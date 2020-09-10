The 20 teams for the 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and we are releasing a prediction for the standings.

That’s right.

With Fulham, Leeds United and West Brom sealing their spots back in the Premier League, these standings prediction are very difficult.

But with the 2020-21 season kicking off in less than 48 days from now due to all of the schedule changes.

Of course, transfers in and out will heat up between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5, so a lot can change with all 20 teams.

It will be intriguing to see if teams who finished the 2019-20 season in red-hot form can carry that into the start of next season given the short break over the summer.

Champions Liverpool and Manchester City will be the favorites to win the Premier League title, while Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will battle it out for the remaining two Champions League spots as they are rebuilding and nowhere near being title contenders, although Man United are closer than the other three.

At the bottom, it’s tough to see how the three newly-promoted teams can prosper given the short turnaround between the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 campaign but Leeds seem the most prepared to solidify their spot in the Premier League.

In the fight for Europe, Wolves, Leicester and Everton look like the best bets of challenging the established top six but watch out for Southampton. Other surprise packages could be Brighton and Everton, while you worry for Burnley and Crystal Palace given a lack of squad depth, plus Sheffield United and Newcastle United limped to the finishing line in 2019-20.

All in all, a lot will change throughout the 2020-21 season, so we will do another one of these predictions post midseason.

For now, here’s our 2020-21 Premier League standings prediction and how we think the table will look when the final whistle blows on May 23, 2021.

Prediction for the 2020-21 Premier League standings

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Manchester United

4. Chelsea

5. Arsenal

6. Tottenham

7. Leicester City

8. Wolves

9. Everton

10. Southampton

11. Sheffield United

12. Burnley

13. Leeds United

14. Newcastle United

15. Brighton

16. Aston Villa

17. West Ham

18. Crystal Palace

19. Fulham

20. West Brom

Nick Mendola

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Arsenal

7. Everton

8. Wolves

9. Leicester City

10. Brighton and Hove Albion

11. Southampton

12. Newcastle United

13. West Ham United

14. Crystal Palace

15. Sheffield United

16. Aston Villa

17. Leeds United

18. West Bromwich Albion

19. Burnley

20. Fulham

Andy Edwards

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester City

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers

7. Arsenal

8. Everton

9. Leicester City

10. Southampton

11. Sheffield United

12. West Ham United

13. Newcastle United

14. Burnley

15. Aston Villa

16. Brighton and Hove Albion

17. Fulham

18. Leeds United

19. Crystal Palace

20. West Bromwich Albion

