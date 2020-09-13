Jose Mourinho on Tottenham being ‘lazy’ is instant grab your popcorn material.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

The Tottenham boss was far from happy about the pressing and commitment from his team as they lost 1-0 at home to Everton on the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK after the game, Mourinho was asked about the performance of his team and pointed towards the ‘lazy pressure’ of his players.

This was Jose Mourinho on Tottenham, as he knew exactly what he was saying.

“I think the struggle was in the way we press, or the way we didn’t press. Our pressure was very poor. It was a lazy pressure,” Mourinho said. “In spite of that, in the first half we had some good moments.”

Mourinho was then asked about the ‘lazy’ aspect of his comments and he pointed to many players not having a full preseason and not being in top condition, while his forwards were the main problem.

“Lazy pressure. Up front. That is what I’m saying. That creates imbalance. I could also feel some of my players were unfit,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho hauled Dele Alli off at half time, calling the decision to replace the No. 10 with Moussa Sissoko ‘tactical’ and he obviously had an issue with how Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Alli pressed and that then led to the midfield duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks being overrun.

The Spurs boss also had an issue with Everton’s goal, as Lucas Digne took the free kick from seven yards further forward and Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered home the header.

“In the second half when they scored the goal, it is not an excuse, but with so many referees on the pitch and on the line, with five meters different on the crossing situation makes a huge difference on our back line. I don’t want to say so much on this, obviously,” Mourinho said.

Oh, Jose. Your team have a grueling schedule coming up with UEFA Europa League qualifiers and Premier League games galore and this was far from an ideal start.

Tottenham looked sluggish and disjointed, especially in midfield, and Mourinho will demand much more from his players in the coming weeks and months. He know these ‘lazy’ comments will hit home hard with his players and more stern words will follow in the coming days.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports