Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable for the opening weekend.
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (back) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed El Mohamady (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (leg) | OUT: Jose Iquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)
Burnley injuries
OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (groin), Jack Cork (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ben Chilwell (ankle) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (groing) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed) | OUT: Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Fabian Delph (calf)
Fulham injuries
None
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (knee) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (groin), Wes Morgan (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Fuchs (groin)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (knee) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee), Bernardo Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (COVID-19), Riyad Mahrez (COVID-19), Sergio Aguero (knee)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (COVID-19), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Luke Shaw (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee), Ciaran Clark (ankle)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lys Mousset (ankle), Sander Berge (knee) | OUT: David McGoldrick (knock)
Southampton injuries
None
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
None
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (ankle), Kenneth Zohore (calf)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (thigh), Tomas Soucek (quarantine)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adama Troare (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)