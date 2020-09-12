More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aubameyang goal video
Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Shades of another Arsenal No. 14 in powerful Aubameyang goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT
Another Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal has us recalling Arsenal’s other legendary No. 14.

The French-born Gabonese international brought to mind Thierry Henry with his first goal of this young Premier League season on Saturday, a player given a bit too much room given his class.

Aubameyang, 31, collected the ball on the left side of the box and the smooth, clinical nature with which he advanced toward goal under the watch of American back Tim Ream strongly hinted at a goal.

Sure enough, Aubameyang laced a powerful shot across goal and into the upper reaches of the side netting to expand Arsenal’s lead to 3-0.

The goal is his 72nd in 111 appearances for the Gunners. Aubameyang joins Gabriel Magalhaes and Alexandre Lacazette on the score sheet at Craven Cottage.

Ex-NYCFC man Harrison scores beauty for Leeds at Liverpool

Jack Harrison goal
Photo by SHAUN BOTTERILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
A long way from the place of his professional debut, ex-New York City FC man Jack Harrison has bagged his first Premier League goal on his first appearance in England’s top flight.

Harrison, 23, flicked past Trent Alexander-Arnold and zipped past Joe Gomez before slashing a shot inside the near post to begin his season in style.

The game is now 3-2 as Mohamed Salah has scored twice and Virgil van Dijk scored but also gifted a goal to Patrick Bamford.

Harrison had it level eight minutes after Salah’s fourth-minute opener off a pass from recent England debutant Kalvin Philipps.

Harrison left Manchester United’s academy and attended college at Wake Forest before being drafted by the Chicago Fire first overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and almost instantly traded to New York City FC.

He was then bought by parent club Manchester City, who has thrice loaned him to Leeds. He now has 11 goals and 12 assists in three seasons with Leeds.

Goal, assist for USMNT man Julian Green in German Cup

Julian Green goal
Photo by Timm Schamberger/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Julian Green opted to sign a new deal with Greuther Furth despite Bundesliga interest, and the influential center midfielder is picking up where he left off.

The 25-year-old USMNT international is fit and firing for Furth, who picked up a 6-1 come-from-behind extra time win over Oberliga side RSV Meinerzhagen on Saturday.

Green swept in the corner kick that Furth used to ease upset concerns in the 71st minute.

Deadlocked after 90 minutes, Green buried his 12th career goal for Furth with a delightful shot from the edge of the area that plunked off the far post and into the goal.

It was Green’s first German Cup goal since scoring for Bayern Munich during the 2016-17 competition.

Ironically, former Bayern and fellow American-eligible midfielder Timothy Tillman assisted Dickson Abiama and Marco Meyerhofer as both players scored twice in the final 17 minutes.

Zaha, Guaita push Crystal Palace past Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Crystal Palace – Southampton: Wilfried Zaha scored early off a terrific Andros Townsend assist as Crystal Palace picked up a season-opening 1-0 win over visiting Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Southampton completed 300 more passes than the hosts, who will be happy to have all three points with brutal matches ahead in this early season.

3 things we learned

1. Key Palace win ahead of tough start: With Manchester United, Chelsea, and Everton next, this was a potentially huge three points to ease September concerns and Roy Hodgson’s men rode an early goal from Zaha to the win. Palace was outshot 8-4 and had only 22 percent possession so not all is hopeful at Selhurst Park, but a win is a win and may be the last one for a bit.

2. Zaha, Townsend inspire hope: Few players underwhelmed more last season than Zaha and Townsend, and Hodgson still nearly inspired a top-half finish out of Palace. Townsend’s assist to Zaha for the opener was classy and the finish solid. If Zaha stays and both players rebound this season — both big asks given Zaha’s lack of celebration — the Eagles’ relegation worries will be less than expected.

3. A good sign for VAR: Kyle Walker-Peters made a poor challenge for an airborne ball and sent his studs into the leg of Tyrick Mitchell. Referee Jon Moss pulled out a red card but VAR asked him to look at the video and the official downgraded it to a yellow. The red was a bit harsh and credit to both Moss and VAR for swallowing their pride on a game-changing decision. It was so rare that we saw anything like this last season and a good sign.

Man of the Match

Vicente Guaita made five saves including wonderful reaction stops on Che Adams and Danny Ings, the latter deep in stoppage, to help the Eagles keep all three points in South London

Crystal Palace – Southampton recap

Jack Stephens turned a set piece on goal to force Vicente Guaita into a very early save, the goalkeeper then beating Danny Ings to a loose ball after the striker struggled with his first touch in the box.

Palace claimed the lead after a dozen minutes through Zaha, who took a delightfully-chipped cross from Townsend and side-footed it past Alex McCarthy.

The teams traded chances after the half-hour mark, Saints’ early dominance settling down after the Palace opener.

Saints attacked to start the second half with sub Jannik Vestergaard setting up James Ward-Prowse for a promising cross that Guaita slapped away before saving a shot from Nathan Redmond. Walker-Peters then chopped a great cross through the 18 that was absent receiver.

The promise was nearly undermined by a Walker-Peters high challenge on Tyrick Mitchell. Jon Moss showed a red card but VAR sent him to the monitor when it was downgraded to a yellow.

Che Adams then ripped a shot off a set piece knocked down by Vestergaard that Guaita stymied with a fine save. Adams later wanted a penalty on what would’ve been a quite soft call in the 67th minute.

Zaha had a second waved off by the AR as his run from just inside the Saints half was deemed just offside and VAR stayed with the call. He lashed into the outside of the goal deep in stoppage.

Guaita made his second terrific save in the fifth minute of stoppage when Ings turned a great equalizing effort on frame.

Liverpool – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Liverpool - Leeds
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Liverpool – Leeds: Liverpool begins its title defense at Anfield against a Leeds United club which boasts three English top flight titles but hasn’t been in the Premier League since 2003-04 (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

STREAM LIVERPOOL – LEEDS LIVE

Liverpool looks ornery despite coming off a long-sought Premier League title, its manager Jurgen Klopp crying poor in relation to the Man City’s and Chelsea’s of the world when it comes to the transfer market. The key pieces are all still there, though captain Jordan Henderson starts the season with injury concerns.

Leeds have finished in the top flight’s top two on eight occasions and a former Champions League runner-up, but fell as far as League One during a 16-year absence from the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

[ SEASON PREVIEWS: Liverpool | Leeds ]

Team news: Liverpool – Leeds

Liverpool will not have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed) but Jordan Henderson comes through an injury to start.

Leeds star defender and England debutant Kalvin Phillips (knee) makes the Starting XI, while Gaetano Berardi (knee) is out.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s disadvantages in the transfer market: “Clubs are in different situations and we are living in uncertainty in the world. For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, and that is the truth. We are a different kind of club. We reached the Champions League final two years ago, won it the following year and won the Premier League by being the club we are.”

Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds moving up, facing Liverpool: “Liverpool are a just champion with a consistent style of play. Without a doubt one of the best teams in the world. They have a defined system with very good players. It’s the best league in the world and it requires you to be at the highest level. We prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch. They (Leeds’ players) have been forming a group for some time and they have maintained the players they feel can play at a higher level.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds United (+900) is the week’s second-biggest underdog, understandable given their return to the Premier League begins at Anfield against the champs. Even a draw is +500, as Jurgen Klopp’s men are favored to the tune of (-375).

Liverpool – Leeds prediction

There are few reasons to bet against Liverpool, even if the Reds have overwhelming opening day rustiness and Bielsa draws up the world’s craftiest plan to fluster the hosts. Liverpool 2-0.

How to watch Liverpool – Leeds stream and start time.

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com