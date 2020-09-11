More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Paul Pogba COVID
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Pogba back in training after COVID but could miss opener

By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Paul Pogba has returned to training after recovering from COVID-19 following his positive test 15 days ago prior to joining the French national team for international duty.

He is, however, still a doubt for Manchester United’s 2020-21 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace next weekend, as his fitness is slightly behind where it needs to be, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Paul’s had a couple of training sessions so he’s lost out on a few sessions because of the virus, of course.

“But Paul is quick to get fit. Of course, he worked really hard to get back after lockdown last time and played the majority of the games.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100 percent sure, though.”

Pogba missed most of the 2019-20 season through injuries, but the 27-year-old World Cup winner was sensational alongside fellow midfielder and new boy Bruno Fernandes as Man United went 6W-3D-0L in nine games — and finished third — following the resumption of the season. With just one season remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, this promises to be another newsworthy season for Pogba. Negotiations are expected to begin shortly, but foreign clubs can begin making their official offers come January.

While his presence in the team undoubtedly makes the Red Devils better, perhaps they have begun to plan for life after Pogba. Donny van de Beek, who plays a similar midfield role in that he likes carrying the ball upfield before delivering the decisive pass for an assist, arrived from Ajax for $44 million (before incentives) this summer. It’s unlikely that a midfield of Pogba, Fernandes and Van de Beek could strike the right balance between attacking and defending, therefore someone is likely to always be the odd man out.

Brighton – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton are set to be without Davy Propper (achilles) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) as they work their way back from injuries suffered last season. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without Ziyech (knee), Chilwell (heel) and Mateo Kovacic (suspension). Christian Pulisic is expected to be available for selection following the hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Tottenham – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
Tottenham – Everton: Spurs and the Toffees are set to kick off their respective 2020-21 Premier League campaigns when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock).

Not so long ago — less than seven years, to be exact — Carlo Ancelotti was picked to replace Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager. Now, the two are set to face off as the managers of somewhat lesser clubs, with all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Each manager — undeniably two of the greatest of their generation — made a pair of stops along the way to their current employers, where they now find themselves presiding over projects requiring a longer-term approach.

Spurs endured a thoroughly disastrous start before finishing sixth last season. Mourinho took over for Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14th in the table. Everton were in an ever worse predicament — 18th in the table — when Marco Silva was fired. By the time Ancelotti took over two weeks later, the Toffees sat 15th. Ancelotti will be expected to finish much higher than 12th in his first full season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

While Spurs have a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s opener, Everton could be without as many as five first-team players. Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are all out, while Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes could go either way.

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Spurs’ transfer plans: “I want a striker. But I want to make it very clear that the club — if you want to call it the club or the structure above me — knows I need a striker and they also want a striker. “I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so.”

Ancelotti, on Everton’s target this season: “I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs (-115) are sizable favorites with Everton (+320) expected to start the season a bit slower. One side is expected to challenge for the top-four with top-six the absolute minimum requirement, while the other simply hopes of breaking into the top-fix, so it makes sense. The draw is currently +250.

Prediction

With Mourinho set to begin his first full season at Spurs, look for him to fully implement his style and tactical ideas on this team from the opening whistle. Defensive solidity, combative midfielders, counter-attacks and, ultimately, narrow victories. 1-0 to Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Transfer news: Chelsea reject Kante bids; Rose to Serie A

Premier League transfer news
Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Inter Milan’s ongoing pursuit of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Danny Rose leaving Tottenham for Serie A, and Gonzalo Higuain wrapping up his move to MLS side Inter Miami…

Chelsea reject Inter Milan bid for Kante

Inter Milan’s pursuit of Kante has once again been rebuffed by Chelsea rejecting multiple offers which reportedly included a pair of players — Christian Eriksen, only just arrived at Inter in January, and Marcelo Brozovic — as part of the compensation package. Antonio Conte has made Kante his top target this summer, but last season’s Serie A runners-up have made little progress toward a deal after weeks of work.

Danny Rose headed to Genoa

Rose’s time at Tottenham Hotspur appears to be all but over with Jose Mourinho in charge and preferring a number of other options at left back. He played sparingly after Mourinho was hired in November and eventually went on loan to Newcastle United in January. Now, another reported move away from north London, perhaps on a permanent basis, with Serie A side Genoa having recently entered into discussions with the club and player. A number of clubs from around England and the rest of Europe have been linked with Rose, who is presumably available to just about anyone.

Higuain close to signing in Miami

Gonzalo Higuain is set to be released from his Juventus contract to facilitate his move to MLS expansion side Inter Miami. David Beckham’s group has long sought a global star to legitimize their project in south Florida. Finally, after years of rumors and failed offers, they appear set to land one in Higuain. According to reports, Higuain is expected to sign a deal worth nearly $5 million per season. New Juve manager Andrea Pirlo previously told Higuain he does not have a place in his team.

Arsenal’s Martinez set for Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Arsenal for Aston Villa after reportedly agreeing personal terms to become the new no. 1 goalkeeper at Villa Park. Villa previously had a bid of $19 million rejected, but are now expected to return with improved terms after reaching an agreement with Martinez. The 28-year-old has mostly featured as the Gunners’ Cup ‘keeper in recent seasons, but has never been given an opportunity to stake his claim to the starting job.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League opening day have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 opening day has the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having more of a preseason than others and injuries already having an impact.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the eight games during Week 1 of the new season, as Manchester City an Manchester United were both given extra time off due to their European exploits over the summer. 16 other teams are in action though. Let’s go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 3-1 Leeds – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-3 Chelsea – (Monday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 1-2 Wolves – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 1-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 12: (+480) Fulham v. Arsenal (-185), Tie: +325
Saturday, September 12: (+215) Crystal Palace v. Southampton (+135), Tie: +220
Saturday, September 12: (-375) Liverpool v. Leeds (+900), Tie: +500
Saturday, September 12: (+110) West Ham v. Newcastle (+240), Tie: +245
Sunday, September 13: (+290) West Brom v. Leicester (-108), Tie: +260
Sunday, September 13: (-115) Tottenham v. Everton (+320), Tie: +250
Monday, September 14: (+225) Sheffield United v. Wolves (+140), Tie: +200
Monday, September 14: (+400) Brighton v. Chelsea (-160), Tie: +320