WATCH: USMNT winger Boyd crafts beauty for Besiktas

Everton fans will be very excited after Carlo Ancelotti and his men dispatched Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-0 away on Sunday.

His post-match comments — as well as those of his players — won’t do anything to dissuade them from thinking big.

“The game was what I expected from the team,” Ancelotti said matter-of-factly. “It was not easy but the new (players) brought energy, quality, and the others support, adaptation. The performance was brilliant. We had some difficulties at the beginning but at the end it was comfortable on the pitch.”

When asked about the terrific debuts of James Rodriguez, Allan, and Abdoulaye Doucoure mere days after signing for Everton, he did not back down.

“The players that are able to play football, they don’t need a lot of time to adapt,” Ancelotti said. “James, Allan, I just said to them to show their quality and I think they did. … We have a good combination in midfield because we have players with quality. We have Allan really well in position, Doucoure that can work box-to-box. Last season we had a lot of players with quality with the ball but in football you have to play without the ball.”

He even quipped, when asked about Rodriguez's speed, that he could've signed Usain Bolt if that's what he wanted.

New signing Doucoure has been angling from a move away from Watford and to a European participant in some time.

Now he gets to say it out loud and feel decent about it.

“The club wants to go to Europe,” Doucoure said after the win. “This is a positive to start. We need to keep that way. … It’s a dream start for all of us. The week was brilliant. The manager was focused on the game and we were very happy to have the win at the end.”

Goal scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewis is also buzzing, both about the win and the showing:

“It was most important to get momentum today. We wanted to make a statement. It’s important we don’t get carried away, it’s something to build on.” … “We worked hard and won our individual battles, so we can create chances. I couldn’t wait to play today with the quality we brought in for me as a center forward. These boys have played in the Champions League and that’s where we aspire to be, aspire to go.”

Back to Ancelotti, who was asked specifically about the hopes of Everton supporters following such a strong showing.

“After a long time of suffering, they have to be happy because it was not easy in the past to win here and we won so it’s good to celebrate,” Ancelotti said. “We have to give continuity because the problem last season is we were up and down. We will see in the next game but this game told us we can compete with everyone.”

Everton faces West Brom next at Goodison Park.