MLS betting odds
Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

MLS upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 12, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is closing in on the end of its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

We’re set for a few midweek fixtures this week on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full slate this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

All of Saturday’s games are available to watch on ESPN+.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Chicago Fire (+165) v Columbus Crew SC (+135) / Draw (+235) — 3:30 pm ET
D.C. United (+185) v New York Red Bulls (+125) / Draw (+230) — 7 pm ET
New York City FC (-223) v FC Cincinnati (+500) / Draw (+320) — 7 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-115) v Inter Miami (+225) / Draw (+250) — 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union (+105) v NE Revolution (+230) / Draw (+225) — 7:30 pm ET
Nashville SC (+125) v Atlanta United (+190) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas (+106) v Houston Dynamo (+225) / Draw (+225) — 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake (+100) v Colorado Rapids (+230) / Draw (+235) — 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 13

Sporting KC (-143) v Minnesota United (+300) / Draw (+280) — 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+150) v Montreal Impact (+155) / Draw (+225) — 9:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC (-189) v Portland Timbers (+380) / Draw (+325) — 11 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+170) v LA Galaxy (+125) / Draw (+255) — 11 pm ET

MLS Cup winner odds

Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)

Tottenham – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 12, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
Tottenham – Everton: Spurs and the Toffees are set to kick off their respective 2020-21 Premier League campaigns when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock).

Not so long ago — less than seven years, to be exact — Carlo Ancelotti was picked to replace Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager. Now, the two are set to face off as the managers of somewhat lesser clubs, with all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Each manager — undeniably two of the greatest of their generation — made a pair of stops along the way to their current employers, where they now find themselves presiding over projects requiring a longer-term approach.

Spurs endured a thoroughly disastrous start before finishing sixth last season. Mourinho took over for Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14th in the table. Everton were in an ever worse predicament — 18th in the table — when Marco Silva was fired. By the time Ancelotti took over two weeks later, the Toffees sat 15th. Ancelotti will be expected to finish much higher than 12th in his first full season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

While Spurs have a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s opener, Everton could be without as many as five first-team players. Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are all out, while Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes could go either way.

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Spurs’ transfer plans: “I want a striker. But I want to make it very clear that the club — if you want to call it the club or the structure above me — knows I need a striker and they also want a striker. “I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so.”

Ancelotti, on Everton’s target this season: “I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs (-115) are sizable favorites with Everton (+320) expected to start the season a bit slower. One side is expected to challenge for the top-four with top-six the absolute minimum requirement, while the other simply hopes of breaking into the top-fix, so it makes sense. The draw is currently +250.

Prediction

With Mourinho set to begin his first full season at Spurs, look for him to fully implement his style and tactical ideas on this team from the opening whistle. Defensive solidity, combative midfielders, counter-attacks and, ultimately, narrow victories. 1-0 to Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Wilson, Bruce delighted with Newcastle’s bright start

By Andy EdwardsSep 12, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Callum Wilson made sure his Newcastle United debut was one to remember, as he scored the winning goal and lived up to his $23-million price tag in a season-opening victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

After the game, Wilson was predictably delighted with himself, but not only for having opened his account as a Newcastle player. Wilson will have had plenty of options this summer with a handful of clubs interested in his services, but it was very important to him that he made the right choice for the betterment of his career. It’s only one game, of course, but Saturday went a long way toward confirming that idea in his mind — quotes from the BBC:

“I seemed to get off to a good start on my debut and it was a great team performance. We were solid at the back and that gave us the platform.

“I am quite a confident person anyway and my job is to score goals. I feel this is a great squad with great potential and I am trying to be the definitive piece in the puzzle, putting the ball in the net.

“I like this place, I like playing against West Ham. It is not a disrespectful thing but I keep scoring against them. It is about being consistent and building on this performance for the next game.

“We were well organized, the shape and the way we set up gave us that platform. The reason I joined here was great players in the squad and I could have had a hat trick. As long as they keep coming, I’m happy.

“It is disappointing that my debut goal wasn’t in front of the fans who would have travelled down.

With all due respect to Bournemouth, his previous club, Wilson now gets to be a big fish in a much bigger pond at Newcastle, where the expectations are massive and he will, theoretically, be surrounded by the quality necessary to push onward and upward in the PL table.

As for manager Steve Bruce, he’s quickly realizing that the newfound Newcastle approach of making smart purchases in the transfer window — and doing so early on, before the season starts — could be hugely beneficial to his side this season.

“I wouldn’t say [it was the] best week [ever], but when you come away from the Premier League and win 2-0 with two new signings scoring, it helps the cause. There was not much in it and we have a striker who scored typical striker’s goal. Callum Wilson enjoys playing against West Ham and it was good to see them two get off the mark. We were worthy winners.

“We have been missing the goals, Callum will give us something different and makes the squad better. He can only help the situation.

“We have made progress, it is a long season and cannot get carried away but the last week has been a positive week for everybody, the impact the signings have made, the supporters in particular will like the look of them.

“That is certainly the best I have seen of Andy Carroll since the year he has been back. He has scored a couple goals in preseason and when he plays like that and he stays well, we know what sort of competitor he is.

Newcastle cruise to season-opening win over West Ham

By Andy EdwardsSep 12, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
West Ham – Newcastle saw Callum Wilson celebrate a dream debut for Newcastle United as he scored the opening goal in the Magpies’ 2-0 victory over West Ham United, opening the 2020-21 Premier League season with three massive points, at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Jeff Hendrick, who also made his debut and picked up the formal assist on Wilson’s goal, completed the scoring with a laser-like strike in the 87th minute.

The victory sees Newcastle match their win total from their first seven games (five points in total) in 2019-20, as Steve Bruce and Co., strive for a top-half finish after making three key additions to the side that finished 13th last season.

3 things we learned: West Ham – Newcastle

1. Instant impact: Wilson only completed his transfer to Newcastle (for $23 million) five days ago, yet it was Wilson who shone brightest and led Bruce’s side to the win on Saturday. Deployed alongside Andy Carroll in the classing “big man-little man” strike partnership, Wilson provided endless energy and movement between the lines and across channels. His 56th-minute goal was merely the cherry on top of a very bright debut. The move to a club of Newcastle’s size appears to have suited Wilson quite well, and he has a solid platform upon which to build. It’s amazing what can happen if you spend money, and do so wisely, to improve your team.

2. West Ham crying out for quality signings: The Hammers finished 15th last season, just five points clear of relegation, yet David Moyes’ employers have done precious little to improve the squad. Tomas Soucek was signed for $19 million, and he looked rather handy during Project Restart and again on Saturday, but the rest of the midfield and the wide attackers were completely bereft of ideas and creativity against Newcastle.

3. West Ham, Newcastle not exactly for the neutrals: Look, David Moyes and Steve Bruce have long, halfway successful managerial careers spanning the last two decades, but neither of them has ever been accused of being “too attacking” or “too progressive” in how their teams are set up to play. Saturday’s clash was an exercise in one team defending counter-attacks on one end of the field, followed immediately by implementing a counter-attack of their own on the other end, with the roles switched at the change of possession.

Man of the Match: Callum Wilson – Even without the goal, he was the most impactful player on the field.

West Ham were thoroughly frustrated after hitting the woodwork twice during a first half which saw them dominate their visitors from the northeast. Angelo Ogbonna struck the crossbar with a header in the game’s opening stages, and Pablo Fornals was also denied by the bar not long before halftime.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were held to a handful of hugely speculative efforts from the edge of West Ham’s penalty area. Jonjo Shelvey, Wilson and Carroll all went close, but never close enough to force Lukasz Fabianski into a first-half save, with long-range efforts.

Wilson broke the deadlock just before the hour mark. Magpies fans won’t care the slightest bit that his first goal for the club in a completely unremarkable manner. Javier Manquillo beat his man down the right wing and got the ball into the box, where Hendrick was able to flick it on to Wilson inside the six-yard box. There were suspicions of a high boot from the former Bournemouth man, but video review confirmed the goal was to stand.

Hendrick opened his account with time ticking away, and he did so seemingly out of nothing. Miguel Almiron, who had just come into the game seconds earlier, found Hendrick in an innocuous part of the penalty area, with a defender nearby, but the Irishman was able to get the ball out from under him rather quickly and unleashed a left-footed strike to the far post.

Transfer news: Man Utd giving up on Sancho; Bellerin to Barcelona

Man United - Jadon Sancho
Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 12, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United considering ending their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Barcelona looking to take Hector Bellerin on loan from Arsenal, and Spurs continuing their search for another striker…

Man United moving on from Sancho

Manchester United have spent the better part of 2020 in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Sancho, but they might be close to their wits’ end after failing to land their no. 1 transfer target. The Red Devils are reportedly considering ending their efforts to bring the 20-year-old England international back to the Premier League. According to previous reports, contract and agent fees have already been agreed, but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee to be paid. The Man United – Jadon Sancho saga might, finally, be coming to an end.

Barcelona want Bellerin loan

Bellerin could find himself the subject of a loan offer from Barcelona, a proposition which could prove all too tempting for the Spaniard who began his career at the famed La Masia academy before leaving for Arsenal at the age of 16. Nelson Semedo is expected to leave the club shortly, which opens up lots of minutes at right back for the Blaugrana. Given the depth Arsenal have at right back, perhaps a loan-to-buy deal would suit all involved parties.

Spurs desperate for a striker, but it won’t be Milik

Jose Mourinho is keen to avoid a repeat of last season, when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both suffered long-term injuries around the same time, leaving the Spurs boss without a legitimate option at center forward. Mourinho confirmed this week that he desperately wants a striker signed before the Oct. 5 deadline, though Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has reportedly been crossed off the list of potential targets due to the fee which would be required. They are, however, monitoring Troy Deeney after Watford were relegated from the PL.

Chelsea to loan out Hudson-Odoi

The summer arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, coupled with Christian Pulisic’s sensational first season at Chelsea, will likely leave Callum Hudson-Odoi longing for first-team minutes this season. Thus, the 19-year-old English winger is reportedly set to be offered out for loan. There aren’t many clubs outside the PL’s top-six for which Hudson-Odoi wouldn’t massively improve their attack and further his development at the highest level. Another example of all involved parties benefiting from an obvious situation.