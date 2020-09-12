More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Fulham - Arsenal
Fulham – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Fulham – Arsenal: The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday a Fulham host Arsenal (Watch live at 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Craven Cottage.

Premier League new boys Fulham were promoted via the playoffs and Scott Parker has created a solid, hungry squad and hasn’t spent huge sums of money like the Cottagers did when they were last promoted in 2018-19. This Fulham squad has a very different feel and they bounced straight back to the PL after relegation.

As for Arsenal, they’ve bounced back too as Mikel Arteta turned them into a gritty side who caused upsets in the second half of last season as they won the FA Cup and beat Liverpool in the FA Community Shield a few weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Arsenal

New signing Harrison Reed starts after his impressive loan spell was made permanent. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, who signed this summer, isn’t on the bench for Fulham, while American defender Team Ream starts and makes his 200th appearance for the Cottagers. Aleksandar Mitrovic starts on the bench.

Arsenal are without David Luiz who has suffered an injury, while new signings Willian and Gabriel make their Arsenal debuts. Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah are on the bench, while Bernd Leno starts in goal.

What they’re saying

Scott Parker on Fulham returning to the Premier League and what they learned from relegation in 2018-19: “The last time we realised and saw the quality, how difficult this division is. That same quality is there again and we need to relish the challenge. Will we drastically change our philosophy? Not at all. But we understand the challenge and the quality of the Premier League. Mentality among the group is big. Cohesion too. It’s clear we’ll come up against teams with players technically better than us. We’ll have to match them in desire and togetherness. We need a real togetherness, pull for each other. We’ve seen that from Sheffield United, who have done a fantastic job. They are the teams we need to look at.”

Arteta on his hopes for Arsenal this season: “I believe we are closing the gap but one thing is to do it in a short period of time, and another is to be able to sustain it for 10 months. We know this league, how competitive and challenging it is. We are in the right direction. We are trying to assess in the market to improve our balance in certain positions and improve the quality as well. But my biggest fight at this club is to convince these players we can fight with these clubs in the long term, and that they are better than what they showed last year. Let’s try to do that. That’s my job.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+475) are the heavy underdogs and it will be that way for most of the season. That’s just fine by Scott Parker, who believes that tag will help his team and there are no expectations. There’s a lot of added pressure on Arsenal this season after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in August, and the Gunners (-180) are the favorites v. Fulham. The draw at +325 provides value and opening day games can often be cagey encounters.

Prediction

Even though they will be more solid than the last time they were in the Premier League, I worry about Fulham’s defense. I think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co. will enjoy themselves and I can see Arsenal winning this comfortably. 3-1 to Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham – Arsenal stream and start time.

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Rodgers frustrated by lack of depth in Leicester squad

Leicester City transfer news
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
Brendan Rodgers has revealed his frustrations over the lack of transfer news coming out of the King Power Stadium as Leicester City begin the 2020-21 Premier League season with a squad that’s much too small, by his estimation.

After failing to qualify for this season’s UEFA Champions League despite residing in the PL’s top-four until the final week of the season, Leicester have managed to complete very little business in the summer transfer window — which remains open until Oct. 5 — during an abbreviated offseason.

Star left back Ben Chilwell was sold to Chelsea for $65 million; Belgian full back Timothy Castagne ($27 million), who can play on either side, was brought in shortly thereafter; no other transfer business has been done by the club. Rodgers is, predictably, unhappy given he went into the offseason already believing the squad was too small to compete on four fronts in 2020-21 — quotes from Sky Sports:

“No, we don’t [have a big enough squad], and that’s something I’ve been pretty clear on. I think that our idea this year was to improve the depth of our squad.

“I’ve always said that I think the players in this last season showed many great moments and for them to improve it’s going to need time, work on the training field.

“But you can’t also get away from having to improve you need quality and that’s something we’ve talked about it and something we hope to give the squad in order to help it.”

With at least six additional games in the Europa League group stage to manage this season, Rodgers is right that his squad will be spread thin in the event of one or two injuries, or even a difficult draw featuring lengthy travel around Europe. Throw in the fact the Foxes won just two of their final nine games following the resumption of last season, and things are beginning to look somewhat bleak in the East Midlands.

Canadian MLS teams to play home games in US

MLS schedule
Associated PressSep 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) MLS schedule update: The three Canadian Major League Soccer teams will each play a “home” game in the United States as the league’s regular season continues.

The MLS has been announcing the 2020 regular season schedule in increments because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on travel to Canada. Each MLS team will compete in three matches from Sept. 18-27.

Note: American citizens are currently barred from entering Canada due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases currently active in the United States. Anyone eligible to enter into Canada must present a 14-day quarantine plan prior to coming into contact with anyone in the country.

Because of travel restrictions, the Montreal Impact will host a match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; Toronto FC will host a game in Hartford, Connecticut; and the Vancouver Whitecaps will host a game in Portland, Oregon.

The league on Friday also announced qualification details for the playoffs. Eight teams for the 12-team Western Conference will qualify. The top six seeds in the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify, while the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds will compete in a play-in match.

The MLS Cup is set for Dec. 12.

Brighton – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton are set to be without Davy Propper (achilles) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) as they work their way back from injuries suffered last season. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without Ziyech (knee), Chilwell (heel) and Mateo Kovacic (suspension). Christian Pulisic is expected to be available for selection following the hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Pogba back in training after COVID but could miss opener

Paul Pogba COVID
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Paul Pogba has returned to training after recovering from COVID-19 following his positive test 15 days ago prior to joining the French national team for international duty.

He is, however, still a doubt for Manchester United’s 2020-21 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace next weekend, as his fitness is slightly behind where it needs to be, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Paul’s had a couple of training sessions so he’s lost out on a few sessions because of the virus, of course.

“But Paul is quick to get fit. Of course, he worked really hard to get back after lockdown last time and played the majority of the games.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100 percent sure, though.”

Pogba missed most of the 2019-20 season through injuries, but the 27-year-old World Cup winner was sensational alongside fellow midfielder and new boy Bruno Fernandes as Man United went 6W-3D-0L in nine games — and finished third — following the resumption of the season. With just one season remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, this promises to be another newsworthy season for Pogba. Negotiations are expected to begin shortly, but foreign clubs can begin making their official offers come January.

While his presence in the team undoubtedly makes the Red Devils better, perhaps they have begun to plan for life after Pogba. Donny van de Beek, who plays a similar midfield role in that he likes carrying the ball upfield before delivering the decisive pass for an assist, arrived from Ajax for $44 million (before incentives) this summer. It’s unlikely that a midfield of Pogba, Fernandes and Van de Beek could strike the right balance between attacking and defending, therefore someone is likely to always be the odd man out.