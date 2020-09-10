In the latest transfer news there’s an update on Edouard Mendy to Chelsea, while Houssem Aouar to Arsenal is very interesting.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer news in the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea progressing

It appears that Chelsea are getting closer to signing Edouard Mendy, 28, from Rennes as their club president, Nicolas Holveck, confirmed talks are ongoing.

Holveck also confirmed that the Senegal international has told Rennes he would like to move to Chelsea who are willing to pay up to $33 million for the goalkeeper who was a star last season as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

“Discussions have started with Chelsea for Edouard Mendy,” Holveck said. “I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been looking for a new goalkeeper since January and Mendy will certainly be a lot cheaper than the likes of Jan Oblak, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Andre Onana who Chelsea were linked with time and time again.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea this season as Frank Lampard clearly doesn’t rate Kepa Arrizabalaga (who is still the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet) and dropped him for veteran Willy Caballero on multiple occasions last season. Kepa will reportedly stay at Chelsea to fight for his place but Mendy’s arrival would likely see him slot straight in as the first-choice goalkeeper.

With Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva signed to strengthen Chelsea’s defense, plus Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack, Lampard has upgraded his Chelsea squad massively. Bringing in a new goalkeeper is the last place he really needs to strengthen, alongside maybe another new center back as the focus will now be on players leaving Chelsea to balance the books.

Houssem Aouar to Arsenal could happen? Lacazette heading out…

Now this would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal. Houssem Aouar is regarded as one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe and the French international, 22, was brilliant for Lyon during their run to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Aouar has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past and according to our partners at Sky Italy, Arsenal have had a bid of $38 million rejected by Lyon. They also tried to include Matteo Guendouzi in a deal for Aouar but that was rejected and Lyon are said to want over $60 million for the silky midfielder. As well as his skill on the ball, Aouar always seems to be in the right position and defensively he gets throughout plenty of work.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos in the two holding midfield positions but Arteta is keen on having players who can play out from defensive positions and Aouar can certainly do that.

Sticking with Arsenal, a report from ESPN says that Alexandre Lacazette wants to discuss where he slots into the Arsenal team with Mikel Arteta, as he lost his starting spot as the central striker to Eddie Nketiah.

Other reports stated that Lacazette had talked to his former club Lyon about returning on loan, while reports consistently say that Atletico Madrid and Juventus both want the French striker and Arsenal could use him in a swap deal with Atleti for midfielder Thomas Partey. Maybe Lacazette’s future will have a big say in where Aouar goes, as Memphis Depay could leave for Barcelona and Lyon may need a striker.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports