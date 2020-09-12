MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is closing in on the end of its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.
[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal to re-loan Ceballos; Henderson to leave Man United ]
We’re set for a few midweek fixtures this week on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full slate this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.
All of Saturday’s games are available to watch on ESPN+.
Click here for MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
[ MORE: Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs ]
This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.
This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)
Saturday, Sept. 12
Chicago Fire (+165) v Columbus Crew SC (+135) / Draw (+235) — 3:30 pm ET
D.C. United (+185) v New York Red Bulls (+125) / Draw (+230) — 7 pm ET
New York City FC (-223) v FC Cincinnati (+500) / Draw (+320) — 7 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-115) v Inter Miami (+225) / Draw (+250) — 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union (+105) v NE Revolution (+230) / Draw (+225) — 7:30 pm ET
Nashville SC (+125) v Atlanta United (+190) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas (+106) v Houston Dynamo (+225) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+100) v Colorado Rapids (+230) / Draw (+235) — 9:30 pm ET
Sunday, Sept. 13
Sporting KC (-143) v Minnesota United (+300) / Draw (+280) — 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+150) v Montreal Impact (+155) / Draw (+225) — 9:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC (-189) v Portland Timbers (+380) / Draw (+325) — 11 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+170) v LA Galaxy (+125) / Draw (+255) — 11 pm ET
MLS Cup winner odds
Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)