Fulham - Arsenal
Getty Images

Fulham – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Fulham – Arsenal: The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday a Fulham host Arsenal (Watch live at 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Craven Cottage.

Premier League new boys Fulham were promoted via the playoffs and Scott Parker has created a solid, hungry squad and hasn’t spent huge sums of money like the Cottagers did when they were last promoted in 2018-19. This Fulham squad has a very different feel and they bounced straight back to the PL after relegation.

As for Arsenal, they’ve bounced back too as Mikel Arteta turned them into a gritty side who caused upsets in the second half of last season as they won the FA Cup and beat Liverpool in the FA Community Shield a few weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Arsenal

New signings Harrison Reed (who signed permanently after a hugely impressive loan spell last summer) and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, plus loan signings Mario Lemina and Alphonse Areola, are all in contention for the Cottagers.

Arsenal look set to be without David Luiz who suffered a neck injury, while Arsenal could see new signings Willian, William Saliba and Gabriel make their debuts. Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Martinelli all remain out injured.

What they’re saying

Scott Parker on Fulham returning to the Premier League and what they learned from relegation in 2018-19: “The last time we realised and saw the quality, how difficult this division is. That same quality is there again and we need to relish the challenge. Will we drastically change our philosophy? Not at all. But we understand the challenge and the quality of the Premier League. Mentality among the group is big. Cohesion too. It’s clear we’ll come up against teams with players technically better than us. We’ll have to match them in desire and togetherness. We need a real togetherness, pull for each other. We’ve seen that from Sheffield United, who have done a fantastic job. They are the teams we need to look at.”

Arteta on his hopes for Arsenal this season: “I believe we are closing the gap but one thing is to do it in a short period of time, and another is to be able to sustain it for 10 months. We know this league, how competitive and challenging it is. We are in the right direction. We are trying to assess in the market to improve our balance in certain positions and improve the quality as well. But my biggest fight at this club is to convince these players we can fight with these clubs in the long term, and that they are better than what they showed last year. Let’s try to do that. That’s my job.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+475) are the heavy underdogs and it will be that way for most of the season. That’s just fine by Scott Parker, who believes that tag will help his team and there are no expectations. There’s a lot of added pressure on Arsenal this season after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in August, and the Gunners (-180) are the favorites v. Fulham. The draw at +325 provides value and opening day games can often be cagey encounters.

Prediction

Even though they will be more solid than the last time they were in the Premier League, I worry about Fulham’s defense. I think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co. will enjoy themselves and I can see Arsenal winning this comfortably. 3-1 to Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham – Arsenal stream and start time.

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Liverpool - Leeds
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
Liverpool – Leeds: Liverpool begins its title defense at Anfield against a Leeds United club which boasts three English top flight titles but hasn’t been in the Premier League since 2003-04 (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool looks ornery despite coming off a long-sought Premier League title, its manager Jurgen Klopp crying poor in relation to the Man City’s and Chelsea’s of the world when it comes to the transfer market. The key pieces are all still there, though captain Jordan Henderson starts the season with injury concerns.

Leeds have finished in the top flight’s top two on eight occasions and a former Champions League runner-up, but fell as far as League One during a 16-year absence from the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

[ SEASON PREVIEWS: Liverpool | Leeds ]

Team news: Liverpool – Leeds

Liverpool will not have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed), while it seems unlikely that Jordan Henderson will be available with a knee injury.

Leeds waits on the status of star defender and England debutant Kalvin Phillips (knee), while Gaetano Berardi (knee) is out.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s disadvantages in the transfer market: “Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth. We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds moving up, facing Liverpool: “Liverpool are a just champion with a consistent style of play. Without a doubt one of the best teams in the world. They have a defined system with very good players. It’s the best league in the world and it requires you to be at the highest level. We prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch. They (Leeds’ players) have been forming a group for some time and they have maintained the players they feel can play at a higher level.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds United (+900) is the week’s second-biggest underdog, understandable given their return to the Premier League begins at Anfield against the champs. Even a draw is +500, as Jurgen Klopp’s men are favored to the tune of (-375).

Liverpool – Leeds prediction

There are few reasons to bet against Liverpool, even if the Reds have overwhelming opening day rustiness and Bielsa draws up the world’s craftiest plan to fluster the hosts. Liverpool 2-0.

How to watch Liverpool – Leeds stream and start time.

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Mendy to Chelsea; Aouar to Arsenal

Mendy to Chelsea
Getty Imagees
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news there’s an update on Edouard Mendy to Chelsea, while Houssem Aouar to Arsenal is very interesting.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer news in the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea progressing

It appears that Chelsea are getting closer to signing Edouard Mendy, 28, from Rennes as their club president, Nicolas Holveck, confirmed talks are ongoing.

Holveck also confirmed that the Senegal international has told Rennes he would like to move to Chelsea who are willing to pay up to $33 million for the goalkeeper who was a star last season as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

“Discussions have started with Chelsea for Edouard Mendy,” Holveck said. “I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been looking for a new goalkeeper since January and Mendy will certainly be a lot cheaper than the likes of Jan Oblak, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Andre Onana who Chelsea were linked with time and time again.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea this season as Frank Lampard clearly doesn’t rate Kepa Arrizabalaga (who is still the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet) and dropped him for veteran Willy Caballero on multiple occasions last season. Kepa will reportedly stay at Chelsea to fight for his place but Mendy’s arrival would likely see him slot straight in as the first-choice goalkeeper.

With Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva signed to strengthen Chelsea’s defense, plus Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack, Lampard has upgraded his Chelsea squad massively. Bringing in a new goalkeeper is the last place he really needs to strengthen, alongside maybe another new center back as the focus will now be on players leaving Chelsea to balance the books.

Houssem Aouar to Arsenal could happen? Lacazette heading out…

Now this would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. Houssem Aouar is regarded as one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe and the French international, 22, was brilliant for Lyon during their run to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Aouar has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past and according to our partners at Sky Italy, Arsenal have had a bid of $38 million rejected by Lyon. They also tried to include Matteo Guendouzi in a deal for Aouar but that was rejected and Lyon are said to want over $60 million for the silky midfielder. As well as his skill on the ball, Aouar always seems to be in the right position and defensively he gets throughout plenty of work.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos in the two holding midfield positions but Arteta is keen on having players who can play out from defensive positions and Aouar can certainly do that.

Sticking with Arsenal, a report from ESPN says that Alexandre Lacazette wants to discuss where he slots into the Arsenal team with Mikel Arteta, as he lost his starting spot as the central striker to Eddie Nketiah.

Other reports stated that Lacazette had talked to his former club Lyon about returning on loan, while reports consistently say that Atletico Madrid and Juventus both want the French striker and Arsenal could use him in a swap deal with Atleti for midfielder Thomas Partey. Maybe Lacazette’s future will have a big say in where Aouar goes, as Memphis Depay could leave for Barcelona and Lyon may need a striker.

Klopp: Liverpool can’t compete with big spenders

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp wants everyone to know that reigning Premier League champions Liverpool cannot compete with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United when it comes to spending big on new players.

Is this Klopp’s way of trying to ease expectation levels that Liverpool will waltz to another Premier League title this season?

Speaking to the BBC, Klopp defended a lack of transfer spending this summer and said that Liverpool “cannot change that overnight and say ‘now we want to behave like Chelsea'” when it comes to the transfer market.

He then had the following to say about the current financial situation.

“Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth,” Klopp said. “We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

Liverpool have only signed one new player this summer, left back Kostas Tsimikas, and in recent transfer windows have focused on bringing in youngsters they can improve plus bargain buys.

Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg are two of the youngsters they’ve brought in recently, while Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have been promoted from the academy and winger Takumi Minamino has been brought in for a bargain price of $9.3 million in January.

Klopp is going to continue doing things his way, and why not?

“We always want to improve the squad but there are different ways – one way is to sign new players and the other way is to work together, improve the things you were good in and try to nullify the things you are not good in. That is football. No-one wants to talk about training and only about signings,” Klopp added. 

There is such a scramble around the transfer window that we often got caught up in who has spent the most money and which players are earning the most. But as Klopp mentions, soccer is about much more than that, and his squad is still looking very strong. The owners,  Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have provided plenty of cash in recent years to buy Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and others, so Klopp can’t complain about not being backed and Liverpool were so far ahead of the competition in the Premier League last season.

That said, Liverpool did struggle in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after finally securing the Premier League trophy for the first time. Over the summer they’ve looked a little sluggish in preseason and lost to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield, and many have Manchester City down as favorites to win the title.

Man City have bought Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, while Chelsea’s big spending is well documented and even the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United have all bought new players. Liverpool are the lowest spenders of the ‘big six’ this summer but links to Thiago Alcantara continue as he could replace Georginio Wijnaldum if he departs. But there are no big plans to splash the cash.

Simply put, not adding a few players to strengthen your squad is a risk but Klopp knows what he is doing and it seems like he would rather improve his current squad than buy needlessly. Given his recent success, can you argue with that?

Chelsea issue lengthy injury update; positive Pulisic news

Chelsea injury news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Chelsea injury news took a long time for Frank Lampard to go through as he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Blues’ opening game of the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of their trip to Brighton Monday (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock) Lampard will be without several new signings as they are all at very different stages of fitness.

Below is the latest Chelsea injury news from Lampard via his Zoom call, as there was also a Pulisic injury update and it seems like a positive one for USMNT fans.

This is very interesting for Chelsea as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz seems to be in line to make their Premier League debuts in a few days.

Chelsea injury news: Players out

New winger Hakim Ziyech has suffered a knee injury and Chelsea hope to have the former Ajax winger back in a few weeks’ time.

New $65 million left back Ben Chilwell is working his way back to fitness after a heel problem but is still short of being fully fit.

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out injured after suffering a knee injury during ‘Project Restart’ in July.

Players close to being available

Veteran center back Thiago Silva, who arrived on a free transfer this summer,  has been in London for the past few days but hasn’t trained with Chelsea yet. Silva, 35, will not play against Brighton.

Pulisic injury update: Surprise return?

The USMNT star, 21, was just handed the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea and although he suffered a pretty serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on August 1 he is back in training.

Lampard all but confirmed that Pulisic, and Cesar Azpilicueta, are back and in contention to play at Brighton. Pulisic is a fast healer, it appears. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will risk him to start or just be on the bench.