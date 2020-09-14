More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Chelsea: Lampard reacts to Klopp’s “oligarchs” transfer criticism

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 8:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he found it “slightly amusing” when he heard Jurgen Klopp complain that Liverpool can’t spend like Chelsea and Man City (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock).

Klopp was talking about Liverpool’s lack of summer spending and inferred those rivals when he said “some clubs” don’t need to worry about the future because they are “owned by countries, owned by oligarchs.”

[ MORE: Full Brighton – Chelsea preview ]

Lampard points out that while Liverpool hasn’t spent big in the past two seasons, it has spent plenty.

Praising Liverpool for its success, Lampard explained his position:

“It’s a fantastic story of a club that have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level. You can go through the Liverpool players – Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah – incredible players that came at a very high price.

“The really smart thing they have done is believe in their coach and system for a number of years. It’s a great story, but it’s story that has seen money spent on players. What we’ve done is come off the back of a ban and tried to address the situation to improve.”

He’s not wrong in a handful of ways. The major one is if, and it’s a big if, Chelsea have used this window to set themselves up for the future the way the Reds did over 3-4 years. Klopp is riding out the primes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino while hoping he can develop some youth into the replacements. Then and only then will he splash big cash… and that makes sense.

To be fair to Lampard, even the oft-deployed “used the Coutinho money” rationale should include the note that the club sold him on January 8 after spending $170 million on Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer and earlier in January. And by that logic does Chelsea get to say it’s been spending Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard money? That said, Chelsea has religious had a $200 million plus outlay the past few years regardless of sales (which happens when you change coaches like Neymar changes boots).

What the Reds should absolutely be praised for above many other clubs is making the price tags boom on many of their veteran assets and “failed” prospects while also succeeding in making their big buys pop. Liverpool profited $15 million on Danny Ings, at least that much with Dominic Solanke, and around $10 million for Mamadou Sakho. If you want to cherry pick transfers, those combined to pay off Georginio Wijnaldum.

The crying poor is pretty sad and you have to wonder whether the Reds will “do a City” and pay dearly for not addressing a clear need next to Virgil van Dijk. The Reds

WSL roundup: Arsenal, Chelsea score 9 goals; Gunners stay top

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of WSL results — all of the action in the Women’s Super League — from week no. 2 of the 2020-21 WSL season…

[ VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset ]

West Ham United 1-9 Arsenal

Arsenal weren’t the only WSL side to put up a nine-spot this weekend, but they were the first ones to do it on Friday, and they find themselves atop the table after doing so.

The Gunners are just one of two sides, along with Everton, with two wins from their first two games of the 2020-21 season.

Six different players got in on the scoring action, including five goals during between the 40th and 56th minutes. Jill Roord stole the show with her hat trick (23rd, 52nd and 56th minutes), while Vivianne Miedema bagged a brace of her own (34th and 54th). Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord each chipped in a goal apiece.

[ MORE: USWNT star Alex Morgan signs with Spurs on short-term loan ]

Chelsea 9-0 Bristol City

Chelsea managed to one-up Arsenal, not only in that they kept the clean sheet in their 9-0 victory over Bristol City, but also in that nine different players scored their nine goals.

It was 5-0 at halftime after Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde, Melanie Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright bagged their goals. Bethany England, Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr did the Blues’ second-half damage.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Man United considering Bale; Spurs bid for Belotti ]

Man City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

After Chelsea slipped up and dropped points last weekend, it was City’s turn to falter in the title race this week.

Sam Mewis made her second straight start, while Rose Lavelle still awaits her City debut. Lavelle completed her mandatory 14-day quarantine this week, thus she has joined her new teammates in training and is expected to see the field when the WSL returns the first weekend of October.

Elsewhere in WSL

Everton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Reading 3-1 Aston Villa
Birmingham City 2-5 Man United

Brighton – Chelsea preview: How to watch, more

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

STREAM BRIGHTON – CHELSEA LIVE

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton are set to be without Davy Propper (achilles) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) as they work their way back from injuries suffered last season. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without Ziyech (knee), Chilwell (heel) and Mateo Kovacic (suspension). Christian Pulisic is expected to be available for selection following the hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

Greenwood admits ‘poor judgment’ in nitrous oxide photos

Mason Greenwood - Man United
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mason Greenwood has admitted he used “poor judgment” and “strongly [urged] others not to follow [his] example” after photos of the 18-year-old Manchester United budding superstar inhaling nitrous oxide — otherwise known as “laughing gas” — were published this week.

[ VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset ]

It’s been a tough week for Greenwood, who alongside Manchester City starlet Phil Foden were sent home from England camp after breaking quarantine guidelines inside the team hotel in Iceland. The duo are alleged to have met with two women in another area of the hotel when players were explicitly forbade contact with the general public.

It is unknown when the photos of Greenwood were taken, but Greenwood called them “historical” in issuing his apology, seemingly implying they were not taken recently.

I strongly urge others not to follow my example. I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part.

“As an 18-year-old, I am learning all the time. However, this week I have also learned I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future.

“I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”

It is not illegal to use nitrous oxide for medical and commercial use, nor is it illegal to simply possess the gas. It is, however, illegal to give away or sell nitrous oxide as a psychoactive drug.

VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in shocking upset

PSG brawl video
Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PSG were already well on their way to a second straight defeat to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, perhaps a tad frustrated, before Sunday’s clash with Marseille descended into madness — resulting in the below brawl video — inside the game’s final 60 seconds.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Man United considering Bale; Spurs bid for Belotti ]

In total, five players — three from PSG and two from Marseille — were sent off following a brawl at midfield.

The skirmish began when the legs of Leandro Paredes and Dario Benedetto became tangled together and both players fell to the ground in a heap. Benedetto went down first and appeared to take Paredes down with him. Paredes and Benedetto were shown yellow cards — the second of the game for each — for their part.

Neymar then appeared to smack Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head as he squared up to Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa. Neymar was shown a straight red card. As he left the field, Neymar reportedly told the fourth official that he heard Gonzalez making racist comments, and, “That’s why [he hit him.”

Kurzawa then escalated the situation further, along with Jordan Amavi, as the two exchanged punches and kicks. Kurzawa and Amavi were each sent off with straight red cards as well.

[ MORE: Liverpool beat Leeds in 7-goal thriller | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

The game ended 1-0, and sees PSG begin the season with zero points from their first two games as they attempt to claim a four straight Ligue 1 title (and an eighth in nine seasons). Florian Thauvin scored the game’s only goal way back in the 31st minute (VIDEO), though his difficult finish from a free kick will undoubtedly be remembered as an afterthought after the late-game scenes.