunning: Bilic is an experienced hand and there’s enough young promise and veteran savvy to pull off a run to safety. Still, we’re ticketing West Brom for a space just below 17th.

Bocanegra joins National Soccer Hall of Fame; Cherundolo, Solo snubbed

National Soccer Hall of Fame
Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The National Soccer Hall of Fame continued to infuriate with its baffling voting results will induct one human this summer.

That player is a no-doubter in Carlos Bocanegra, who deserves plenty of praise for his incredible USMNT tenure and a solid club career with Fulham, Rennes, Saint-Etienne, and Rangers in addition to multiple stops in MLS.

[ MORE: Latest PL transfer rumors ]

But instead we’re (again) left wondering who voted against other no-brainers like Steve Cherundolo and Hope Solo, a year after the Hall somehow saw fit to put in Sunil Gulati last season over Cherundolo. That’s not meant as a knock on the career of Gulati but measuring him as clearly above Cherundolo is… a challenge.

Solo has 202 caps for the USWNT and only nine players have more than the three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Golden Glove winner. Perhaps the controversial nature of her off-field and anti-establishment life has hurt her in the eyes of voters, and Abby Wambach wasn’t even close to unanimous last season.

Cherundolo played from 1999-2014 for Bundesliga mainstays Hannover 96 and was even captain of the German club. He’s won 87 USMNT caps and been hired on the staffs at Stuttgart, Hannover, and the USMNT before joining the Germany youth set-up.

Tell me what Hall of Fame voter should be shutting down either!

There are now 40 members in the National Soccer Hall of Fame including five executives. Five are former or current U.S. Soccer presidents and MLS commissioners, which is good news for… current and future U.S. Soccer presidents and MLS commissioners (This omits a sixth in Cindy Parlow Cone, who was elected as a player far before she was elected USSF prez).

Each has a great story to tell, sure, but a number of those stories would collect less ears than Cherundolo’s and Solo’s (Jaime Moreno’s and Lauren Holiday’s, maybe too).

If you want people to respect your process and selections, have a respect-worthy process.

Transfer news: USMNT back to Bournemouth; Martinez, Watkins to Villa

Watkins to Villa
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle has signed another player, Aston Villa are after two including one Tottenham target, and Cameron Carter-Vickers may get another loan away from North London.

[ MORE: Newcastle season preview ]

All aboard the transfer rumor train…

Martinez to Villa, Watkins to Villa

Aston Villa’s looking to shore up two positions with signings from London.

First is Arsenal backstop Emiliano Martinez, who starred down the stretch for Mikel Arteta but was only between the sticks because star keeper Bernd Leno was down with injury.

Martinez wants to play and Villa has already seen one bid rejected by the Gunners, who want $24 million for the Argentine according to The Guardian.

The same report says Villa is ready to outbid Tottenham for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, offering more than $30 million for the prolific Championship hit man.

Watkins, 24, scored a career-best 25 goals as the Bees came oh-so-close to the Premier League, and he’s habitually been a double-digit goal man who chips in a half-dozen or more assists.

It’s a lot of dough, but strikers get money.

Lewis to Newcastle

Look out everyone: Newcastle has signed another player and not a cheap one given the age and experience of reported $19 million buy Jamal Lewis.

The Magpies have added the Norwich City left back to this week’s signings of Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

The 12-times capped Northern Ireland man was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer.

Every year sees PL teams raid the relegated sides for talent and Lewis well-liked at Carrow Road.

He’ll give Steve Bruce strength and depth on the left if he wants to use Matt Ritchie in a more advanced role and keep Javi Manquillo on the right.

Lewis to Newcastle
Lewis against his new team in an August win (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth

A much-changed and relegated Bournemouth side could be adding an American to its push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Football.London has the story of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was a massive part of helping Luton Town surge out of the Championship playoff picture last year.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly okay with sanctioning another loan of Carter-Vickers despite the USMNT center back getting some run in preseason friendlies.

Carter-Vickers, 22, would help fill the gap left by Nathan Ake’s expensive move to Man City as the Cherries learn to live life without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and attackers Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.