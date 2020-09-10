PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
Predicting the 2020-21 Premier League standings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 3:35 AM EDT
The 20 teams for the 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and we are releasing a prediction for the standings.

That’s right.

With Fulham, Leeds United and West Brom sealing their spots back in the Premier League, these standings prediction are very difficult.

But with the 2020-21 season kicking off in less than 48 days from now due to all of the schedule changes.

Of course, transfers in and out will heat up between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5, so a lot can change with all 20 teams.

It will be intriguing to see if teams who finished the 2019-20 season in red-hot form can carry that into the start of next season given the short break over the summer.

Champions Liverpool and Manchester City will be the favorites to win the Premier League title, while Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will battle it out for the remaining two Champions League spots as they are rebuilding and nowhere near being title contenders, although Man United are closer than the other three.

At the bottom, it’s tough to see how the three newly-promoted teams can prosper given the short turnaround between the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 campaign but Leeds seem the most prepared to solidify their spot in the Premier League.

In the fight for Europe, Wolves, Leicester and Everton look like the best bets of challenging the established top six but watch out for Southampton. Other surprise packages could be Brighton and Everton, while you worry for Burnley and Crystal Palace given a lack of squad depth, plus Sheffield United and Newcastle United limped to the finishing line in 2019-20.

All in all, a lot will change throughout the 2020-21 season, so we will do another one of these predictions post midseason.

For now, here’s our 2020-21 Premier League standings prediction and how we think the table will look when the final whistle blows on May 23, 2021.

Prediction for the 2020-21 Premier League standings

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester United
4. Chelsea
5. Arsenal
6. Tottenham
7. Leicester City
8. Wolves
9. Everton
10. Southampton
11. Sheffield United
12. Burnley
13. Leeds United
14. Newcastle United
15. Brighton
16. Aston Villa
17. West Ham
18. Crystal Palace
19. Fulham
20. West Brom

Nick Mendola

1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Tottenham Hotspur
6. Arsenal
7. Everton
8. Wolves
9. Leicester City
10. Brighton and Hove Albion
11. Southampton
12. Newcastle United
13. West Ham United
14. Crystal Palace
15. Sheffield United
16. Aston Villa
17. Leeds United
18. West Bromwich Albion
19. Burnley
20. Fulham

Andy Edwards

1. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
3. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
5. Tottenham Hotspur
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. Southampton
11. Sheffield United
12. West Ham United
13. Newcastle United
14. Burnley
15. Aston Villa
16. Brighton and Hove Albion
17. Fulham
18. Leeds United
19. Crystal Palace
20. West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea issue lengthy injury update; positive Pulisic news

Chelsea injury news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Chelsea injury news took a long time for Frank Lampard to go through as he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Blues’ opening game of the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of their trip to Brighton Monday (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock) Lampard will be without several new signings as they are all at very different stages of fitness.

Below is the latest Chelsea injury news from Lampard via his Zoom call, as there was also a Pulisic injury update and it seems like a positive one for USMNT fans.

This is very interesting for Chelsea as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz seems to be in line to make their Premier League debuts in a few days.

Chelsea injury news: Players out

New winger Hakim Ziyech has suffered a knee injury and Chelsea hope to have the former Ajax winger back in a few weeks’ time.

New $65 million left back Ben Chilwell is working his way back to fitness after a heel problem but is still short of being fully fit.

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out injured after suffering a knee injury during ‘Project Restart’ in July.

Players close to being available

Veteran center back Thiago Silva, who arrived on a free transfer this summer,  has been in London for the past few days but hasn’t trained with Chelsea yet. Silva, 35, will not play against Brighton.

Pulisic injury update: Surprise return?

The USMNT star, 21, was just handed the No. 10 shirt at Chelsea and although he suffered a pretty serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on August 1 he is back in training.

Lampard all but confirmed that Pulisic, and Cesar Azpilicueta, are back and in contention to play at Brighton. Pulisic is a fast healer, it appears. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will risk him to start or just be on the bench.

PHOTOS: Arsenal release new third kit

New Arsenal kit
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2020, 8:20 AM EDT
This new Arsenal kit for 2020-21 is something different, but the tie dye design looks pretty nice. Right?

Like Chelsea did earlier this week, and then Manchester United followed suit, Arsenal have gone for a very different for this unique third kit.

According to a statement on the club website, Arsenal will wear this new kit for their trip to Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

They also explained the tie dye design and the release video.

“The new shirt colours are intended to represent the lights and atmosphere that illuminate Emirates Stadium during a night match. The shirt pattern was created from a custom set of tie dye prints.

“The kit will be worn by all our teams and is being launched alongside a ‘This Is Family’ film which sees Mikel Arteta deliver a heartfelt speech to the Arsenal community. He explains the importance of being part of the Arsenal family and what it means to him to be part of the club. The film also features Women’s Super League Fans’ Player of the Year Vivianne Miedema and PFA Young Player of the year nominee Bukayo Saka, alongside legends Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp as well as fans from all walks of life and all parts of the Arsenal community.”

Check out photos of the new Arsenal kit below, as the third kit for the 2020-21 season is a sight to behold.

The reaction from fans online is mixed and we all know that social media can be a tough place with regards to kit launches, especially one that pushed the boundaries like this.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal’s new third kit keeps them steady in the upper echelons of our Premier League kit rankings for the 2020-21 season.

This is lovely.

MLS upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

MLS betting odds
Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is closing in on the end of its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

We’re set for a few midweek fixtures this week on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full slate this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Click here for MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Inter Miami (-134) v Atlanta United (+300) / Draw (+255) — 8 pm ET
Montreal Impact (+300) v Toronto FC (-139) / Draw (+270) — 8 pm ET
Minnesota United (-134) v FC Dallas (+290) / Draw (+270) — 8 pm ET
Colorado Rapids (+125) v Houston Dynamo (+180) / Draw (+240) — 9 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+200) v Los Angeles FC (+105) / Draw (+260) — 9:30 pm ET

Thursday, Sept. 10

Seattle Sounders (-150) v San Jose Earthquakes (+320) / Draw (+275)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Chicago Fire (+165) v Columbus Crew SC (+135) / Draw (+235) — 3:30 pm ET
D.C. United (+185) v New York Red Bulls (+125) / Draw (+230) — 7 pm ET
New York City FC (-223) v FC Cincinnati (+500) / Draw (+320) — 7 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-115) v Inter Miami (+225) / Draw (+250) — 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union (+105) v NE Revolution (+230) / Draw (+225) — 7:30 pm ET
Nashville SC (+125) v Atlanta United (+190) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas (+106) v Houston Dynamo (+225) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+100) v Colorado Rapids (+230) / Draw (+235) — 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 13

Sporting KC (-143) v Minnesota United (+300) / Draw (+280) — 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+150) v Montreal Impact (+155) / Draw (+225) — 9:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC (-189) v Portland Timbers (+380) / Draw (+325) — 11 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+170) v LA Galaxy (+125) / Draw (+255) — 11 pm ET

MLS Cup winner odds

Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable for the opening weekend.

[ MORE: 2020-21 Premier League season previews, all 20 clubs ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (back) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed El Mohamady (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Davy Propper (leg) | OUT: Jose Iquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (groin), Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ben Chilwell (ankle) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (groing) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed) | OUT: Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Fabian Delph (calf)

Fulham injuries

None

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (knee) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (groin), Wes Morgan (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Fuchs (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (knee) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee), Bernardo Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (COVID-19), Riyad Mahrez (COVID-19), Sergio Aguero (knee)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Pogba (COVID-19), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Luke Shaw (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee), Ciaran Clark (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lys Mousset (ankle), Sander Berge (knee) | OUT: David McGoldrick (knock)

Southampton injuries

None

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

None

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (ankle), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Lanzini (thigh), Tomas Soucek (quarantine)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adama Troare (COVID-19) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

