Crystal Palace – Southampton: How to watch, start time, lineups, prediction

Crystal Palace – Southampton: The 2020-21 Premier League season begins for Crystal Palace and Southampton on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Selhurst Park.

Saints look to improve on a terrific finish to the 2019-20 season, while the host Eagles are hoping to channel a midseason form that had them in the discussion for Europa League qualification before a dreadful finish to the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Southampton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Crystal Palace – Southampton

Loanee Michy Batshuayi starts on the bench for Palace as Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead the attack for a very familiar XI.

Danny Ings and Che Adams will lead the line for Saints, who opt for Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek at center back over Jannik Vestergaard.

⚪️ T E A M S H E E T 🔴 The first #SaintsFC line-up of 2020/21, ready to take on #CPFC: pic.twitter.com/MTwCEvFbdY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 12, 2020

Crystal Palace – Southampton odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

There is no tighter match according to our betting partner PointsBet, which has Crystal Palace at +205 to win and Southampton at +145. That may be a bit misleading since Saints are favored and away from home, a draw at +215 barely less likely than the hosts winning at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace – Southampton prediction

Two teams with the best odds to look fluid given lineup continuity. There are some magic-makers in the bunch and we fancy both teams to put one home in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Southampton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com