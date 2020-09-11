Tottenham – Everton: Spurs and the Toffees are set to kick off their respective 2020-21 Premier League campaigns when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock).

Not so long ago — less than seven years, to be exact — Carlo Ancelotti was picked to replace Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager. Now, the two are set to face off as the managers of somewhat lesser clubs, with all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Each manager — undeniably two of the greatest of their generation — made a pair of stops along the way to their current employers, where they now find themselves presiding over projects requiring a longer-term approach.

Spurs endured a thoroughly disastrous start before finishing sixth last season. Mourinho took over for Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14th in the table. Everton were in an ever worse predicament — 18th in the table — when Marco Silva was fired. By the time Ancelotti took over two weeks later, the Toffees sat 15th. Ancelotti will be expected to finish much higher than 12th in his first full season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

While Spurs have a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s opener, Everton could be without as many as five first-team players. Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are all out, while Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes could go either way.

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Spurs’ transfer plans: “I want a striker. But I want to make it very clear that the club — if you want to call it the club or the structure above me — knows I need a striker and they also want a striker. “I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so.”

Ancelotti, on Everton’s target this season: “I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs (-115) are sizable favorites with Everton (+320) expected to start the season a bit slower. One side is expected to challenge for the top-four with top-six the absolute minimum requirement, while the other simply hopes of breaking into the top-fix, so it makes sense. The draw is currently +250.

Prediction

With Mourinho set to begin his first full season at Spurs, look for him to fully implement his style and tactical ideas on this team from the opening whistle. Defensive solidity, combative midfielders, counter-attacks and, ultimately, narrow victories. 1-0 to Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock

