Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United moving on from Jadon Sancho and opting for Gareth Bale instead, Spurs being rejected by Torino in their bid for Andrea Belotti, and Chelsea considering a mini-clear-out to fund a move for Declan Rice…

Bale the backup plan if Man United don’t get Sancho

As reported on Saturday, Manchester United are ready to give up on their pursuit of Sancho after a fruitless summer of speculation and negotiations. That doesn’t mean they’re finished with their search for a superstar winger, though. If the Sancho deal proves impossible, the Red Devils are reportedly considering Bale, Real Madrid’s disgruntled want-away winger, as an alternative. While Borussia Dortmund are demanding every bit of their $140 million valuation of Sancho, Madrid are reportedly willing to pay half of Bale’s $750,000-per-week wages and accept a cut-rate transfer fee of $28 million.

Spurs’ bid for Belotti rejected

Tottenham’s search for a backup/alternate option at center forward is still ongoing, as they reportedly had their bid for Torino star Andrea Belotti rejected. Spurs’ bid proposed an initial loan deal with a $59-million option to purchase. Torino have made their stance quite clear: Belotti can be bought, but he cannot be loaned.

Chelsea raising funds for Rice

Chelsea have already spent over $250 million this summer, but the Blues are reportedly intent on adding another $100 million to their final total to bring Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge. However, doing so would reportedly require selling as many as four players to raise the funds — and trim a suddenly bloated squad — for such a move.

Aston Villa closing in on Bertrand Traore deal

Villa are set to improve their squad yet again after reportedly agreeing a $22-million fee for Lyon winger, and former Chelsea man, Bertrand Traore. After signing Ollie Watkins for a club-record $36 million on Wednesday, Villa are not only expected to announce Traore this week, but also backup Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the new no. 1 at Villa Park. Martinez is expected to be purchased for a fee of $20 million.

