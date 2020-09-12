More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jack Harrison goal
Photo by SHAUN BOTTERILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-NYCFC man Harrison scores beauty for Leeds at Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A long way from the place of his professional debut, ex-New York City FC man Jack Harrison has bagged his first Premier League goal on his first appearance in England’s top flight.

Harrison, 23, flicked past Trent Alexander-Arnold and zipped past Joe Gomez before slashing a shot inside the near post to begin his season in style.

The game is now 3-2 as Mohamed Salah has scored twice and Virgil van Dijk scored but also gifted a goal to Patrick Bamford.

STREAM LIVERPOOL – LEEDS LIVE

Harrison had it level eight minutes after Salah’s fourth-minute opener off a pass from recent England debutant Kalvin Philipps.

Harrison left Manchester United’s academy and attended college at Wake Forest before being drafted by the Chicago Fire first overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and almost instantly traded to New York City FC.

He was then bought by parent club Manchester City, who has thrice loaned him to Leeds. He now has 11 goals and 12 assists in three seasons with Leeds.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

 

Goal, assist for USMNT man Julian Green in German Cup

Julian Green goal
Photo by Timm Schamberger/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Julian Green opted to sign a new deal with Greuther Furth despite Bundesliga interest, and the influential center midfielder is picking up where he left off.

The 25-year-old USMNT international is fit and firing for Furth, who picked up a 6-1 come-from-behind extra time win over Oberliga side RSV Meinerzhagen on Saturday.

[ MORE: Alex Morgan signs for Spurs ]

Green swept in the corner kick that Furth used to ease upset concerns in the 71st minute.

Deadlocked after 90 minutes, Green buried his 12th career goal for Furth with a delightful shot from the edge of the area that plunked off the far post and into the goal.

It was Green’s first German Cup goal since scoring for Bayern Munich during the 2016-17 competition.

Ironically, former Bayern and fellow American-eligible midfielder Timothy Tillman assisted Dickson Abiama and Marco Meyerhofer as both players scored twice in the final 17 minutes.

Zaha, Guaita push Crystal Palace past Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace – Southampton: Wilfried Zaha scored early off a terrific Andros Townsend assist as Crystal Palace picked up a season-opening 1-0 win over visiting Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Southampton completed 300 more passes than the hosts, who will be happy to have all three points with brutal matches ahead in this early season.

3 things we learned

1. Key Palace win ahead of tough start: With Manchester United, Chelsea, and Everton next, this was a potentially huge three points to ease September concerns and Roy Hodgson’s men rode an early goal from Zaha to the win. Palace was outshot 8-4 and had only 22 percent possession so not all is hopeful at Selhurst Park, but a win is a win and may be the last one for a bit.

2. Zaha, Townsend inspire hope: Few players underwhelmed more last season than Zaha and Townsend, and Hodgson still nearly inspired a top-half finish out of Palace. Townsend’s assist to Zaha for the opener was classy and the finish solid. If Zaha stays and both players rebound this season — both big asks given Zaha’s lack of celebration — the Eagles’ relegation worries will be less than expected.

3. A good sign for VAR: Kyle Walker-Peters made a poor challenge for an airborne ball and sent his studs into the leg of Tyrick Mitchell. Referee Jon Moss pulled out a red card but VAR asked him to look at the video and the official downgraded it to a yellow. The red was a bit harsh and credit to both Moss and VAR for swallowing their pride on a game-changing decision. It was so rare that we saw anything like this last season and a good sign.

Man of the Match

Vicente Guaita made five saves including wonderful reaction stops on Che Adams and Danny Ings, the latter deep in stoppage, to help the Eagles keep all three points in South London

Crystal Palace – Southampton recap

Jack Stephens turned a set piece on goal to force Vicente Guaita into a very early save, the goalkeeper then beating Danny Ings to a loose ball after the striker struggled with his first touch in the box.

Palace claimed the lead after a dozen minutes through Zaha, who took a delightfully-chipped cross from Townsend and side-footed it past Alex McCarthy.

The teams traded chances after the half-hour mark, Saints’ early dominance settling down after the Palace opener.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Saints attacked to start the second half with sub Jannik Vestergaard setting up James Ward-Prowse for a promising cross that Guaita slapped away before saving a shot from Nathan Redmond. Walker-Peters then chopped a great cross through the 18 that was absent receiver.

The promise was nearly undermined by a Walker-Peters high challenge on Tyrick Mitchell. Jon Moss showed a red card but VAR sent him to the monitor when it was downgraded to a yellow.

Che Adams then ripped a shot off a set piece knocked down by Vestergaard that Guaita stymied with a fine save. Adams later wanted a penalty on what would’ve been a quite soft call in the 67th minute.

Zaha had a second waved off by the AR as his run from just inside the Saints half was deemed just offside and VAR stayed with the call. He lashed into the outside of the goal deep in stoppage.

Guaita made his second terrific save in the fifth minute of stoppage when Ings turned a great equalizing effort on frame.

Liverpool – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Liverpool - Leeds
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool – Leeds: Liverpool begins its title defense at Anfield against a Leeds United club which boasts three English top flight titles but hasn’t been in the Premier League since 2003-04 (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

STREAM LIVERPOOL – LEEDS LIVE

Liverpool looks ornery despite coming off a long-sought Premier League title, its manager Jurgen Klopp crying poor in relation to the Man City’s and Chelsea’s of the world when it comes to the transfer market. The key pieces are all still there, though captain Jordan Henderson starts the season with injury concerns.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Leeds have finished in the top flight’s top two on eight occasions and a former Champions League runner-up, but fell as far as League One during a 16-year absence from the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

[ SEASON PREVIEWS: Liverpool | Leeds ]

Team news: Liverpool – Leeds

Liverpool will not have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed) but Jordan Henderson comes through an injury to start.

Leeds star defender and England debutant Kalvin Phillips (knee) makes the Starting XI, while Gaetano Berardi (knee) is out.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s disadvantages in the transfer market: “Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth. We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds moving up, facing Liverpool: “Liverpool are a just champion with a consistent style of play. Without a doubt one of the best teams in the world. They have a defined system with very good players. It’s the best league in the world and it requires you to be at the highest level. We prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch. They (Leeds’ players) have been forming a group for some time and they have maintained the players they feel can play at a higher level.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds United (+900) is the week’s second-biggest underdog, understandable given their return to the Premier League begins at Anfield against the champs. Even a draw is +500, as Jurgen Klopp’s men are favored to the tune of (-375).

Liverpool – Leeds prediction

There are few reasons to bet against Liverpool, even if the Reds have overwhelming opening day rustiness and Bielsa draws up the world’s craftiest plan to fluster the hosts. Liverpool 2-0.

How to watch Liverpool – Leeds stream and start time.

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

5 things we learned from empty stadium on opening day

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — 5 things we learned from an empty stadium: In many ways, this was the perfect way to start the new Premier League season.

A stroll along the sunny River Thames to the most picturesque stadium in English soccer, Craven Cottage, to watch Fulham against Arsenal.

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic we know things are far from perfect right now and the first games of the 2020-21 Premier League season saw no fans in place. It will be that way for the rest of September and probably longer.

Plans were in place for fans to return in small numbers at Premier League games from October but due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the UK, that now seems unlikely. Fans continue their agonizing wait to be allowed into Premier League games for the first time since March.

Media, players and other club officials are allowed in, though. And I was at Craven Cottage on the opening day.

Full disclosure: this was my first game in a stadium without fans. During ‘Project Restart’ I was Stateside, but now I’m back home in England and the entire experience was one I will never forget, but also one that I feel like I will be getting used to for a long time.

Here’s a look at 5 things we learned from an empty stadium on opening day of the Premier League season.

1. Matchday travel, lack of buzz sets the tone

Getting the tube across central London and down to Putney Bridge to Fulham, it was incredibly quiet for a Saturday with entire carriages empty and a mask had to be worn at all times. There were no Fulham or Arsenal shirts. No scarves. No chanting. An hour or so before kick off, Putney Bridge tube station would usually be rammed. Not today.

Waking through Bishops Park, it was busy. Instead of close to 26,000 fans streaming towards Craven Cottage, people were out running alongside the Thames. Playing with their dogs. Cyclists ran the show and outdoor gym classes were plentiful. One Fulham fan sat on the bench with his radio by his side, ready to listen to the game and speaking to a friend about their new signings.

There was the odd Fulham shirt in the park as plenty of rowers soared by on the Thames and as you approached Craven Cottage, dozen of kids were playing in organized sessions put on by Fulham FC, right in the shadow of the famous cottage. The excitable shouts of kids playing the beautiful game replaced the usual excited chatter of fans heading to Craven Cottage 45 minutes before a Premier League game.

It was all more than a little bizarre and sometimes the anticipation ahead of a game is better than the game itself. Now, there is no buzz as you walk towards the ground.

2. Fans will turn up, no matter what

Outside the ground there were a big group or fans, mostly wearing Arsenal shirts but also Fulham, Crystal Palace and others. I spoke with them and they said they had walked from the Emirates Stadium to Craven Cottage in the morning to raise money for Men’s Mental Health organization in the UK. They just wanted to be around the stadium on a matchday.

They group were going to watch it at a pub nearby, but one fan (in the photo below) jokingly said to the steward “What do you mean we can’t come in and watch? That’s the first I’ve heard of this…”

He then asked if he could sneak in my bag to come and watch the game. He didn’t, but they wishes me well and wanted someone to at least enjoy watching the game live, in-person.

I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be watching not only a game, but the first Premier League game of the season.

3. Protocols in place, everyone feels safe

Getting into the game was fairly straightforward. Not very different from the other accounts you will have heard from other journalists by now. My temperature was checked, lots of forms were filled out and a one way system was in place around this historic, cramped home of London’s oldest team.

Arsenal legend Pat Rice and a group of club officials stood in front of me as I waited to walk in and outside a few people were milling around, but not many.

You could be forgiven for not knowing their was a game going on.

Usually fans arrive from all of the different side streets around Craven Cottage, the jewel in the crown of English soccer which isn’t exactly the best suited to social distancing due to its tight seats, tiny corridors and dated concourses. But everything went smoothly as journalists, club staff and everyone else kept their distance and followed the rules. Looking around the empty stadiums, it’s not outlandish to think that 50 percent of fans could get into even a tight stadium like Craven Cottage and follow the protocols safely.

4. Sounds, not sights, the big difference

As for the games itself, the main difference is the sounds. I didn’t even notice the players had walked out for kick off. It was so quiet, with only a ripple of applause from club officials as Fulham had returned to the Premier League. Their fans would have let out guttural roars at that point, but there was nothing. Every Fulham fan would be buzzing for this moment, but the usual excitement around a newly-promoted club early in the season wasn’t there.

Other journalists told me this was actually one of the better stadiums to watch games at with no fans. Due to its reduced capacity of 19,000 due to the Riverside Stand being redeveloped, Craven Cottage felt even smaller than usual. Instead of towers of empty seats at the 76,000 capacity Old Trafford, this setting at Fulham didn’t magnify the strangeness of the situation. You could hear everything and were very close to the action.

With the concourses empty under the main stand, it felt eerie. Those concourses reek of history and are usually packed to the rafters on a matchday, but it was as if time has stood still. Journalists and media were spread out throughout the stand, not in the usual cramped press box, and as planes occasionally flew over the stadium on their final approach to Heathrow Airport that was the loudest noise you heard all afternoon.

5. Superstars players now seem more normal

And the players, well, somehow they don’t seem as superhuman not playing in front of fans. They seem like more normal human beings rather than the superstars they actually are.

Hearing things up and close and personal is the best bit. Tim Ream’s American accent gets stronger when he’s barking out orders. Mikel Arteta switches between four languages to tell his team what to do. Aleksandar Mitrovic is terrifying when he’s shouting at a referee. All of these things you wouldn’t hear if there were fans present.

After the game, a comfortable 3-0 win for Arsenal, you could hear the Arsenal players celebrating in the away dressing room by the famous cottage in the corner of the stand. Right now, you get to see a different side to these players.

And all in all, the game on the pitch was of Premier League quality but with no atmosphere it just isn’t the same spectacle. That is obvious. This entire experience underlined just how important crowds are to this incredible league watched around the world.

When fans can return to stadiums safely, it will be a truly beautiful moment. Until then, I will continue to feel lucky and privileged to be one of the very few people who can watch a game live where Aubameyang’s stunning goal received a few roars of approval and a smattering of applause.