NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Reigning champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds in the marquee game of the first week, while Manchester City and Manchester United will start their season a week later due to their European exploits in August.

Game times for September have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening month of the season has also been released.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League, full Premier League schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

7:30am ET: Fulham v Arsenal – NBCSN
Crystal Palace v Southampton – Peacock
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United – NBC
3pm ET: West Ham v Newcastle United – Peacock

Saturday 13 September

9am ET: West Brom v Leicester City – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton – Peacock

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

1pm ET: Sheffield United v Wolves – NBCSN
3:15 pm ET: Brighton v Chelsea – Peacock

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom
Leeds United v Fulham
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace
3pm ET: Arsenal v West Ham

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool
2pm ET: Leicester City v Burnley

Monday 21 September

1pm ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Wolves v Man City

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Ham v Wolves
12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United
9am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City

Monday 28 September

3pm ET: Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

MLS upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

MLS betting odds
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is closing in on the end of its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal to re-loan Ceballos; Henderson to leave Man United ]

We’re set for a few midweek fixtures this week on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full slate this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Click here for MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

[ MORE: Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs ]

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Inter Miami (-134) v Atlanta United (+300) / Draw (+255) — 8 pm ET
Montreal Impact (+300) v Toronto FC (-139) / Draw (+270) — 8 pm ET
Minnesota United (-134) v FC Dallas (+290) / Draw (+270) — 8 pm ET
Colorado Rapids (+125) v Houston Dynamo (+180) / Draw (+240) — 9 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+200) v Los Angeles FC (+105) / Draw (+260) — 9:30 pm ET

Thursday, Sept. 10

Seattle Sounders (-150) v San Jose Earthquakes (+320) / Draw (+275)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Chicago Fire (+165) v Columbus Crew SC (+135) / Draw (+235) — 3:30 pm ET
D.C. United (+185) v New York Red Bulls (+125) / Draw (+230) — 7 pm ET
New York City FC (-223) v FC Cincinnati (+500) / Draw (+320) — 7 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-115) v Inter Miami (+225) / Draw (+250) — 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union (+105) v NE Revolution (+230) / Draw (+225) — 7:30 pm ET
Nashville SC (+125) v Atlanta United (+190) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas (+106) v Houston Dynamo (+225) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+100) v Colorado Rapids (+230) / Draw (+235) — 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 13

Sporting KC (-143) v Minnesota United (+300) / Draw (+280) — 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+150) v Montreal Impact (+155) / Draw (+225) — 9:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC (-189) v Portland Timbers (+380) / Draw (+325) — 11 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+170) v LA Galaxy (+125) / Draw (+255) — 11 pm ET

MLS Cup winner odds

Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable for the opening weekend.

[ MORE: 2020-21 Premier League season previews, all 20 clubs ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (back) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed El Mohamady (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (leg) | OUT: Jose Iquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (groin), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ben Chilwell (ankle) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (groing) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed) | OUT: Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Fabian Delph (calf)

Fulham injuries

None

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (knee) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (groin), Wes Morgan (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Fuchs (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (knee) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee), Bernardo Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (COVID-19), Riyad Mahrez (COVID-19), Sergio Aguero (knee)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (COVID-19), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Luke Shaw (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee), Ciaran Clark (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lys Mousset (ankle), Sander Berge (knee) | OUT: David McGoldrick (knock)

Southampton injuries

None

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

None

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (ankle), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (thigh), Tomas Soucek (quarantine)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adama Troare (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

Season preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This is our Wolverhampton Wanderers season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Wolverhampton Wanderers game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

[ PHOTOS: Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season ]

Okay, time to focus on Wolves…

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2019-20 finish: 7th (15W-14D-9L, 59 points)
Head coach: Nuno Espirito Santo
2019-20 PL top scorer: Raul Jimenez (17 PL goals)
Location: Wolverhampton, West Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Wolves: Welcome to the “So, What Now?” Zone

Wolves have been in the Premier League for only two seasons — you’d be forgiven for forgetting that fact due to the success they’ve had in such a short period of time — finishing seventh on both occasions. That’s beyond brilliant for any side just comping up from the EFL Championship, but it presents a tricky unknown looking forward: where do they go from here? Wolves amassed 57 points in season no. 1, followed by a small improvement to 59 points — while navigating the Europa League, no less — last time out. You might be tempted to look at last season’s final table and say, “They’re only seven points off the Champions League places, that’s not too far,” but consider this: last season was an anomaly for the top-four, a season in which a clearly defined top-four — let alone a top-five or -six — didn’t exactly come to fruition. Chelsea came fourth with just 66 points, but over the last four seasons — since Liverpool’s rebirth as one of the “big-six” sides — the average point total for the fourth-place side is 72. The difference between making up seven points and 13 points, going from the 50s and into the 70s, will be a massive undertaking. 59 to 72 is not the same as 39 to 52.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
(Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

All of that is to ask, “Have Wolves hit their ceiling already?” Perhaps the best comparison to what Wolves have done thus far is Southampton following their promotion in 2012. After finishing 14th in season no. 1, Saints finished 8th, 7th, 6th and 8th the four ensuing seasons. Since then? A tumble to 17th and 16th — close run-ins with relegation — before stabilizing in 11th last season. Simply reaching the top-half does not guarantee a life-time stay in the top-half, nor does it mean you’re next in line to break into the top-six. Until proven otherwise, clubs like Wolves mostly just… exist.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news: The current situation

Nuno’s squad is quite small, Wolves’ 2020-21 campaign spanned 383 days and 59 games, and it ended less than a month ago. Recovery and rest could be an issue, whether at the start of the season or throughout the duration. Nuno’s thoughts on the matter: “It’s a small squad and we must be really proud, but now we need to make good decisions so we do not make mistakes like we did before. We need more players that can help us. It’s a short break, you cannot stop and start again. We now have to prepare well for this period, we have to rest.”

Key Wolverhampton Wanderers news, season objectives

  • Raul Jimenez remains at the club, for now. Though numerous reports linked the Mexican international with a move away from Molineux Stadium this summer, Jimenez (and his 30 PL goals in two seasons) remains.
  • Why not win a Cup? Given the challenges which stand between Wolves and Champions League qualification, perhaps the FA Cup or the League Cup will be given higher priority this season as Wolves chase something tangible to legitimize their success.

Transfers in

  • Fabio Silva: Signed from Porto for $47 million, Wolves have made their post-Jimenez investment in the form of one of Europe’s highest-rated teenagers. At only 18 years old, Silva is thus far untested at the top level, but he has some time (and the perfect role model) from which to learn.
  • Marcal: Signed from Lyon for a small, undisclosed fee, the 31-year-old Brazilian left back has a fair amount of experience in Portugal and France.

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020-21

No top-four chase, but no relegation worries either. Such is life for a squad as talented as Wolves, but lacking a handful of global superstar talents to take the next step.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The real question is: who, if anyone, will make the leap from mid-table and reach the “Wolves tier,” thus pushing these darlings for their title as “best of the rest?”

Transfer news: Sancho to Man United update; Draxler to Leeds

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has resurfaced, while Julian Draxler to Leeds is a surprise report.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United back on?

Well, well, well it appears Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may not be over after all. Borussia Dortmund value their star winger, 20, at $140 million and Manchester United were not willing to pay that by Dortmund’s self-imposed deadline of Aug. 10 as they played hardball over the England international.

However, it appears that Man United are still working on a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford and the talented winger remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer top transfer target.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports:

“Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s top transfer target with the club still in negotiations with the player’s representatives, Dharmesh Sheth tells The Transfer Show. United are not giving up on trying to sign Sancho – who Borussia Dortmund value at £108m – despite sporting director Michael Zorc saying that the 20-year-old winger will not be sold in this window and ‘the decision is final.’ However, despite the Bundesliga club’s hard stance, talks over personal terms and agent fees continue between United and Sancho’s representatives.” 

Do Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho right now? They have so many talented forward players and he would surely be a luxury signing. That said, with his contract at Borussia Dortmund being extended until the summer of 2023, another fine season in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League may actually increase Sancho’s transfer fee.

Is now the right time to buy Sancho, even if $140 million seems very expensive? After signing Donny van de Beek and a center back and left back the next priority for Solskjaer, it is clear he is all about one thing: adding young, talented players whenever he can. For too long Man United have had a haphazard transfer policy which has been muddled but now Solskjaer wants to buy young, mainly British, talent and that comes at a premium.

Sancho will be a star in the future and if the deal doesn’t happen this summer, which seems unlikely, it seems like the steps are in place for it to happen next summer or maybe even in January.

Julian Draxler to Leeds United

Now this isn’t a report we expected to see but ‘Julian Draxler to Leeds’ gives us a timely reminder that with the Yorkshire giants back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, their status as a heavyweight in England remains intact and the pull of playing for Marcelo Bielsa is plentiful.

According to a report from RMC Sport in France, Leeds have reached out to PSG about signing Draxler and are trying to convince him to swap Paris for Yorkshire.

Draxler, 26, has never quite been the superstar PSG hoped for but the German winger is a fine player and has been unlucky with injuries during his time in the French capital. Now, whether or not Leeds can a) afford a transfer fee or b) afford Daxler’s wages remains to be seen. Plus, the report states that Draxler probably wants to remain at PSG for another season.

Maybe they could bring in Draxler on some kind of loan deal as he tries to get regular action ahead of playing for Germany at the European Championships next summer? Maybe.

With Leeds and Bielsa around, nothing would surprise us this season as they’ve already signed Rodrigo from Valencia and been chasing the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani to try and give them extra firepower.