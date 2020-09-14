More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Brighton – Chelsea preview: How to watch, team news, more

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Star American winger Christian Pulisic misses out on Monday’s clash as he only recently returned the training following a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final. Elsewhere for the Blues, a pair of Germans — Timo Werner and Kai Havertz — have been selected for their Chelsea debuts after signing for a combined $150 million this summer.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Young Liverpool left back takes loan at Toronto FC

Liverpool transfer news
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT
Toronto FC has turned to Liverpool for its latest signing, as the Major League Soccer side has loaned Tony Gallacher from the Premier League outfit.

Gallacher, 21, is a left back who came to Liverpool with 17 senior appearances at Scottish Championship side Falkirk and has spent most of his time at Anfield with the U-23s in Premier League 2.

The loan runs through the end of the MLS season. Justin Morrow has run the left flank for a long time at TFC and injured left mid Richie Laryea started a handful of matches at the spot this summer. Center back Chris Mavinga has also seen time on the left.

Gallacher was one of the players who suited up for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the League Cup when Jurgen Klopp opted to bring his entire senior team to Club World Cup. He passed at 88 percent in that game and managed a shot on target in what is his only first team experience to date with the Reds.

Spurs have had a few players go on loan to MLS teams while Josh Sims went from Southampton to New York Red Bulls.

It would be interesting to see if MLS sides are viewed as good loan options over League One or Championship sides as PL clubs continue to consider their brands in the United States.

Sheffield United – Wolves: How to watch, team news, start time

Sheffield United - Wolves
Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Wolves: Two top-four contending surprises of the 2019-20 season look to chart a course for more of the same this season when Sheffield United hosts Wolves at Bramall Lane on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Nuno Espirito Santo brings a fresh new contract with him, as Wolves missed out on Europe this season by one point after making a deep run in the 2019-20 Europa League.

Sheffield United went from relegation favorite to European contender in its first PL season under Chris Wilder, who has brought basically the same crew back for a second season in the top flight.

Team news

Nuno Espirito Santo keeps Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota on the bench, deploying Adama Traore a bit further back upon his return from a positive COVID-19 test. Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal are on the right side. Jonny Otto is out.

Blades manager Chris Wilder does not have Lys Mousset while recuperating Sander Berge and David McGoldrick are available off the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers have a bit more faith in Wolves than Blades, putting a +220 mark on Sheffield United to win and +150 for Wolves. A draw sits in the middle at +190.

Sheffield United – Wolves prediction

We like Wolves to find an answer in a tight, tight affair that sees both teams spring danger on the opposition. The visitors have more healthy stars to bring off the bench and make a difference in an entertaining 2-1 win.

How to watch Sheffield United – Wolves stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream on NBCSports.com

FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sports

FIFA anti-corruption
Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
VIENNA (AP) FIFA would help fund a global agency to tackle corruption in sport, its president Gianni Infantino said Monday.

Creating a body like the World Anti-Doping Agency to address financial corruption, match-fixing and the influence of organized crime in sport has been talked about for more than a decade without a detailed proposal.

“We at FIFA are ready to invest in it,” Infantino said, suggesting “maybe the creation of such an agency would help make sport safe in the decades to come.”

As Infantino spoke at a United Nations event in Austria, the corruption trial was opening in Switzerland of three men, including Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Their case arose from years-long American and Swiss investigations of suspected corruption in soccer that removed a generation of international leaders from office and helped lift Infantino to the FIFA presidency in 2016.

His funding pledge was made when signing a cooperation agreement between FIFA and the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime, which connects international officials and programs.

Speakers at the event included diplomats from Russia and Qatar, winners of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting votes in 2010 that FIFA later asked Swiss federal prosecutors to investigate.

No convictions have been secured in Switzerland, though criminal proceedings are also open against Infantino’s predecessor Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini for alleged mismanagement of FIFA funds not directly linked to World Cup bidding. They were questioned in the past two weeks.

“Never again. Never again corruption in football,” said Infantino, who is himself under investigation in Switzerland over meetings he had with then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber left office two weeks ago after being disciplined for failing to declare a June 2017 meeting with Infantino where he took no notes and misleading a subsequent internal investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer news: Bayern accuses Man Utd, Liverpool of Thiago “blackmail”

Thiago to Manchester United
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Manchester United is linked with two stars from two different leagues, one in a promising way and the other a non-flattering light.

The latter comes from combustible Bayern big man Uli Hoeness, who claims that both United and Liverpool are acting unsavory when it comes to their pursuit of Thiago Alcantara.

Telles to Manchester United

Porto has reportedly lowered its asking price for highly-sought left back Alex Telles, previously said to interest Chelsea as well as United.

The Portuguese powers want to cash in on Telles before he enters the final year of his deal and has previously been asking around $35 million.

Now it looks like $24 million will be deemed acceptable, and that should have Manchester United very happy.

This is also probably boosted by some big teams either being set at left back or buying at the position this year (Chelsea buying Ben Chilwell, Liverpool adding depth in Kostas Tsimikas). Plus Nicolas Tagliafico is reportedly still on the market.

Could this snap Man City or Spurs to attention? Maybe!

United has also been linked with Sergio Reguillon, but a weekend report claims that the Red Devils will not include a buyback clause and that the player and Real Madrid remain keen on that.

Telles may be the answer, the 27-year-old having won plenty in Turkey and Portugal while looking the part during a past loan to Inter Milan.

Telles to Manchester United
Former Lille forward Nicolas Pepe tries to escape Porto defender Alex Telles (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Thiago to Manchester United update (Also, Thiago to Liverpool update)

Bayern president Uli Hoeness is not a,verse to making big statements, and he’s lofted some heavy accusations at Liverpool and Manchester United when it comes to Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for months and Manchester United has also recently entered the conversation regarding the 29-year-old center mid.

And Hoeness doesn’t like that the two Premier League rivals have agreed to the player’s contract demands but are yet to lodge a bid for him (which is fairly rich given the Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi sagas, but that’s Hoeness).

From Sport.de:

“Apparently he is in agreement with Liverpool and Manchester United. The clubs have not yet approached Bayern. It’s not a style, they want to blackmail us. But even if Thiago leaves, Kimmich, Goretzka and Müller will play. Then we have Tolisso, who was thrown back two years due to injuries.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has talked about the financial peril of the times for clubs not backed by “oligarchs and countries” — Frank Lampard verbally smirked — but if the $35 million price tag is what Bayern is asking, well, that’s pretty reasonable given his skill set and accomplishments.

It stings to side with Hoeness but perhaps he’s right to want action now rather than later. The blackmail line is a bit much, though.