West Ham – Newcastle: Two Premier League clubs that know well the meaning of unrest will hope to give supporters hope with an opening week match at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET on Peacock).

West Ham captain Mark Noble is clearly unhappy and took his frustrations with West Ham’s transfer policy public earlier this week (see below). The West Ham faithful are worried about the state of their team under David Moyes, who oversaw the team’s successful safety push but did about the same (at best) as fired boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The Magpies have been flustered by a failed or stalled takeover bid but saw owner Mike Ashley open the pocket book for promising signings of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, and Jamal Lewis. Is Steve Bruce the man to fit these pieces into a comfortably mid-table puzzle.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Newcastle this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Newcastle

Issa Diop and Declan Rice start for West Ham, while Robert Snodgrass misses the opener. Tomas Soucek was one of the Irons’ two keys to PL survival and starts after coming out of COVID-19 isolation. Declan Rice is available but is also coming off an injury and just played 180 minutes for England last week. Manuel Lanzini makes the bench.

The Magpies will be without its star goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, its reigning Player of the Season, and injuries are already mounting up for a club hit hard last season. Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff, and Dwight Gayle are out.

New signing Callum Wilson starts next to Andy Carroll for Newcastle, with fellow new boys Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick also in the XI to leave Joelinton and Miguel Almiron on the bench.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for this evening's season opener at the London Stadium. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 12, 2020

What they’re saying

West Ham captain Mark Noble on the sale of Grady Diangana: “As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry, and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future.”

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on his fine record v. West Ham: “It’s one of those teams. Every striker will have them. You score goals against a team more than the others. That’s no disrespect to West Ham. I think I scored my first Premier League goal against them. From then, it’s always going to give you that confidence. I think I got my first hat-trick against them as well. Every time I go into a game against them, you feel you’re going to score against them. I’m quite self-confident, and I’ll back myself to score if I play. It’s all systems go.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are shrugging their shoulders at this one, with hosts West Ham (+110) barely paying off better than their visitors (+240) or a draw (+245). Only two other matches have slimmer margins between favorite and underdog.

West Ham – Newcastle Prediction

Both teams have players who can craft moments of magic. West Ham has the better midfielders available for Saturday while Newcastle has the better center back corps. Throw in the Irons at home but with no crowd and it’s seems a wash. 1-1 draw.

