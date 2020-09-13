More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappe transfer by 2021; Report says PSG star in final year

By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
A Kylian Mbappe transfer saga? If you thought the shortlived Lionel Messi transfer process was a wild one, imagine if the megastar was younger, (probably) cheaper, and wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that this will be his last season at the Parc des Princes, according to Marca.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener this weekend along with half of the team due to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests. He is coming off a Champions League Final appearance and the securing of every trophy on the table in France.

Mbappe’s price tag was said to be between $261-284 million last summer and it will not have dipped too far next summer even with one year remaining on his deal.

There’s also a question as to whether PSG should consider seeing what’s out there right now, even with the complications of COVID-19 isolation. Another year with his new club would raise the price tag and there are some intriguing moving pieces in the world with Lionel Messi unsettled at Barcelona.

Mbappe suffered an injury in the run-up to August’s return of the Champions League and made a remarkable recovery to influence PSG’s spot in a first UCL final, though he was clearly less than 100 percent in the loss to Bayern Munich.

(Photo by Frederic Stevens/Getty Images)

Widely expected to be atop Real Madrid’s wishlist, he’ll be linked with any team that might be able to afford his price tag or wages. From Barcelona and Juventus to Manchester United and Manchester City amongst a bevy of PL powers, there will be a big push for his services (he has often praised Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and it would be interesting to hear the status of the manager’s financial concerns should acquiring a decade-long asset be a real option: Package deal, Jurgen?).

We’ve argued that he’s the one player in the world currently worth the stupid price tags spent megawatt stars. To boot, there are no personality concerns with a player who has again and again shown himself to be a relatively humble competitor and world-class person.

His numbers are insane considering he won’t turn 22 in December. Mbappe has 90 goals and 51 assists in 124 appearances for PSG after scoring 27 and 16 in 60 appearances for Monaco.

Of course that demands noting that the player debuted just before his 16th birthday and scored just one goal and two assists in his first 12 appearances for Monaco.

Hampered by injuries himself this season, Mbappe has not been too bothered by long-term absences to Neymar. The French striker was limited to 20 Ligue 1 matches last season and had a goal and/or an assist in 15 of them (18+7 in 1,515 minutes for a mark every 60.6 minutes).

His ability to play in a better league is not in question. Mbappe has 18 goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances in the Champions League. His France duty numbers are strong: 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 total caps.

Wolves announce new Nuno Espirito Santo contract

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
The leader of the Wolves isn’t going anywhere.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced a new long-term contract for Nuno Espirito Santo, the bearded maestro who led the club into the Premier League and deep into the Europa League.

Only Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Chris Wilder have been with their Premier League clubs longer than Espirito Santo.

The 46-year-old ex-Porto boss was the steady hand required when Wolves launched themselves several steps ahead of plan in qualifying for the UEL last season.

There wasn’t an ounce panic with a slow start to the PL season and Espirito Santo massaged his squad through the congested season and nearly back to the UEL.

The new deal runs through the 2022-23 season and will ward off suitors or at least insure the club against those hoping to poach Espirito Santo and bring him to their club.

How far can Wolves go with Espirito Santo? They’ve so far managed to keep hold of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez amongst a bevy of top players.

“The next game is coming, just around the corner. If this match is for our fans, they know me, it’s a day by day process. It’s a commitment that you make yourself, to each day have a chance to help to do something good. How far? Tomorrow is how far we want to reach, to be better than yesterday and the next day, and the next day. We’ll see, but in terms of how we want to do things, we want to play better, how we can do things, working very hard like we do. Dedicate every moment to give the best of each one of us every moment.”

You have the feeling this is a man most humans would love to have a boss. Let’s see what Nuno and the Wolves can do in 2020-21 and beyond.

Leicester City rolls past newly-promoted West Brom

By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
West Brom – Leicester City: Timothy Castagne scored and Jamie Vardy added two penalties as Leicester City beat new boys West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

It was all Leicester after some early energy from the Baggies, who were a clear second best in talent and class.

West Brom’s tough start continues at Everton next week, while Leicester will enjoy a visit from Burnley.

3 things we learned from West Brom – Leicester City

1. Castagne as advertised: Leicester made a lot of money selling young Ben Chilwell and invested less than half of the proceeds in 24-year-old Castagne, who was fantastic in the win. The headed goal before the hour mark was a special moment but Castagne had already won all seven of his duels while registering two tackles and an interception. It’s only been 90 minutes, but the business looks shrewd for Brendan Rodgers.

2. Vardy again finds his moment: The veteran star with a brand new contract got his goal with a penalty he won himself. Vardy was denied a first-half header by Sam Johnstone and saved again by the keeper later in the half, but he snapped onto the scoresheet to salt away the game as he’s done so many times. He looked a lot like the Vardy from the second half of 2019-20, sniffing out chances and making them count after periods of quiet play.

3. Johnstone big for West Brom: While Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira offer some hope to Slaven Bilic’s attack, the Baggies will need goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to find the levels of former West Brom PL mainstay Ben Foster if they want to stay in the top flight. The keeper showed he had big saves in his bag on Sunday, one of few West Brom players to impress at the Hawthorns.

Man of the Match

Castagne was very good as was center back Wilfred Ndidi, but the straw who stirs Leicester’s drink is often Youri Tielemans. The ex-Monaco midfielder was very good in a playmaking position next to Dennis Praet and/or Harvey Barnes.

West Brom – Leicester City recap

West Brom was lively to start as Grady Diangana led a charge into the left side of the box in the 10th minute.

James Justin chopped down Darnell Furlong just before the West Brom man raced into the right side of the box and the Baggies had a dangerous 17th minute free kick.

The Foxes had most of the ball and started to produce some danger in the second 20 minutes but Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone and his defense were quick enough to thwart the efforts.

Johnstone twice denied Vardy including an excellent 30th-minute effort and steady parry five minutes later.

Leicester looked the better money to score first and went ahead when Dennis Praet chipped a cross to the top of the six and Castagne nodded home.

Johnstone continued his business with a free kick save and a timely intervention on an onrushing Jamie Vardy that slowed the hard-running striker.

Vardy won a penalty kick with a hard off-the-ball run in the box and rolled his penalty kick to the right of a left-diving Johnstone.

Leicester got a second penalty in the 83rd when an otherwise strong Dara O’Shea got a piece of the splayed Justin and Vardy dispatched his effort to near the same location for 3-0.

Tottenham – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Tottenham – Everton: Spurs and the Toffees are set to kick off their respective 2020-21 Premier League campaigns when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock).

Not so long ago — less than seven years, to be exact — Carlo Ancelotti was picked to replace Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager. Now, the two are set to face off as the managers of somewhat lesser clubs, with all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Each manager — undeniably two of the greatest of their generation — made a pair of stops along the way to their current employers, where they now find themselves presiding over projects requiring a longer-term approach.

Spurs endured a thoroughly disastrous start before finishing sixth last season. Mourinho took over for Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14th in the table. Everton were in an ever worse predicament — 18th in the table — when Marco Silva was fired. By the time Ancelotti took over two weeks later, the Toffees sat 15th. Ancelotti will be expected to finish much higher than 12th in his first full season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

While Spurs have a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s opener, Everton could be without as many as five first-team players.

Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, and Mason Holgate are out but Andre Gomes gets the start in what appears to be a 4-3-3 with James Rodriguez slung right.

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Spurs’ transfer plans: “I want a striker. But I want to make it very clear that the club — if you want to call it the club or the structure above me — knows I need a striker and they also want a striker. I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so.”

Ancelotti, on Everton’s target this season: “I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs (-115) are sizable favorites with Everton (+320) expected to start the season a bit slower. One side is expected to challenge for the top-four with top-six the absolute minimum requirement, while the other simply hopes of breaking into the top-fix, so it makes sense. The draw is currently +250.

Prediction

With Mourinho set to begin his first full season at Spurs, look for him to fully implement his style and tactical ideas on this team from the opening whistle. Defensive solidity, combative midfielders, counter-attacks and, ultimately, narrow victories. 1-0 to Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Sam Mewis on tactical evolution, USWNT stars playing in WSL

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
Sam Mewis is settling in very well at Manchester City, as the USWNT star is already becoming a star in the FA Women’s Super League in England.

Mewis, 27, made the switch to England over the summer and was soon joined by fellow USWNT star Rose Lavelle at Man City, then U.S. national team stars Tobin Heath and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester United and Alex Morgan has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur.

The American influence in the WSL is strong, and Mewis was the first of the five to play in England’s top-flight as she made her debut in a win at Aston Villa last weekend.

Speaking to Roger Bennett, which you can watch in the video above, Sam Mewis was asked what she wants to improve by moving to the WSL and experiencing a new club, league and country.

“I think my decision making,” Mewis explained. “Because I’ve played such a transition oriented style for so much of my career, it has been really fast paced and that’s something I’m good at. I’m aggressive going forward and like to take chances going forward. I have been told, at times, that maybe I’ll force a pass or rush it. I want to find a balance of being a little bit more measured, reading the game and opponent and knowing if it’s on or not to go. I also don’t want to lose that transition and aggressiveness. That is one of my good qualities, so I’m thinking if I can find a balance on that and being a bit smarter and knowing when to go and when it’s on and not forcing passes sometimes, that would add a really good element to my game.”

With Heath and Press arriving at Manchester United, Mewis is looking forward to the Manchester derby in the WSL on November 15.

“You know about the derbies and the rivalries and you hear from the girls now telling stories,” Mewis smiled. “It is a really exciting part about coming here and it will be really cool and exciting to get to experience it myself. You hear these stories and wonder how intense it is and how big of a game it is. It will be another thing to add to the list of opportunities.”