Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United considering ending their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Barcelona looking to take Hector Bellerin on loan from Arsenal, and Spurs continuing their search for another striker…
[ MORE: Liverpool beat Leeds in 7-goal thriller | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]
Man United moving on from Sancho
Manchester United have spent the better part of 2020 in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Sancho, but they might be close to their wits’ end after failing to land their no. 1 transfer target. The Red Devils are reportedly considering ending their efforts to bring the 20-year-old England international back to the Premier League. According to previous reports, contract and agent fees have already been agreed, but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee to be paid. The Man United – Jadon Sancho saga might, finally, be coming to an end.
Barcelona want Bellerin loan
Bellerin could find himself the subject of a loan offer from Barcelona, a proposition which could prove all too tempting for the Spaniard who began his career at the famed La Masia academy before leaving for Arsenal at the age of 16. Nelson Semedo is expected to leave the club shortly, which opens up lots of minutes at right back for the Blaugrana. Given the depth Arsenal have at right back, perhaps a loan-to-buy deal would suit all involved parties.
[ MORE: Zaha powers Palace past Southampton ]
Spurs desperate for a striker, but it won’t be Milik
Jose Mourinho is keen to avoid a repeat of last season, when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both suffered long-term injuries around the same time, leaving the Spurs boss without a legitimate option at center forward. Mourinho confirmed this week that he desperately wants a striker signed before the Oct. 5 deadline, though Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has reportedly been crossed off the list of potential targets due to the fee which would be required. They are, however, monitoring Troy Deeney after Watford were relegated from the PL.
Chelsea to loan out Hudson-Odoi
The summer arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, coupled with Christian Pulisic’s sensational first season at Chelsea, will likely leave Callum Hudson-Odoi longing for first-team minutes this season. Thus, the 19-year-old English winger is reportedly set to be offered out for loan. There aren’t many clubs outside the PL’s top-six for which Hudson-Odoi wouldn’t massively improve their attack and further his development at the highest level. Another example of all involved parties benefiting from an obvious situation.