PSG were already well on their way to a second straight defeat to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, perhaps a tad frustrated, before Sunday’s clash with Marseille descended into madness — resulting in the below brawl video — inside the game’s final 60 seconds.

In total, five players — three from PSG and two from Marseille — were sent off following a brawl at midfield.

"Welcome to Le Classique" 😳 A chippy game descends into madness as tempers officially bubble over between PSG and Marseille. #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/xz2DQe2FQq — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 13, 2020

The skirmish began when the legs of Leandro Paredes and Dario Benedetto became tangled together and both players fell to the ground in a heap. Benedetto went down first and appeared to take Paredes down with him. Paredes and Benedetto were shown yellow cards — the second of the game for each — for their part.

Neymar then appeared to smack Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head as he squared up to Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa. Neymar was shown a straight red card. As he left the field, Neymar reportedly told the fourth official that he heard Gonzalez making racist comments, and, “That’s why [he hit him.”

Neymar tells the fourth official there was a racist incident after receiving his marching orders… We expect to hear much more fallout from tonight's Le Classique. pic.twitter.com/U6ELYKNaXp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2020

Téléfoot Chaine commentators indicating that Alvaro Gonzalez uttered the following to a PSG player: "Shut your mouth, dirty monkey." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 13, 2020

Kurzawa then escalated the situation further, along with Jordan Amavi, as the two exchanged punches and kicks. Kurzawa and Amavi were each sent off with straight red cards as well.

The game ended 1-0, and sees PSG begin the season with zero points from their first two games as they attempt to claim a four straight Ligue 1 title (and an eighth in nine seasons). Florian Thauvin scored the game’s only goal way back in the 31st minute (VIDEO), though his difficult finish from a free kick will undoubtedly be remembered as an afterthought after the late-game scenes.

