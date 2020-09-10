PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
Mendy to Chelsea
Getty Imagees

Transfer news: Mendy to Chelsea; Aouar to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news there’s an update on Edouard Mendy to Chelsea, while Houssem Aouar to Arsenal is very interesting.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer news in the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea progressing

It appears that Chelsea are getting closer to signing Edouard Mendy, 28, from Rennes as their club president, Nicolas Holveck, confirmed talks are ongoing.

Holveck also confirmed that the Senegal international has told Rennes he would like to move to Chelsea who are willing to pay up to $33 million for the goalkeeper who was a star last season as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

“Discussions have started with Chelsea for Edouard Mendy,” Holveck said. “I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been looking for a new goalkeeper since January and Mendy will certainly be a lot cheaper than the likes of Jan Oblak, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Andre Onana who Chelsea were linked with time and time again.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea this season as Frank Lampard clearly doesn’t rate Kepa Arrizabalaga (who is still the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet) and dropped him for veteran Willy Caballero on multiple occasions last season. Kepa will reportedly stay at Chelsea to fight for his place but Mendy’s arrival would likely see him slot straight in as the first-choice goalkeeper.

With Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva signed to strengthen Chelsea’s defense, plus Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack, Lampard has upgraded his Chelsea squad massively. Bringing in a new goalkeeper is the last place he really needs to strengthen, alongside maybe another new center back as the focus will now be on players leaving Chelsea to balance the books.

Houssem Aouar to Arsenal could happen? Lacazette heading out…

Now this would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. Houssem Aouar is regarded as one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe and the French international, 22, was brilliant for Lyon during their run to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Aouar has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past and according to our partners at Sky Italy, Arsenal have had a bid of $38 million rejected by Lyon. They also tried to include Matteo Guendouzi in a deal for Aouar but that was rejected and Lyon are said to want over $60 million for the silky midfielder. As well as his skill on the ball, Aouar always seems to be in the right position and defensively he gets throughout plenty of work.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos in the two holding midfield positions but Arteta is keen on having players who can play out from defensive positions and Aouar can certainly do that.

Sticking with Arsenal, a report from ESPN says that Alexandre Lacazette wants to discuss where he slots into the Arsenal team with Mikel Arteta, as he lost his starting spot as the central striker to Eddie Nketiah.

Other reports stated that Lacazette had talked to his former club Lyon about returning on loan, while reports consistently say that Atletico Madrid and Juventus both want the French striker and Arsenal could use him in a swap deal with Atleti for midfielder Thomas Partey. Maybe Lacazette’s future will have a big say in where Aouar goes, as Memphis Depay could leave for Barcelona and Lyon may need a striker.

Klopp: Liverpool can’t compete with big spenders

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp wants everyone to know that reigning Premier League champions Liverpool cannot compete with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United when it comes to spending big on new players.

Is this Klopp’s way of trying to ease expectation levels that Liverpool will waltz to another Premier League title this season?

Speaking to the BBC, Klopp defended a lack of transfer spending this summer and said that Liverpool “cannot change that overnight and say ‘now we want to behave like Chelsea'” when it comes to the transfer market.

He then had the following to say about the current financial situation.

“Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth,” Klopp said. “We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

Liverpool have only signed one new player this summer, left back Kostas Tsimikas, and in recent transfer windows have focused on bringing in youngsters they can improve plus bargain buys.

Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg are two of the youngsters they’ve brought in recently, while Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have been promoted from the academy and winger Takumi Minamino has been brought in for a bargain price of $9.3 million in January.

Klopp is going to continue doing things his way, and why not?

“We always want to improve the squad but there are different ways – one way is to sign new players and the other way is to work together, improve the things you were good in and try to nullify the things you are not good in. That is football. No-one wants to talk about training and only about signings,” Klopp added. 

There is such a scramble around the transfer window that we often got caught up in who has spent the most money and which players are earning the most. But as Klopp mentions, soccer is about much more than that, and his squad is still looking very strong. The owners,  Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have provided plenty of cash in recent years to buy Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and others, so Klopp can’t complain about not being backed and Liverpool were so far ahead of the competition in the Premier League last season.

That said, Liverpool did struggle in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after finally securing the Premier League trophy for the first time. Over the summer they’ve looked a little sluggish in preseason and lost to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield, and many have Manchester City down as favorites to win the title.

Man City have bought Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, while Chelsea’s big spending is well documented and even the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United have all bought new players. Liverpool are the lowest spenders of the ‘big six’ this summer but links to Thiago Alcantara continue as he could replace Georginio Wijnaldum if he departs. But there are no big plans to splash the cash.

Simply put, not adding a few players to strengthen your squad is a risk but Klopp knows what he is doing and it seems like he would rather improve his current squad than buy needlessly. Given his recent success, can you argue with that?

Chelsea issue lengthy injury update; positive Pulisic news

Chelsea injury news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Chelsea injury news took a long time for Frank Lampard to go through as he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Blues’ opening game of the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of their trip to Brighton Monday (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock) Lampard will be without several new signings as they are all at very different stages of fitness.

Below is the latest Chelsea injury news from Lampard via his Zoom call, as there was also a Pulisic injury update and it seems like a positive one for USMNT fans.

This is very interesting for Chelsea as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz seems to be in line to make their Premier League debuts in a few days.

Chelsea injury news: Players out

New winger Hakim Ziyech has suffered a knee injury and Chelsea hope to have the former Ajax winger back in a few weeks’ time.

New $65 million left back Ben Chilwell is working his way back to fitness after a heel problem but is still short of being fully fit.

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out injured after suffering a knee injury during ‘Project Restart’ in July.

Players close to being available

Veteran center back Thiago Silva, who arrived on a free transfer this summer,  has been in London for the past few days but hasn’t trained with Chelsea yet. Silva, 35, will not play against Brighton.

Pulisic injury update: Surprise return?

The USMNT star, 21, was just handed the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea and although he suffered a pretty serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on August 1 he is back in training.

Lampard all but confirmed that Pulisic, and Cesar Azpilicueta, are back and in contention to play at Brighton. Pulisic is a fast healer, it appears. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will risk him to start or just be on the bench.

PHOTOS: Arsenal release new third kit

New Arsenal kit
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 8:20 AM EDT
This new Arsenal kit for 2020-21 is something different, but the tie dye design looks pretty nice. Right?

Like Chelsea did earlier this week, and then Manchester United followed suit, Arsenal have gone for a very different for this unique third kit.

According to a statement on the club website, Arsenal will wear this new kit for their trip to Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

They also explained the tie dye design and the release video.

“The new shirt colours are intended to represent the lights and atmosphere that illuminate Emirates Stadium during a night match. The shirt pattern was created from a custom set of tie dye prints.

“The kit will be worn by all our teams and is being launched alongside a ‘This Is Family’ film which sees Mikel Arteta deliver a heartfelt speech to the Arsenal community. He explains the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to him to be part of the club. The film also features Women’s Super League Fans’ Player of the Year Vivianne Miedema and PFA Young Player of the year nominee Bukayo Saka, alongside legends Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp as well as fans from all walks of life and all parts of the Arsenal community.”

Check out photos of the new Arsenal kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.

The reaction from fans online is mixed and we all know that social media can be a tough place with regards to kit launches, especially one that pushed the boundaries like this.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal’s new third kit keeps them steady in the upper echelons of our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.

This is lovely.

Predicting the 2020-21 Premier League standings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 3:35 AM EDT
The 20 teams for the 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and we are releasing a prediction for the standings.

That’s right.

With Fulham, Leeds United and West Brom sealing their spots back in the Premier League, these standings prediction are very difficult.

But with the 2020-21 season kicking off in less than 48 days from now due to all of the schedule changes.

Of course, transfers in and out will heat up between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5, so a lot can change with all 20 teams.

It will be intriguing to see if teams who finished the 2019-20 season in red-hot form can carry that into the start of next season given the short break over the summer.

Champions Liverpool and Manchester City will be the favorites to win the Premier League title, while Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will battle it out for the remaining two Champions League spots as they are rebuilding and nowhere near being title contenders, although Man United are closer than the other three.

At the bottom, it’s tough to see how the three newly-promoted teams can prosper given the short turnaround between the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 campaign but Leeds seem the most prepared to solidify their spot in the Premier League.

In the fight for Europe, Wolves, Leicester and Everton look like the best bets of challenging the established top six but watch out for Southampton. Other surprise packages could be Brighton and Everton, while you worry for Burnley and Crystal Palace given a lack of squad depth, plus Sheffield United and Newcastle United limped to the finishing line in 2019-20.

All in all, a lot will change throughout the 2020-21 season, so we will do another one of these predictions post midseason.

For now, here’s our 2020-21 Premier League standings prediction and how we think the table will look when the final whistle blows on May 23, 2021.

Prediction for the 2020-21 Premier League standings

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester United
4. Chelsea
5. Arsenal
6. Tottenham
7. Leicester City
8. Wolves
9. Everton
10. Southampton
11. Sheffield United
12. Burnley
13. Leeds United
14. Newcastle United
15. Brighton
16. Aston Villa
17. West Ham
18. Crystal Palace
19. Fulham
20. West Brom

Nick Mendola

1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Tottenham Hotspur
6. Arsenal
7. Everton
8. Wolves
9. Leicester City
10. Brighton and Hove Albion
11. Southampton
12. Newcastle United
13. West Ham United
14. Crystal Palace
15. Sheffield United
16. Aston Villa
17. Leeds United
18. West Bromwich Albion
19. Burnley
20. Fulham

Andy Edwards

1. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Tottenham Hotspur
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. Southampton
11. Sheffield United
12. West Ham United
13. Newcastle United
14. Burnley
15. Aston Villa
16. Brighton and Hove Albion
17. Fulham
18. Leeds United
19. Crystal Palace
20. West Bromwich Albion

