Premier League odds, Prince-Wright's picks: Week 1

By Joe Prince-Wright Sep 11, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League opening day have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 opening day has the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having more of a preseason than others and injuries already having an impact.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the eight games during Week 1 of the new season, as Manchester City an Manchester United were both given extra time off due to their European exploits over the summer. 16 other teams are in action though. Let’s go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 3-1 Leeds – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-3 Chelsea – (Monday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 1-2 Wolves – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 1-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 12: (+480) Fulham v. Arsenal (-185), Tie: +325
Saturday, September 12: (+215) Crystal Palace v. Southampton (+135), Tie: +220
Saturday, September 12: (-375) Liverpool v. Leeds (+900), Tie: +500
Saturday, September 12: (+110) West Ham v. Newcastle (+240), Tie: +245
Sunday, September 13: (+290) West Brom v. Leicester (-108), Tie: +260
Sunday, September 13: (-115) Tottenham v. Everton (+320), Tie: +250
Monday, September 14: (+225) Sheffield United v. Wolves (+140), Tie: +200
Monday, September 14: (+400) Brighton v. Chelsea (-160), Tie: +320

Transfer news: Chelsea reject Kante bids; Rose to Serie A

Premier League transfer news
Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
By Andy Edwards Sep 11, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Inter Milan’s ongoing pursuit of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Danny Rose leaving Tottenham for Serie A, and Gonzalo Higuain wrapping up his move to MLS side Inter Miami…

Chelsea reject Inter Milan bid for Kante

Inter Milan’s pursuit of Kante has once again been rebuffed by Chelsea rejecting multiple offers which reportedly included a pair of players — Christian Eriksen, only just arrived at Inter in January, and Marcelo Brozovic — as part of the compensation package. Antonio Conte has made Kante his top target this summer, but last season’s Serie A runners-up have made little progress toward a deal after weeks of work.

Danny Rose headed to Genoa

Rose’s time at Tottenham Hotspur appears to be all but over with Jose Mourinho in charge and preferring a number of other options at left back. He played sparingly after Mourinho was hired in November and eventually went on loan to Newcastle United in January. Now, another reported move away from north London, perhaps on a permanent basis, with Serie A side Genoa having recently entered into discussions with the club and player. A number of clubs from around England and the rest of Europe have been linked with Rose, who is presumably available to just about anyone.

Higuain close to signing in Miami

Gonzalo Higuain is set to be released from his Juventus contract to facilitate his move to MLS expansion side Inter Miami. David Beckham’s group has long sought a global star to legitimize their project in south Florida. Finally, after years of rumors and failed offers, they appear set to land one in Higuain. According to reports, Higuain is expected to sign a deal worth nearly $5 million per season. New Juve manager Andrea Pirlo previously told Higuain he does not have a place in his team.

Arsenal’s Martinez set for Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Arsenal for Aston Villa after reportedly agreeing personal terms to become the new no. 1 goalkeeper at Villa Park. Villa previously had a bid of $19 million rejected, but are now expected to return with improved terms after reaching an agreement with Martinez. The 28-year-old has mostly featured as the Gunners’ Cup ‘keeper in recent seasons, but has never been given an opportunity to stake his claim to the starting job.

Want to text with Arlo White? Here's how to join his "Community"

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright Sep 11, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
Arlo White will be texting you about the Premier League. That’s right.

With the 2020-21 Premier League season kicking off this weekend, NBC Sports and Community are partnering to provide the “Arlo White Community” where you can get in touch with Arlo direct and he will provide behind-the-scenes access on a Premier League matchday.

The platform will also give fans the chance to interact with White about the latest happenings and news surrounding the Premier League.

To participate, fans can text 203-793-6716 and communicate with White directly. So, now you have a direct line to Arlo White. Pretty cool, right?

Here are more details on how to get in touch with Arlo and ping him a text:

Community is a texting platform in which public figures, including celebrities and athletes, can communicate with fans. For more information on how to use the platform, click here.

NBC Sports are launching our first Community with Arlo White so you can communicate with Arlo directly.

This Community will give fans insight into what it is like to cover the Premier League from Arlo’s perspective. They will receive exclusive content sent directly to their phones, including behind-the-scenes access at stadiums, instant reactions after matches and much more.

It will also give them the chance to interact with Arlo about the latest happenings in the Premier League and hear from NBC Sports’ voice of the Premier League on a regular basis.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule, Week 1

By Joe Prince-Wright Sep 11, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Reigning champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds in the marquee game of the first week, while Manchester City and Manchester United will start their season a week later due to their European exploits in August. Game times for September have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening month of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full Premier League schedule (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

7:30am ET: Fulham v Arsenal – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Crystal Palace v Southampton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United – NBC – STREAM LIVE
3pm ET: West Ham v Newcastle United – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 13 September

9am ET: West Brom v Leicester City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

1pm ET: Sheffield United v Wolves – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
3:15 pm ET: Brighton v Chelsea – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Leeds United v Fulham – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3pm ET: Arsenal v West Ham – NBCSN

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
2pm ET: Leicester City v Burnley – NBCSN

Monday 21 September

1pm ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3:15pm ET: Wolves v Man City – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd – NBCSN
Burnley v Southampton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Crystal Palace v Everton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Spurs v Newcastle United – NBCSN
West Ham v Wolves – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea – NBC

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United – NBCSN
9am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City – NBCSN

Monday 28 September

3pm ET: Liverpool v Arsenal – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

Undermanned PSG stunned by newly-promoted Lens; Florenzi on the way

PSG loses
Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola Sep 10, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
A woeful goalkeeping decision and a raft of Paris Saint-Germain absences helped newly-promoted Lens beat the visiting champs 1-0 in the latter’s Ligue 1 opener for the 2020-21 season.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, and Leandro Paredes were missing for the Champions League finalists, many due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The visitors had 78 percent of the ball but managed just one shot on target and an 8-7 edge in shot attempts.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel did confirm that the club is close to adding Alessandro Florenzi from Roma and re-signing Eric Choupo-Moting.

The goal came from Igniatius Ganago in the 57th minute, but young PSG keeper Marcin Bulka was clearly the creator.

PSG is only above the bottom three on goal differential. Look out.

(We’re totally kidding).