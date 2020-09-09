In the latest transfer news Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has resurfaced, while Julian Draxler to Leeds is a surprise report.
Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United back on?
Well, well, well it appears Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may not be over after all. Borussia Dortmund value their star winger, 20, at $140 million and Manchester United were not willing to pay that by Dortmund’s self-imposed deadline of Aug. 10 as they played hardball over the England international.
However, it appears that Man United are still working on a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford and the talented winger remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer top transfer target.
Here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports:
“Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s top transfer target with the club still in negotiations with the player’s representatives, Dharmesh Sheth tells The Transfer Show. United are not giving up on trying to sign Sancho – who Borussia Dortmund value at £108m – despite sporting director Michael Zorc saying that the 20-year-old winger will not be sold in this window and ‘the decision is final.’ However, despite the Bundesliga club’s hard stance, talks over personal terms and agent fees continue between United and Sancho’s representatives.”
Do Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho right now? They have so many talented forward players and he would surely be a luxury signing. That said, with his contract at Borussia Dortmund being extended until the summer of 2023, another fine season in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League may actually increase Sancho’s transfer fee.
Is now the right time to buy Sancho, even if $140 million seems very expensive? After signing Donny van de Beek and a center back and left back the next priority for Solskjaer, it is clear he is all about one thing: adding young, talented players whenever he can. For too long Man United have had a haphazard transfer policy which has been muddled but now Solskjaer wants to buy young, mainly British, talent and that comes at a premium.
Sancho will be a star in the future and if the deal doesn’t happen this summer, which seems unlikely, it seems like the steps are in place for it to happen next summer or maybe even in January.
Julian Draxler to Leeds United
Now this isn’t a report we expected to see but ‘Julian Draxler to Leeds’ gives us a timely reminder that with the Yorkshire giants back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, their status as a heavyweight in England remains intact and the pull of playing for Marcelo Bielsa is plentiful.
According to a report from RMC Sport in France, Leeds have reached out to PSG about signing Draxler and are trying to convince him to swap Paris for Yorkshire.
Draxler, 26, has never quite been the superstar PSG hoped for but the German winger is a fine player and has been unlucky with injuries during his time in the French capital. Now, whether or not Leeds can a) afford a transfer fee or b) afford Daxler’s wages remains to be seen. Plus, the report states that Draxler probably wants to remain at PSG for another season.
Maybe they could bring in Draxler on some kind of loan deal as he tries to get regular action ahead of playing for Germany at the European Championships next summer? Maybe.
With Leeds and Bielsa around, nothing would surprise us this season as they’ve already signed Rodrigo from Valencia and been chasing the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani to try and give them extra firepower.