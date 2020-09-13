More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Leicester City rolls past newly-promoted West Brom

By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
West Brom – Leicester City: Timothy Castagne scored and Jamie Vardy added two penalties as Leicester City beat new boys West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

It was all Leicester after some early energy from the Baggies, who were a clear second best in talent and class.

West Brom’s tough start continues at Everton next week, while Leicester will enjoy a visit from Burnley.

3 things we learned from West Brom – Leicester City

1. Castagne as advertised: Leicester made a lot of money selling young Ben Chilwell and invested less than half of the proceeds in 24-year-old Castagne, who was fantastic in the win. The headed goal before the hour mark was a special moment but Castagne had already won all seven of his duels while registering two tackles and an interception. It’s only been 90 minutes, but the business looks shrewd for Brendan Rodgers.

2. Vardy again finds his moment: The veteran star with a brand new contract got his goal with a penalty he won himself. Vardy was denied a first-half header by Sam Johnstone and saved again by the keeper later in the half, but he snapped onto the scoresheet to salt away the game as he’s done so many times. He looked a lot like the Vardy from the second half of 2019-20, sniffing out chances and making them count after periods of quiet play.

3. Johnstone big for West Brom: While Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira offer some hope to Slaven Bilic’s attack, the Baggies will need goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to find the levels of former West Brom PL mainstay Ben Foster if they want to stay in the top flight. The keeper showed he had big saves in his bag on Sunday, one of few West Brom players to impress at the Hawthorns.

Man of the Match

Castagne was very good as was center back Wilfred Ndidi, but the straw who stirs Leicester’s drink is often Youri Tielemans. The ex-Monaco midfielder was very good in a playmaking position next to Dennis Praet and/or Harvey Barnes.

West Brom – Leicester City recap

West Brom was lively to start as Grady Diangana led a charge into the left side of the box in the 10th minute.

James Justin chopped down Darnell Furlong just before the West Brom man raced into the right side of the box and the Baggies had a dangerous 17th minute free kick.

The Foxes had most of the ball and started to produce some danger in the second 20 minutes but Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone and his defense were quick enough to thwart the efforts.

Johnstone twice denied Vardy including an excellent 30th-minute effort and steady parry five minutes later.

Leicester looked the better money to score first and went ahead when Dennis Praet chipped a cross to the top of the six and Castagne nodded home.

Johnstone continued his business with a free kick save and a timely intervention on an onrushing Jamie Vardy that slowed the hard-running striker.

Vardy won a penalty kick with a hard off-the-ball run in the box and rolled his penalty kick to the right of a left-diving Johnstone.

Leicester got a second penalty in the 83rd when an otherwise strong Dara O’Shea got a piece of the splayed Justin and Vardy dispatched his effort to near the same location for 3-0.

3 things we learned: Tottenham v. Everton

Tottenham - Everton
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Tottenham-Everton was a tight, tense clash on the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League season and there was so much to dissect as both team rolled out plenty of new players.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header was enough to give Everton the win, as Jose Mourinho will be left with plenty more questions than answers after Tottenham-Everton. As for Carlo Ancelotti, he will be cautiously optimistic that his Everton rebuild is on track.

What did both managers learn? What did we learn from Tottenham-Everton in north London?

Here’s a look at three things we learned.

James Rodriguez stands out amid debutants

Everton handed debuts to James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty making their Spurs debut. There’s no doubt that James was the standout debutant. The Colombian playmaker used his wand of a left foot to spray quality passes around, plus found plenty of space in midfield and kept cutting in off the right flank to give Spurs all kind of problems. It is easy to forget the quality that James, 29, has and this move to Everton from Real Madrid makes him their bonafide superstar.

Plus, he is working with Carlo Ancelotti again, just like he did at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and should gain so much confidence from being trusted completely by a manager. Everton kept giving him the ball and he kept delivering moments of quality as he went close to scoring in the first half and seems to have a very good understanding with Richarlison as he looked to tee him up on multiple occasions. The early signs are extremely promising that James is going to be a big hit at Everton.

Tottenham’s central midfield disjointed

Tottenham’s new signing Hojbjerg lined up alongside Harry Winks in a combative central midfield combo for Spurs, while Dele Alli sat in front of them in the attacking midfield role. It didn’t work. At all. At half time Alli was sacrificed with Moussa Sissoko replacing him, as Mourinho tried to wrestle control of the engine room. It didn’t work. Hojbjerg and Winks were dominated by new Everton signings Allan and Doucoure, who look to be the solid foundation Ancelotti was hoping for.

As for Mourinho, his midfield was selected to be solid but they weren’t and they didn’t provide any real service for a frustrated Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Mourinho brought on Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn to try and get things going but they couldn’t. Hojbjerg and Sissoko aren’t the best on the ball but they didn’t even show their battling abilities off the ball as Tottenham were too passive and they totally lost the battle in midfield. Maybe, just maybe, this is a sign that Tanguy Ndombele will finally get a run in the team because his poise and attacking instincts in central midfield are badly missed and Spurs, almost two years on, still haven’t replaced Moussa Dembele.

New-look Everton midfield has style, substance

This was a very good performance by Everton. James led the way with is creativity and smoothness on the ball, with Andre Gomes and Richarlison also adding quality and a cutting edge in attack. So too did Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as his header proved, but the midfield duo of Allan and Doucoure was almost as impressive as James. They totally shut down Tottenham’s attacking unit and center backs Michael Keane and Yerry Mina hardly broke sweat.

Ancelotti wanted his team to become more solid and the two central midfielders provided that foundation for their talented attackers to do what they do best. There was a lovely balance about this Everton side and Ancelotti will be pleased with the start to the season the Toffees have made. A European push is their aim and if they can stay solid defensively, and especially in midfield, they have a really good chance of having a good season.

Impressive Everton foils answerless Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur - Everton
Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur – Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half goal gave Everton a deserved lead and eventual 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday.

The Toffees used some good first-half saves from Jordan Pickford and a promising debut from James Rodriguez to send Carlo Ancelotti back to Merseyside with three points.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs had little going aside from Heung-min Son and the boss will only intensify his cries for another striker behind Harry Kane.

Everton hosts West Brom next week while Spurs are off to Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur – Everton notes and analysis

1. Good signs for Ancelotti: Almost every Everton player can be credited with a marquee moment or two, and the signs Carlo Ancelotti would’ve loved to see — instant form from Calvert-Lewin, improved focus from Jordan Pickford — were there along with his most electric attackers (below) getting the job done aside from one magnificent miss from Richarlison (which, it should be said, included a lot of good before the gaffe).

2. Richarlison + Rodriguez = Shots: My goodness will goalkeepers need to keep their feet quick and their heads on a swivel with Richarlison on the left of Everton’s attack and James Rodriguez on the right. The duo was looking to shoot at all times. Rodriguez barely missed a curler in the 38th, about 20 minutes after Richarlison comically blew a would-be opener. Richarlison then thrice just missed curling efforts from the left to the far post.

3. Spurs fail to find edge: Jose Mourinho’s Starting XI was conservative but saw some moments through a live Heung-min Son. Star striker Harry Kane wasn’t much of a factor, Lucas Moura struggled aside from one long counter, and Dele Alli was pulled at halftime (whether for injury or tactics, we don’t yet know). Second-half sub Steven Bergwijn supplied some pep, but not enough to conjure a real scare to Everton’s back line.

Man of the Match

Respect should be paid to the goal scorer but Richarlison and Rodriguez were the stories of the game. We simply couldn’t give MOTM to Richarlison unless he made amends for a gaffe with a goal, so James gets the nod.

Tottenham Hotspur – Everton recap

The first shot came in the third minute, Pickford collecting a low drive from Heung-min Son.

Richarlison blew an absurd chance to make it 1-0 when he raced onto a terrible Ben Davies back pass, darting around Hugo Lloris and lashing wide despite having a cutback to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a likely tap-in.

Son sent a tremendous cross to the back post in the 24th minute but Harry Kane’s sliding effort was just short of the pass.

The South Korean soon saw a shot blocked by a brave Seamus Coleman before James bumbled a shot at the other end for Everton.

Son led another rush and chose Dele Alli over Harry Kane’s run, with the former’s shot tipped over the bar by Pickford. The ex-Sunderland keeper had another save before the break in one of his better halves in some time.

James and Richarlison teamed up for a 43rd minute effort that Lloris collected to keep it scoreless before half.

Everton had an early second half chance through James’ cross that Richarlison couldn’t turn past Lloris at the back post as Doherty could not time an intervention.

Lucas Moura led a lightning counter off the ensuing corner kick, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s slide the only thing that stopped the Brazilian from a prolonged run on goal.

Calvert-Lewin got his goal with a powered header of Lucas Digne’s 55th-minute cross. Toby Alderweireld didn’t bother to jump and Calvert-Lewin had an unimpeded route to the ball aside from Eric Dier on his back shoulder.

Richarlison and Rodriguez linked up on a number of occasions, and Seamus Coleman fired a volley into the chest of Lloris in the 74th minute.

A Tanguy Ndombele giveaway helped Calvert-Lewin to another shot to Lloris with seven minutes left in the 90.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dodged a red card for a dangerous challenge that left Richarlison on the deck.

Wolves announce new Nuno Espirito Santo contract

Nuno Espirito Santo contract
Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
The leader of the Wolves isn’t going anywhere.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced a new long-term contract for Nuno Espirito Santo, the bearded maestro who led the club into the Premier League and deep into the Europa League.

Only Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Chris Wilder have been with their Premier League clubs longer than Espirito Santo.

The 46-year-old ex-Porto boss was the steady hand required when Wolves launched themselves several steps ahead of plan in qualifying for the UEL last season.

There wasn’t an ounce panic with a slow start to the PL season and Espirito Santo massaged his squad through the congested season and nearly back to the UEL.

The new deal runs through the 2022-23 season and will ward off suitors or at least insure the club against those hoping to poach Espirito Santo and bring him to their club.

How far can Wolves go with Espirito Santo? They’ve so far managed to keep hold of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez amongst a bevy of top players.

“The next game is coming, just around the corner. If this match is for our fans, they know me, it’s a day by day process. It’s a commitment that you make yourself, to each day have a chance to help to do something good. How far? Tomorrow is how far we want to reach, to be better than yesterday and the next day, and the next day. We’ll see, but in terms of how we want to do things, we want to play better, how we can do things, working very hard like we do. Dedicate every moment to give the best of each one of us every moment.”

You have the feeling this is a man most humans would love to have a boss. Let’s see what Nuno and the Wolves can do in 2020-21 and beyond.

Tottenham – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Tottenham – Everton: Spurs and the Toffees are set to kick off their respective 2020-21 Premier League campaigns when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock).

STREAM TOTTENHAM – EVERTON LIVE

Not so long ago — less than seven years, to be exact — Carlo Ancelotti was picked to replace Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager. Now, the two are set to face off as the managers of somewhat lesser clubs, with all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Each manager — undeniably two of the greatest of their generation — made a pair of stops along the way to their current employers, where they now find themselves presiding over projects requiring a longer-term approach.

Spurs endured a thoroughly disastrous start before finishing sixth last season. Mourinho took over for Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14th in the table. Everton were in an ever worse predicament — 18th in the table — when Marco Silva was fired. By the time Ancelotti took over two weeks later, the Toffees sat 15th. Ancelotti will be expected to finish much higher than 12th in his first full season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

While Spurs have a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s opener, Everton could be without as many as five first-team players.

Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, and Mason Holgate are out but Andre Gomes gets the start in what appears to be a 4-3-3 with James Rodriguez slung right.

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Spurs’ transfer plans: “I want a striker. But I want to make it very clear that the club — if you want to call it the club or the structure above me — knows I need a striker and they also want a striker. I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so.”

Ancelotti, on Everton’s target this season: “I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs (-115) are sizable favorites with Everton (+320) expected to start the season a bit slower. One side is expected to challenge for the top-four with top-six the absolute minimum requirement, while the other simply hopes of breaking into the top-fix, so it makes sense. The draw is currently +250.

Prediction

With Mourinho set to begin his first full season at Spurs, look for him to fully implement his style and tactical ideas on this team from the opening whistle. Defensive solidity, combative midfielders, counter-attacks and, ultimately, narrow victories. 1-0 to Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock