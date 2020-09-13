A roundup of WSL results — all of the action in the Women’s Super League — from week no. 2 of the 2020-21 WSL season…
West Ham United 1-9 Arsenal
Arsenal weren’t the only WSL side to put up a nine-spot this weekend, but they were the first ones to do it on Friday, and they find themselves atop the table after doing so.
The Gunners are just one of two sides, along with Everton, with two wins from their first two games of the 2020-21 season.
Six different players got in on the scoring action, including five goals during between the 40th and 56th minutes. Jill Roord stole the show with her hat trick (23rd, 52nd and 56th minutes), while Vivianne Miedema bagged a brace of her own (34th and 54th). Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord each chipped in a goal apiece.
Chelsea 9-0 Bristol City
Chelsea managed to one-up Arsenal, not only in that they kept the clean sheet in their 9-0 victory over Bristol City, but also in that nine different players scored their nine goals.
It was 5-0 at halftime after Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde, Melanie Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright bagged their goals. Bethany England, Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr did the Blues’ second-half damage.
Man City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
After Chelsea slipped up and dropped points last weekend, it was City’s turn to falter in the title race this week.
Sam Mewis made her second straight start, while Rose Lavelle still awaits her City debut. Lavelle completed her mandatory 14-day quarantine this week, thus she has joined her new teammates in training and is expected to see the field when the WSL returns the first weekend of October.
Elsewhere in WSL
Everton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Reading 3-1 Aston Villa
Birmingham City 2-5 Man United