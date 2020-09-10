Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This new Arsenal kit for 2020-21 is something different, but the tie dye design looks pretty nice. Right?

Like Chelsea did earlier this week, and then Manchester United followed suit, Arsenal have gone for a very different for this unique third kit.

According to a statement on the club website, Arsenal will wear this new kit for their trip to Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

They also explained the tie dye design and the release video.

“The new shirt colours are intended to represent the lights and atmosphere that illuminate Emirates Stadium during a night match. The shirt pattern was created from a custom set of tie dye prints.

“The kit will be worn by all our teams and is being launched alongside a ‘This Is Family’ film which sees Mikel Arteta deliver a heartfelt speech to the Arsenal community. He explains the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to him to be part of the club. The film also features Women’s Super League Fans’ Player of the Year Vivianne Miedema and PFA Young Player of the year nominee Bukayo Saka, alongside legends Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp as well as fans from all walks of life and all parts of the Arsenal community.”

Check out photos of the new Arsenal kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.

The reaction from fans online is mixed and we all know that social media can be a tough place with regards to kit launches, especially one that pushed the boundaries like this.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal’s new third kit keeps them steady in the upper echelons of our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.

For the non-negotiables ✊ Get #ReadyForSport with the new third kit from @adidasfootball x The Arsenal Exclusively available in-store and online now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 10, 2020

