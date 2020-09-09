More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tobin Heath to Manchester United
USWNT stars Tobin Heath, Christen Press sign for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Tobin Heath to Manchester United and Christen Press to Manchester United? Check.

Finally.

Tobin Heath to Manchester United and Christen Press to Manchester United has been confirmed as two more USWNT stars are heading to the FA Women’s Super League.

U.S. winger Tobin Heath to Manchester United has been rumored to be happening for some time and it was confirmed that the 32-year-old will join United until the end of the 2020-21 season. Soon after Press, 31, was also announced as Man United player on a similar deal.

Heath and Press join USWNT teammates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle in Manchester, as they both signed for Manchester City over the summer. Heath played for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns for the last seven years after a season at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013-14, while Press joins Man United from the Utah Royals after previous spells in Sweden.

Speaking about her arrival at Manchester United, pending a work permit being obtained, the two-time World Cup winner with the USWNT is looking forward to moving to a new country and playing in the WSL.

“Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them. I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter,” Tobin Heath said.

Christen Press, who also won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with the USWNT, echoed those sentiments.

“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field,” Press said. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”

WSL Matchweek 2, NBC Sports schedule

Saturday 12 September
12:20P West Ham v. Arsenal AtaFootball.com

Sunday September 13
7:30am Chelsea v. Bristol City on NBCSports.com
11:30am West Ham v Arsenal on NBCSN

You can watch Heath, Press and Co. on NBC Sports, as 50 games during the 2020-21 WSL season will be shown across the NBC Sports platforms as part of a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.

Through the partnership, NBC Sports will present WSL matches between September and May, including at least 12 matches on NBCSN, with other games on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.

The FA Women’s Super League is the top level of women’s professional football in England, featuring 12 clubs throughout the country plus a relegation system with the 11-team FA Women’s Championship. It is also one of the fastest growing women’s soccer leagues in the world and has seen huge investment from the English FA and Premier League clubs in recent years.

Here at ProSoccerTalk we will keep you up to date with how you can watch games, what’s going on with the USWNT stars in England and much more each week.

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable for the opening weekend.

[ MORE: 2020-21 Premier League season previews, all 20 clubs ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (back) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed El Mohamady (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (leg) | OUT: Jose Iquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (groin), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ben Chilwell (ankle) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (groing) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed) | OUT: Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Fabian Delph (calf)

Fulham injuries

None

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (knee) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (groin), Wes Morgan (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Fuchs (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (knee) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee), Bernardo Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (COVID-19), Riyad Mahrez (COVID-19), Sergio Aguero (knee)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (COVID-19), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Luke Shaw (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee), Ciaran Clark (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lys Mousset (ankle), Sander Berge (knee) | OUT: David McGoldrick (knock)

Southampton injuries

None

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

None

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (ankle), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (thigh), Tomas Soucek (quarantine)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adama Troare (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

Season preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

This is our Wolverhampton Wanderers season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Wolverhampton Wanderers game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

[ PHOTOS: Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season ]

Okay, time to focus on Wolves…

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2019-20 finish: 7th (15W-14D-9L, 59 points)
Head coach: Nuno Espirito Santo
2019-20 PL top scorer: Raul Jimenez (17 PL goals)
Location: Wolverhampton, West Midlands

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Wolves: Welcome to the “So, What Now?” Zone

Wolves have been in the Premier League for only two seasons — you’d be forgiven for forgetting that fact due to the success they’ve had in such a short period of time — finishing seventh on both occasions. That’s beyond brilliant for any side just comping up from the EFL Championship, but it presents a tricky unknown looking forward: where do they go from here? Wolves amassed 57 points in season no. 1, followed by a small improvement to 59 points — while navigating the Europa League, no less — last time out. You might be tempted to look at last season’s final table and say, “They’re only seven points off the Champions League places, that’s not too far,” but consider this: last season was an anomaly for the top-four, a season in which a clearly defined top-four — let alone a top-five or -six — didn’t exactly come to fruition. Chelsea came fourth with just 66 points, but over the last four seasons — since Liverpool’s rebirth as one of the “big-six” sides — the average point total for the fourth-place side is 72. The difference between making up seven points and 13 points, going from the 50s and into the 70s, will be a massive undertaking. 59 to 72 is not the same as 39 to 52.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
(Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

All of that is to ask, “Have Wolves hit their ceiling already?” Perhaps the best comparison to what Wolves have done thus far is Southampton following their promotion in 2012. After finishing 14th in season no. 1, Saints finished 8th, 7th, 6th and 8th the four ensuing seasons. Since then? A tumble to 17th and 16th — close run-ins with relegation — before stabilizing in 11th last season. Simply reaching the top-half does not guarantee a life-time stay in the top-half, nor does it mean you’re next in line to break into the top-six. Until proven otherwise, clubs like Wolves mostly just… exist.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news: The current situation

Nuno’s squad is quite small, Wolves’ 2020-21 campaign spanned 383 days and 59 games, and it ended less than a month ago. Recovery and rest could be an issue, whether at the start of the season or throughout the duration. Nuno’s thoughts on the matter: “It’s a small squad and we must be really proud, but now we need to make good decisions so we do not make mistakes like we did before. We need more players that can help us. It’s a short break, you cannot stop and start again. We now have to prepare well for this period, we have to rest.”

Key Wolverhampton Wanderers news, season objectives

  • Raul Jimenez remains at the club, for now. Though numerous reports linked the Mexican international with a move away from Molineux Stadium this summer, Jimenez (and his 30 PL goals in two seasons) remains.
  • Why not win a Cup? Given the challenges which stand between Wolves and Champions League qualification, perhaps the FA Cup or the League Cup will be given higher priority this season as Wolves chase something tangible to legitimize their success.

Transfers in

  • Fabio Silva: Signed from Porto for $47 million, Wolves have made their post-Jimenez investment in the form of one of Europe’s highest-rated teenagers. At only 18 years old, Silva is thus far untested at the top level, but he has some time (and the perfect role model) from which to learn.
  • Marcal: Signed from Lyon for a small, undisclosed fee, the 31-year-old Brazilian left back has a fair amount of experience in Portugal and France.

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020-21

No top-four chase, but no relegation worries either. Such is life for a squad as talented as Wolves, but lacking a handful of global superstar talents to take the next step.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The real question is: who, if anyone, will make the leap from mid-table and reach the “Wolves tier,” thus pushing these darlings for their title as “best of the rest?”

Transfer news: Sancho to Man United update; Draxler to Leeds

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has resurfaced, while Julian Draxler to Leeds is a surprise report.

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United back on?

Well, well, well it appears Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may not be over after all. Borussia Dortmund value their star winger, 20, at $140 million and Manchester United were not willing to pay that by Dortmund’s self-imposed deadline of Aug. 10 as they played hardball over the England international.

However, it appears that Man United are still working on a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford and the talented winger remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer top transfer target.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports:

“Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s top transfer target with the club still in negotiations with the player’s representatives, Dharmesh Sheth tells The Transfer Show. United are not giving up on trying to sign Sancho – who Borussia Dortmund value at £108m – despite sporting director Michael Zorc saying that the 20-year-old winger will not be sold in this window and ‘the decision is final.’ However, despite the Bundesliga club’s hard stance, talks over personal terms and agent fees continue between United and Sancho’s representatives.” 

Do Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho right now? They have so many talented forward players and he would surely be a luxury signing. That said, with his contract at Borussia Dortmund being extended until the summer of 2023, another fine season in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League may actually increase Sancho’s transfer fee.

Is now the right time to buy Sancho, even if $140 million seems very expensive? After signing Donny van de Beek and a center back and left back the next priority for Solskjaer, it is clear he is all about one thing: adding young, talented players whenever he can. For too long Man United have had a haphazard transfer policy which has been muddled but now Solskjaer wants to buy young, mainly British, talent and that comes at a premium.

Sancho will be a star in the future and if the deal doesn’t happen this summer, which seems unlikely, it seems like the steps are in place for it to happen next summer or maybe even in January.

Julian Draxler to Leeds United

Now this isn’t a report we expected to see but ‘Julian Draxler to Leeds’ gives us a timely reminder that with the Yorkshire giants back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, their status as a heavyweight in England remains intact and the pull of playing for Marcelo Bielsa is plentiful.

According to a report from RMC Sport in France, Leeds have reached out to PSG about signing Draxler and are trying to convince him to swap Paris for Yorkshire.

Draxler, 26, has never quite been the superstar PSG hoped for but the German winger is a fine player and has been unlucky with injuries during his time in the French capital. Now, whether or not Leeds can a) afford a transfer fee or b) afford Daxler’s wages remains to be seen. Plus, the report states that Draxler probably wants to remain at PSG for another season.

Maybe they could bring in Draxler on some kind of loan deal as he tries to get regular action ahead of playing for Germany at the European Championships next summer? Maybe.

With Leeds and Bielsa around, nothing would surprise us this season as they’ve already signed Rodrigo from Valencia and been chasing the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani to try and give them extra firepower.

What should we expect from Pulisic in 2020-21?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic news has calmed down at the moment, but with the start to the 2020-21 Premier League season just a few days away, the USMNT star will soon be front and center once again.

Pulisic, 21, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the FA Cup final but he should be fit to play for Chelsea by the end of September.

As we saw from his incredible form during ‘Project Restart’ in the Premier League, the Pulisic hype is now very real. From a USMNT perspective, we’ve all known that for some time now. The rest of the world is now fully on board the Pulisic hype train after his 10 goals and five assists led to a Premier League Young Player of the Year nomination.

What lies ahead for Pulisic at Chelsea in 2020-21?

A key cog in a new-look Chelsea attack

Pulisic will now have Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech joining him in the attacking lineup and these are exciting times for Chelsea. With veterans Willian and Pedro moving on, Chelsea have spent big to bolster their attack this summer and Pulisic’s performances at the end of last season have put him at the heart of that new-look attack. Pulisic provides something a little different to the fluid movement and passing of Havertz, the trickery of Ziyech and the clinical finishing of Werner. As a quartet, they will be Chelsea’s future for the next five to six years.

Chelsea news
Getty Images

Increased responsibility

Some of the latest Christian Pulisic news states that he will be handed the No. 10 jersey at Chelsea and it makes sense for so many reasons and it is a signal of how important he is to this team. Firstly, he is pretty much one of the first names on the teamsheet. Secondly, imagine how many ‘Pulisic 10’ jerseys Chelsea are going to sell worldwide, and in the USA? Pulisic has been compared to Eden Hazard so many times in his first season in England and the American winger will now be given the chance to be Chelsea’s go-to guy. This is only a shirt number but it means a lot and shows the faith Frank Lampard has in him. Pulisic is trusted by the Chelsea players and coaching staff and all of a sudden he’s taken on a leadership role in this young side. It will be intriguing to see if he can keep putting the team on his back in big moments like he did against Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City during ‘Project Restart’ this summer.

More competition than last season

Okay, so Pulisic struggled for minutes early in the season as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Mason Mount and Pedro were all favored ahead of him but this season will be no joke. As we mentioned above, he is likely to be a key cog in this attack but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a cog which can be placed to one side and isn’t at risk of getting rusty. If Pulisic’s levels drop there are so many key attacking players ready to step up. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are set to battle for a place on the bench and that shows you the new depth. Werner can play out wide, so too can Havertz and Mount, so Pulisic will have plenty of competition for his place on the left flank. That helped his levels rise last season but this season is probably even tougher as new talent is arriving and instead of youngsters and veterans to battle past, Pulisic now has to start over some of the best attackers in Europe such as Werner and Havertz.

Chelsea schedule
Getty Images

Second-season syndrome: No longer an unknown

He was marked closely in the closing stages of the 2019-20 season after he kept ripping opposition defenses to pieces. Expect that to keep happening as teams started to double up on Pulisic because he was finding those half spaces between full backs and center halves far too often. Close attention from holding midfielders will be plentiful and Pulisic has to deal with the fact that teams will now be planning to shut him down, whereas for most of the 2019-20 season he wasn’t seen as a huge threat. Some of the most obvious Christian Pulisic news is that he is now a marked man.

Injuries could play their part

Pulisic suffered a big adductor injury in the middle of the season which kept him out for many months but the break due to the coronavirus pandemic allowed him to recover. Pulisic then suffered a bad hamstring in the FA Cup final and that was the last thing he needed. It also followed a trend. He’s had plenty of hamstring injuries during his young career already and his searing pace and lightweight frame means he will probably pick up these kind of injuries throughout his career. Chelsea have bulked him up and he will develop further, and needs to physically, if he’s going to be a sustained success in the Premier League. Expect Pulisic to develop hefty glutes like Eden Hazard in the coming months.

Pulisic
Getty Images