Mbappe transfer by 2021; Report says PSG star in final year

A Kylian Mbappe transfer saga? If you thought the shortlived Lionel Messi transfer process was a wild one, imagine if the megastar was younger, (probably) cheaper, and wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that this will be his last season at the Parc des Princes, according to Marca.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener this weekend along with half of the team due to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests. He is coming off a Champions League Final appearance and the securing of every trophy on the table in France.

Mbappe’s price tag was said to be between $261-284 million last summer and it will not have dipped too far next summer even with one year remaining on his deal.

There’s also a question as to whether PSG should consider seeing what’s out there right now, even with the complications of COVID-19 isolation. Another year with his new club would raise the price tag and there are some intriguing moving pieces in the world with Lionel Messi unsettled at Barcelona.

Mbappe suffered an injury in the run-up to August’s return of the Champions League and made a remarkable recovery to influence PSG’s spot in a first UCL final, though he was clearly less than 100 percent in the loss to Bayern Munich.

Widely expected to be atop Real Madrid’s wishlist, he’ll be linked with any team that might be able to afford his price tag or wages. From Barcelona and Juventus to Manchester United and Manchester City amongst a bevy of PL powers, there will be a big push for his services (he has often praised Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and it would be interesting to hear the status of the manager’s financial concerns should acquiring a decade-long asset be a real option: Package deal, Jurgen?).

We’ve argued that he’s the one player in the world currently worth the stupid price tags spent megawatt stars. To boot, there are no personality concerns with a player who has again and again shown himself to be a relatively humble competitor and world-class person.

His numbers are insane considering he won’t turn 22 in December. Mbappe has 90 goals and 51 assists in 124 appearances for PSG after scoring 27 and 16 in 60 appearances for Monaco.

Of course that demands noting that the player debuted just before his 16th birthday and scored just one goal and two assists in his first 12 appearances for Monaco.

Hampered by injuries himself this season, Mbappe has not been too bothered by long-term absences to Neymar. The French striker was limited to 20 Ligue 1 matches last season and had a goal and/or an assist in 15 of them (18+7 in 1,515 minutes for a mark every 60.6 minutes).

His ability to play in a better league is not in question. Mbappe has 18 goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances in the Champions League. His France duty numbers are strong: 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 total caps.