Brighton – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton are set to be without Davy Propper (achilles) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) as they work their way back from injuries suffered last season. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without Ziyech (knee), Chilwell (heel) and Mateo Kovacic (suspension). Christian Pulisic is expected to be available for selection following the hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Greenwood admits ‘poor judgment’ in nitrous oxide photos

Mason Greenwood - Man United
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Mason Greenwood has admitted he used “poor judgment” and “strongly [urged] others not to follow [his] example” after photos of the 18-year-old Manchester United budding superstar inhaling nitrous oxide — otherwise known as “laughing gas” — were published this week.

It’s been a tough week for Greenwood, who alongside Manchester City starlet Phil Foden were sent home from England camp after breaking quarantine guidelines inside the team hotel in Iceland. The duo are alleged to have met with two women in another area of the hotel when players were explicitly forbade contact with the general public.

It is unknown when the photos of Greenwood were taken, but Greenwood called them “historical” in issuing his apology, seemingly implying they were not taken recently.

I strongly urge others not to follow my example. I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part.

“As an 18-year-old, I am learning all the time. However, this week I have also learned I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future.

“I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”

It is not illegal to use nitrous oxide for medical and commercial use, nor is it illegal to simply possess the gas. It is, however, illegal to give away or sell nitrous oxide as a psychoactive drug.

VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in shocking upset

PSG brawl video
Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
PSG were already well on their way to a second straight defeat to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, perhaps a tad frustrated, before Sunday’s clash with Marseille descended into madness — resulting in the below brawl video — inside the game’s final 60 seconds.

In total, five players — three from PSG and two from Marseille — were sent off following a brawl at midfield.

The skirmish began when the legs of Leandro Paredes and Dario Benedetto became tangled together and both players fell to the ground in a heap. Benedetto went down first and appeared to take Paredes down with him. Paredes and Benedetto were shown yellow cards — the second of the game for each — for their part.

Neymar then appeared to smack Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head as he squared up to Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa. Neymar was shown a straight red card. As he left the field, Neymar reportedly told the fourth official that he heard Gonzalez making racist comments, and, “That’s why [he hit him.”

Kurzawa then escalated the situation further, along with Jordan Amavi, as the two exchanged punches and kicks. Kurzawa and Amavi were each sent off with straight red cards as well.

The game ended 1-0, and sees PSG begin the season with zero points from their first two games as they attempt to claim a four straight Ligue 1 title (and an eighth in nine seasons). Florian Thauvin scored the game’s only goal way back in the 31st minute (VIDEO), though his difficult finish from a free kick will undoubtedly be remembered as an afterthought after the late-game scenes.

Transfer news: Man Utd considering Bale; Spurs bid for Belotti

Bale to Man United
Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United moving on from Jadon Sancho and opting for Gareth Bale instead, Spurs being rejected by Torino in their bid for Andrea Belotti, and Chelsea considering a mini-clear-out to fund a move for Declan Rice…

Bale the backup plan if Man United don’t get Sancho

As reported on Saturday, Manchester United are ready to give up on their pursuit of Sancho after a fruitless summer of speculation and negotiations. That doesn’t mean they’re finished with their search for a superstar winger, though. If the Sancho deal proves impossible, the Red Devils are reportedly considering Bale, Real Madrid’s disgruntled want-away winger, as an alternative. While Borussia Dortmund are demanding every bit of their $140 million valuation of Sancho, Madrid are reportedly willing to pay half of Bale’s $750,000-per-week wages and accept a cut-rate transfer fee of $28 million.

Spurs’ bid for Belotti rejected

Tottenham’s search for a backup/alternate option at center forward is still ongoing, as they reportedly had their bid for Torino star Andrea Belotti rejected. Spurs’ bid proposed an initial loan deal with a $59-million option to purchase. Torino have made their stance quite clear: Belotti can be bought, but he cannot be loaned.

Chelsea raising funds for Rice

Chelsea have already spent over $250 million this summer, but the Blues are reportedly intent on adding another $100 million to their final total to bring Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge. However, doing so would reportedly require selling as many as four players to raise the funds — and trim a suddenly bloated squad — for such a move.

Aston Villa closing in on Bertrand Traore deal

Villa are set to improve their squad yet again after reportedly agreeing a $22-million fee for Lyon winger, and former Chelsea man, Bertrand Traore. After signing Ollie Watkins for a club-record $36 million on Wednesday, Villa are not only expected to announce Traore this week, but also backup Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the new no. 1 at Villa Park. Martinez is expected to be purchased for a fee of $20 million.

WATCH: USMNT winger Boyd crafts beauty for Besiktas

Tyler Boyd goal
Photo by Fatih Kurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
USMNT forward Tyler Boyd has his Turkish Super Lig season off to a flyer with a gorgeous goal for Besiktas at fellow top four challengers Trabzonspor.

TL;DR: Another day, another American scoring a great goal in Europe.

The day after Julian Green and Josh Sargent scored important goals in the German Cup, Boyd has put a scintillating marker on tape in Turkey.

The New Zealand youth international, 25, cuts in from the left and unleashes a rocket that beats Ugurcan Cakir, the one-time rumored Chelsea target certainly no slouch.

Boyd left with Besitkas leading 3-0 in the 81st minute, and now has four goals and an assist in 30 appearances for Besiktas.

He is now a regular starter for coach Sergen Yalcın, who missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19, after earning his time with some big performances in big spots.

Boyd has 10 USMNT caps with two goals since deciding to commit to the Yanks.