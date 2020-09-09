Tobin Heath to Manchester United and Christen Press to Manchester United? Check.

Finally.

Tobin Heath to Manchester United and Christen Press to Manchester United has been confirmed as two more USWNT stars are heading to the FA Women’s Super League.

U.S. winger Tobin Heath to Manchester United has been rumored to be happening for some time and it was confirmed that the 32-year-old will join United until the end of the 2020-21 season. Soon after Press, 31, was also announced as Man United player on a similar deal.

Heath and Press join USWNT teammates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle in Manchester, as they both signed for Manchester City over the summer. Heath played for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns for the last seven years after a season at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013-14, while Press joins Man United from the Utah Royals after previous spells in Sweden.

Speaking about her arrival at Manchester United, pending a work permit being obtained, the two-time World Cup winner with the USWNT is looking forward to moving to a new country and playing in the WSL.

“Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them. I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter,” Tobin Heath said.

Christen Press, who also won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with the USWNT, echoed those sentiments.

“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field,” Press said. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”

The FA Women’s Super League is the top level of women’s professional football in England, featuring 12 clubs throughout the country plus a relegation system with the 11-team FA Women’s Championship. It is also one of the fastest growing women’s soccer leagues in the world and has seen huge investment from the English FA and Premier League clubs in recent years.

Here at ProSoccerTalk we will keep you up to date with how you can watch games, what’s going on with the USWNT stars in England and much more each week.

