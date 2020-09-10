Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea injury news took a long time for Frank Lampard to go through as he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Blues’ opening game of the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of their trip to Brighton Monday (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock) Lampard will be without several new signings as they are all at very different stages of fitness.

Below is the latest Chelsea injury news from Lampard via his Zoom call, as there was also a Pulisic injury update and it seems like a positive one for USMNT fans.

This is very interesting for Chelsea as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz seems to be in line to make their Premier League debuts in a few days.

Chelsea injury news: Players out

New winger Hakim Ziyech has suffered a knee injury and Chelsea hope to have the former Ajax winger back in a few weeks’ time.

New $65 million left back Ben Chilwell is working his way back to fitness after a heel problem but is still short of being fully fit.

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out injured after suffering a knee injury during ‘Project Restart’ in July.

Players close to being available

Veteran center back Thiago Silva, who arrived on a free transfer this summer, has been in London for the past few days but hasn’t trained with Chelsea yet. Silva, 35, will not play against Brighton.

Pulisic injury update: Surprise return?

The USMNT star, 21, was just handed the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea and although he suffered a pretty serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on August 1 he is back in training.

Lampard all but confirmed that Pulisic, and Cesar Azpilicueta, are back and in contention to play at Brighton. Pulisic is a fast healer, it appears. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will risk him to start or just be on the bench.

