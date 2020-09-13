Sam Mewis is settling in very well at Manchester City, as the USWNT star is already becoming a star in the FA Women’s Super League in England.

[ WATCH: WSL games on NBC Sports ]

Mewis, 27, made the switch to England over the summer and was soon joined by fellow USWNT star Rose Lavelle at Man City, then U.S. national team stars Tobin Heath and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester United and Alex Morgan has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur.

The American influence in the WSL is strong, and Mewis was the first of the five to play in England’s top-flight as she made her debut in a win at Aston Villa last weekend.

Speaking to Roger Bennett, which you can watch in the video above, Sam Mewis was asked what she wants to improve by moving to the WSL and experiencing a new club, league and country.

“I think my decision making,” Mewis explained. “Because I’ve played such a transition oriented style for so much of my career, it has been really fast paced and that’s something I’m good at. I’m aggressive going forward and like to take chances going forward. I have been told, at times, that maybe I’ll force a pass or rush it. I want to find a balance of being a little bit more measured, reading the game and opponent and knowing if it’s on or not to go. I also don’t want to lose that transition and aggressiveness. That is one of my good qualities, so I’m thinking if I can find a balance on that and being a bit smarter and knowing when to go and when it’s on and not forcing passes sometimes, that would add a really good element to my game.”

With Heath and Press arriving at Manchester United, Mewis is looking forward to the Manchester derby in the WSL on November 15.

“You know about the derbies and the rivalries and you hear from the girls now telling stories,” Mewis smiled. “It is a really exciting part about coming here and it will be really cool and exciting to get to experience it myself. You hear these stories and wonder how intense it is and how big of a game it is. It will be another thing to add to the list of opportunities.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports