Mason Greenwood has admitted he used “poor judgment” and “strongly [urged] others not to follow [his] example” after photos of the 18-year-old Manchester United budding superstar inhaling nitrous oxide — otherwise known as “laughing gas” — were published this week.
It’s been a tough week for Greenwood, who alongside Manchester City starlet Phil Foden were sent home from England camp after breaking quarantine guidelines inside the team hotel in Iceland. The duo are alleged to have met with two women in another area of the hotel when players were explicitly forbade contact with the general public.
It is unknown when the photos of Greenwood were taken, but Greenwood called them “historical” in issuing his apology, seemingly implying they were not taken recently.
“I strongly urge others not to follow my example. I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part.
“As an 18-year-old, I am learning all the time. However, this week I have also learned I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future.
“I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”
It is not illegal to use nitrous oxide for medical and commercial use, nor is it illegal to simply possess the gas. It is, however, illegal to give away or sell nitrous oxide as a psychoactive drug.