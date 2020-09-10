Oh, the Premier League back. It is most definitely back, and we’re ready with a Premier League season preview for all 20 teams.

But that’s not all.

We’re also asking one burning question that may determine each team’s chances of reaching or surpassing their season goals.

Click on the link next to your favorite club to see how we think the club will fare in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

1. Arsenal — Season preview

We’ve seen that Mikel Arteta can improve a defense, so we’ll skip the part about Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Co. adapting and ask how the coach can possibly keep so many attacking pieces happy?

2. Aston Villa — Season preview

Is Ollie Watkins the answer at striker or worth $36 million is a single-entity two-part question, but here’s a bigger think piece: How much more can Jack Grealish give after his team-saving 8-goal, 6-assist PL season last year? How much higher is the ceiling for the new English international?

3. Brighton and Hove Albion — Season preview

One of the unluckiest teams last season was one of the most fun to watch. Upgraded for a second full season with Graham Potter, can Adam Lallana be the missing piece of the midfield and help produce a top-half season?

4. Burnley — Season preview

Sean Dyche is a marvel and stuck around after the club made a mess of contract expirations regarding the coronavirus pause. The team again looks like bottom-half fodder but has twice finished in the top ten with similar squads, and has never finished with a positive goal differential in the PL even when it finishes seventh (-16, -3, -23, -7 in four seasons). The question is this: Is Dyche’s system that much of an anomaly that it can again pass muster?

5. Chelsea — Season preview

Will Frank Lampard be able to find the right mix and stick with it if it means leaving out some of his favorites?

6. Crystal Palace — Season preview

For better or worse, this is the same team that over-performed under Roy Hodgson last season and got career seasons out of veterans. Asking if they can keep it up is one thing, but how about this question: Can Palace possibly hope to meet its goals if Wilfried Zaha is a wet sock again? And can Michy Batshuayi be the player he’s been in terrific half-season loans to Palace and Borussia Dortmund?

7. Everton — Season preview

The midfield is sorted in a big way and there’s an electric attacker in Richarlison. The center backs are set and the goalkeeper is who he is. So after doubling his career-high in goals last season with 13, is Dominic Calvert-Lewin able to tempt 20 with James Rodriguez and Richarlison forcing defenses into massive concern?

8. Fulham — Season preview

Is continuity a bigger boon than big buys? Manager Scott Parker will hope a system-approach bodes better than the huge summer purchases of two seasons ago that saw the club sent down to the Championship.

9. Leeds United — Season preview

Lots of talent and a top manager, but almost every player on the side is unproven at a level this high (shy of new capture Rodrigo and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla). So… is Marcelo Bielsa that good?

10. Leicester City — Season preview

Will managing Europa League schedule congestion prove too much for another top-six push? Right now, the depth looks a bit thin for it.

11. Liverpool — Season preview

Is enough left in the tank for the Mentality Monsters created by Jurgen Klopp to defend a title from at least two legit contenders (talent-wise)?

12. Manchester City — Season preview

We know they’ll manufacture more chances than anyone else. We know they are fueled by both confidence in the system and a hearty anger that fellow clubs wanted them banned from European action. So… are they going to finish enough to win the PL, and how many trophies are in the offing for Pep Guardiola in Year No. 4 at the Etihad Stadium?

13. Manchester United — Season preview

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really good at this whole managerial thing? Mistakes happen but the pieces are there now and nothing short of a big injury stew should keep United out of the top four. Nothing except the fact that its boss may be ranked sixth of those managing a top-six club. Huge year for the Norwegian.

14. Sheffield United — Season preview

Last season was a perfect storm and the club took the next step by signing Sander Berge at midseason. But the Blades were also buoyed by a strong season from goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Is Aaron Ramsdale, who was up-and-down with Bournemouth, capable of doing enough to keep top ten an option?

15. Newcastle United — Season preview

Taking key pieces off relegated sides has been the prescription to success for several teams, and players like Idrissa Gueye and Andy Robertson have taken good teams to better levels. Can Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and Jamal Lewis take Newcastle from meh to mid-table?

16. Southampton — Season preview

The only question is consistency. Saints have the talent to contend for cups and tease the spaces above 10th, but they have to deliver more often.

17. Tottenham Hotspur — Season preview

Will Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho bring a trophy to North London? Don’t know why this question looks so family?

18. West Bromwich Albion — Season preview

Can Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana adapt quickly and drive the offense for Slaven Bilic?

19. West Ham United — Season preview

The talent is there to beat a lot of teams but David Moyes hasn’t finished in the top ten with any team (Real Sociedad, Sunderland, West Ham) in five seasons since doing it eight-straight times between Everton and Manchester United. Does he have it?

20. Wolves — Season preview

How high can Wolves climb without the Europa League to demand so much of their talents? Bonus question: Matt Doherty was an animal and popped up in so many key spots the past two seasons. How much will he be missed?