Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Tim Howard to preview the 2020-21 Premier League season with their 5 burning questions on Liverpool’s title defense (4:20), Manchester City’s title challenge (12:50), Chelsea (20:40) and Manchester United’s (27:40) pursuit to take the next step.
The gents also take on the debate as to who will have a better season between Tottenham (37:00) and Arsenal (44:55) and last but not least, what to expect from Leeds United this season (50:00). The gents end the episode with their predictions for relegation, the top-four and title winners (53:25).
Higuain, 32, scored 11 times with eight assists in over 2500 minutes for Juventus last season and has not scored less than 10 goals in a season since 2007-08 with Real Madrid.
The center forward scored 36 times for Napoli in 2015-16, a Serie A record tied by Ciro Immobile of Lazio this season.
It’s not a question as to whether he’ll deliver goals in MLS, rather how many. Higuain is not a physical marvel like Zlatan Ibrahimovic but he’s a smart and savvy player.
He also had 31 goals in 75 caps for Argentina.
Higuain is the older brother of current DC United man Federico Higuain, who has 55 goals and 47 assists in his MLS career. Will a reunion be on the cards?
Inter is 2-2-6, five points off the playoffs in the East.
Paperworks to be signed on next hours for Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami, done deal: here we go confirmed! The agreemenr has been completed – personal terms ok. He’ll be in the USA soon to sign his contract and join MLS. 🇺🇸🌟 #Juve#Higuain#MLS#transfers
We’ve seen that Mikel Arteta can improve a defense, so we’ll skip the part about Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Co. adapting and ask how the coach can possibly keep so many attacking pieces happy?
Is Ollie Watkins the answer at striker or worth $36 million is a single-entity two-part question, but here’s a bigger think piece: How much more can Jack Grealish give after his team-saving 8-goal, 6-assist PL season last year? How much higher is the ceiling for the new English international?
One of the unluckiest teams last season was one of the most fun to watch. Upgraded for a second full season with Graham Potter, can Adam Lallana be the missing piece of the midfield and help produce a top-half season?
Sean Dyche is a marvel and stuck around after the club made a mess of contract expirations regarding the coronavirus pause. The team again looks like bottom-half fodder but has twice finished in the top ten with similar squads, and has never finished with a positive goal differential in the PL even when it finishes seventh (-16, -3, -23, -7 in four seasons). The question is this: Is Dyche’s system that much of an anomaly that it can again pass muster?
For better or worse, this is the same team that over-performed under Roy Hodgson last season and got career seasons out of veterans. Asking if they can keep it up is one thing, but how about this question: Can Palace possibly hope to meet its goals if Wilfried Zaha is a wet sock again? And can Michy Batshuayi be the player he’s been in terrific half-season loans to Palace and Borussia Dortmund?
The midfield is sorted in a big way and there’s an electric attacker in Richarlison. The center backs are set and the goalkeeper is who he is. So after doubling his career-high in goals last season with 13, is Dominic Calvert-Lewin able to tempt 20 with James Rodriguez and Richarlison forcing defenses into massive concern?
Is continuity a bigger boon than big buys? Manager Scott Parker will hope a system-approach bodes better than the huge summer purchases of two seasons ago that saw the club sent down to the Championship.
We know they’ll manufacture more chances than anyone else. We know they are fueled by both confidence in the system and a hearty anger that fellow clubs wanted them banned from European action. So… are they going to finish enough to win the PL, and how many trophies are in the offing for Pep Guardiola in Year No. 4 at the Etihad Stadium?
Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really good at this whole managerial thing? Mistakes happen but the pieces are there now and nothing short of a big injury stew should keep United out of the top four. Nothing except the fact that its boss may be ranked sixth of those managing a top-six club. Huge year for the Norwegian.
Last season was a perfect storm and the club took the next step by signing Sander Berge at midseason. But the Blades were also buoyed by a strong season from goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Is Aaron Ramsdale, who was up-and-down with Bournemouth, capable of doing enough to keep top ten an option?
Taking key pieces off relegated sides has been the prescription to success for several teams, and players like Idrissa Gueye and Andy Robertson have taken good teams to better levels. Can Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and Jamal Lewis take Newcastle from meh to mid-table?
The talent is there to beat a lot of teams but David Moyes hasn’t finished in the top ten with any team (Real Sociedad, Sunderland, West Ham) in five seasons since doing it eight-straight times between Everton and Manchester United. Does he have it?
How high can Wolves climb without the Europa League to demand so much of their talents? Bonus question: Matt Doherty was an animal and popped up in so many key spots the past two seasons. How much will he be missed?
West Ham – Newcastle: Two Premier League clubs that know well the meaning of unrest will hope to give supporters hope with an opening week match at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham captain Mark Noble is clearly unhappy and took his frustrations with West Ham’s transfer policy public earlier this week (see below). The West Ham faithful are worried about the state of their team under David Moyes, who oversaw the team’s successful safety push but did about the same (at best) as fired boss Manuel Pellegrini.
The Magpies have been flustered by a failed or stalled takeover bid but saw owner Mike Ashley open the pocket book for promising signings of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and Jamal Lewis. Is Steve Bruce the man to fit these pieces into a comfortably mid-table puzzle.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Newcastle this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass are all set to miss the opener, with the first player hopeful of returning this month. Tomas Soucek was one of the Irons’ two keys to PL survival and may be available after COVID-19 isolation but match fitness in a concern. Declan Rice is available but is also coming off an injury and just played 180 minutes for England last week. Manuel Lanzini is a question mark.
The Magpies will be without its star goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, its reigning Player of the Season, and injuries are already mounting up for a club hit hard last season. Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle are out, while Matthew Longstaff (thigh) and Ryan Fraser (fitness) are question marks.
What they’re saying
West Ham captain Mark Noble on the sale of Grady Diangana: “As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry, and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future.”
As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on his fine record v. West Ham: “It’s one of those teams. Every striker will have them. You score goals against a team more than the others. That’s no disrespect to West Ham. I think I scored my first Premier League goal against them. From then, it’s always going to give you that confidence. I think I got my first hat-trick against them as well. Every time I go into a game against them, you feel you’re going to score against them. I’m quite self-confident, and I’ll back myself to score if I play. It’s all systems go.”
The oddsmakers are shrugging their shoulders at this one, with hosts West Ham (+110) barely paying off better than their visitors (+240) or a draw (+245). Only two other matches have slimmer margins between favorite and underdog.
West Ham – Newcastle Prediction
Both teams have players who can craft moments of magic. West Ham has the better midfielders available for Saturday while Newcastle has the better center back corps. Throw in the Irons at home but with no crowd and it’s seems a wash. 1-1 draw.
How to watch West Ham – Newcastle stream in the USA, start time
Liverpool – Leeds: Liverpool begins its title defense at Anfield against a Leeds United club which boasts three English top flight titles but hasn’t been in the Premier League since 2003-04 (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Liverpool looks ornery despite coming off a long-sought Premier League title, its manager Jurgen Klopp crying poor in relation to the Man City’s and Chelsea’s of the world when it comes to the transfer market. The key pieces are all still there, though captain Jordan Henderson starts the season with injury concerns.
Liverpool will not have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed), while it seems unlikely that Jordan Henderson will be available with a knee injury.
Leeds waits on the status of star defender and England debutant Kalvin Phillips (knee), while Gaetano Berardi (knee) is out.
What they’re saying
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s disadvantages in the transfer market: “Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth. We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”
Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds moving up, facing Liverpool: “Liverpool are a just champion with a consistent style of play. Without a doubt one of the best teams in the world. They have a defined system with very good players. It’s the best league in the world and it requires you to be at the highest level. We prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch. They (Leeds’ players) have been forming a group for some time and they have maintained the players they feel can play at a higher level.”
Leeds United (+900) is the week’s second-biggest underdog, understandable given their return to the Premier League begins at Anfield against the champs. Even a draw is +500, as Jurgen Klopp’s men are favored to the tune of (-375).
Liverpool – Leeds prediction
There are few reasons to bet against Liverpool, even if the Reds have overwhelming opening day rustiness and Bielsa draws up the world’s craftiest plan to fluster the hosts. Liverpool 2-0.
