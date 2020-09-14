More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Frank Lampard - Chelsea
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Lampard assesses Chelsea win – ‘We were OK’; Pulisic injury update

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Frank Lampard is a three-time Premier League champion as a player, so he was in no rush to make any grand statements or anoint his Chelsea side as title contenders following Monday’s season-opening victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sure, Chelsea looked quite comfortable at times while en route to their 3-1 win, but the Blues still have miles to go before reaching their sky-high potential. Lampard’s official assessment of his side’s performance? “We were OK.”

“I thought we were OK. I liked the work ethic. If you analyze the fact that we’ve been together as a team for four days, to expect everything to click on day one is difficult. We showed determination and that is a game we might have dropped points in last year.

“I don’t want to pin us down to one system. We have three or four players who want to play as a 10 for us but I want us to be adaptable. We have a lot of attacking players, I want us to be fluid, I want that movement. We weren’t as fluid as we can be today but we will work on that.”

“Reece James’ goal, it had me off my seat and we needed it, we weren’t at our best in that period. Reece has got that in him, he is a player of such quality. You try and get him in areas where he can be a threat.”

A massive part of Lampard’s job this season will be to manage expectations for a side full of young and new faces up and down the squad — not so much for the outside world, but more so inside the club every step of the way. While fans and pundits rush to make judgments, Lampard knows he has to remain the coolest character and keep the group grounded in reality if they are to achieve their goals this season.

One player who will undoubtedly help Chelsea sooner rather than later is Christian Pulisic, though the American superstar was unavailable for the game against Brighton. After suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final just six weeks ago, Pulisic felt a bit of discomfort over the last few days and was held out accordingly, Lampard said after the game.

Chelsea brush aside Brighton for comfortable away win

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea saw the humbling beginnings of what could ultimately be a very special season for the Blues, who kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

Frank Lampard’s side began the game rather slowly, but undoubtedly grew into the proceedings — and their season’s expectations — as the 90 minutes wore on.

Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma comprise perhaps an unlikely goal-scoring trio, but they were the ones who secured the three points nonetheless.

3 things we learned: Brighton – Chelsea

1. Chelsea far from the finished product: That’s not a slight on Chelsea whatsoever. In fact, it’s meant as a compliment that, on a day in which they won 3-1, they were far from as good as appears possible. Brighton were every bit as worthy of a first-half goal, yet Chelsea managed to keep them off the scoreboard before halftime. Brighton scored early in the first half, and Chelsea hit right back. It was at this point — immediately following James’ goal — that Chelsea took control and put their foot on the gas. Rarely did the Blues look crisp and sharp on Monday, but it was crystal clear for all to see just how much talent they have and how good they should be once their full squad is available. Speaking of which…

2. Werner’s movement a nightmare for defenders: Feel free to celebrate, Chelsea fans, for it would appear your club has found the center forward you’ve desperately missed since Didier Drogba was at his very best. Timo Werner is an altogether different player than Drogba, no doubt about it, but the 24-year-old German is constantly active — annoyingly so — and moving around the final third. Once Christian Pulisic (hamstring) returns from injury, Kai Havertz gets up to speed in the PL, and everyone gets on the same page, Werner should be a perennial Golden Boot contender based solely on the sheer volume of chances he’ll see.

3. Chelsea have found their right back: Just tallied a goal and an assist on Monday, and made a very serious claim made for the starting right back job in perpetuity. He looked increasingly confident defensively after playing plenty of minutes last season, and he offers a fair bit going forward as well. Given the money spent elsewhere in this Chelsea team, the fact their long-term starting right back came through the club’s academy — and made it into the first team — should be a feather in Lampard’s cap. Also, shoutout, last season’s transfer ban for the assist.

Chelsea went ahead courtesy of Steven Alzate’s gaffe in the 22nd minute. Alzate gave the ball away under no pressure in his own third of the field, which resulted in Werner, who touched the ball around Mathew Ryan, being taken down in the box. It was Jorginho who stepped up to the spot and converted for the 1-0 lead.

Brighton so nearly equalized just before halftime, when Alzate let fly from outside the penalty area. Kepa Arrizabalaga was, however, up to the task of diving to his right and palming the ball away.

Trossard did manage fire Brighton back to level terms early in the second half, if only briefly. The Belgian cut in the from right flank and hit a low bouncer toward the far post. Arrizabalaga appeared to be all over it, but never got there in the end and watched helplessly as the ball hit the back of the net.

The 1-1 scoreline lasted all of one minute, as right back James decided it was time for him to score his first PL goal. The 20-year-old did just that in incredible style. Right-footed strike. Swerving away from the goalkeeper. Just under the crossbar. Untouchable for any ‘keeper in the world. That’s every box ticked.

Zouma got the final touch on James’ corner kick 10 minutes later, giving his side a two-goal advantage that wouldn’t be touched.

PSG ‘strongly supports’ Neymar’s claim he was racially abused

PSG - Neymar
Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
PSG – Neymar news: Paris Saint-Germain says it “strongly supports” Neymar’s claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match on Sunday.

PSG’s brief statement on Monday added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match which featured 17 cards.

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.

PSG – Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused. He went on social media regretting only that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.

Wolves’ early goals deliver win at Sheffield United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Wolves: Two lightning-quick goals got Wolves’ season off to a fast start in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Raul Jimenez scored in his 100th Wolves appearance and Romain Saiss scored within minutes as Wolves built a two-goal lead within six minutes.

Wolves produced the game’s best chances and were responsible for four of the match’s six shots on target.

Wolves next host Man City while Blades are off to Aston Villa.

Three things we learned from Sheffield United – Wolves

1. It’s one game against a good defense but… it’s okay to wonder if Blades have the strike corps to deliver anywhere near the top half finish they produced in 2019-20. Blades’ 39 goals conceded last season was the fourth-fewest in the PL and masked over the fact that their finishing was bottom-third (tied with Brighton at 39).

Seventeen of those goals came from forwards: Oli McBurnie (6), Lys Mousset (6), Billy Sharp (3), and David McGoldrick (2). All are back but there’s a reason the Blades are sniffing around Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster. McBurnie was quite good, to be fair, getting involved in all sorts of mayhem and challenging every ball he could reach within reason. But it may be asking a lot for him to shoulder the burden of double-digit goals on this team.

2. Jimenez picks up where he left off: The Mexican star has been linked with many clubs all over Europe since exploding with Wolves, where he supplied 44 goals and 18 assists in his first 99 appearances for the club. No. 100 saw yet another goal thanks to some atypical backtracking from the Blades’ Enda Stevens, begging the question how any side loses sight of the El Tri hero.

3. Deeper Adama: Wolves’ Spanish menace Adama Traore was still electric, completing six of nine dribble attempts, but the forward-thinking man was decidedly a bit further back. Stationed behind Pedro Neto on the right, part of his positioning may have to do with Wolves going ahead 2-0 so early but keep an eye on him should he remain at the Molineux.

Man of the Match

It’s between the goal scorers as is often the case. Saiss gets the nod for being impactful in his own end, as defenders are wont to do in soccer matches. Six clearances, two blocked shots, and an interception to go with 87 percent passing a goal and a struck post.

Sheffield United – Wolves recap

Wolves struck twice in the first six minutes, both goals coming from the heart of the box.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring when he chopped a terrific Daniel Podence cross past Aaron Ramsdale.

Then the sixth minute saw Saiss rise above a sea of Blades and Wolves to plant a Pedro Neto corner kick beyond the reach of Ramsdale.

Jimenez curled a 20-yard shot wide of the goal after 20 minutes.

Blades then began to find some footing in the match, and brought some more fire out of the halftime locker room as Enda Stevens popped a left-footed shot over the bar from in-tight.

John Fleck smashed the far post in the 51st minute on a set-up from John Lundstram and George Baldock couldn’t put the rebound on frame through a sea of players.

A corner at the other end nearly gave Wolves their third but Saiss’ powerful header bounded wide of the far post.

Saiss’ solid day almost ended with an ugly injury when John Egan trod on the back of his foot in the box, but he was able to continue and saw Ramsdale push his shot off the bar before Jimenez slapped the rebound wide.

Saiss then cleared a McBurnie header off the line in the second minute of stoppage to prevent a nervy ending.

Brighton – Chelsea preview: How to watch, team news, more

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s quest to return Chelsea to the top of the Premier League pecking order resumes on Monday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock) with a newly rebuilt squad after spending more than $250 million during the summer transfer window.

After finishing fourth in his first season managing at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps a bridge too far to expect Lampard to mount a serious title challenge in 2020-21, but expectations are undoubtedly raised by the flurry of transfer activity. 21-year-old German midfielder Kei Havertz, the most expensive of the bunch at $82 million, is widely viewed as the crown jewel of the Blues’ summer haul and is expected to make his Chelsea debut from the start on Monday.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be looking to build upon a satisfactory — if uninspiring — first season under a new manager of their own, Graham Potter. The Seagulls finished 15th last season and avoided relegation by seven points. If they are to make any significant strides in their final placing this time around, Potters’ side will have to score many more goals. Neal Maupay scored 10 in his first PL season and Leandro Trossard chipped in with five of his own, but no one else managed more than three goals. Brighton’s 39 goals in 38 games was only good for fifth-fewest in the PL.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Chelsea this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Star American winger Christian Pulisic misses out on Monday’s clash as he only recently returned the training following a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final. Elsewhere for the Blues, a pair of Germans — Timo Werner and Kai Havertz — have been selected for their Chelsea debuts after signing for a combined $150 million this summer.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard, on increased expectations: “I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can. And then if I am having relationships, between managing up [to the board] or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important.”

Graham Potter, on Chelsea’s title chances: “The intention is clear — they want to compete, they want to compete at the top. They had a really good season last year in terms of finishing fourth with an embargo, introducing young players, and still managing to get into a Champions League spot was really good. I am guessing for a club like Chelsea and for somebody like Frank, who has competed at the top for all of his career, that they are going to push on and try to compete for the title.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) are overwhelming favorites with Brighton sitting at +400 for anyone thinking of taking the upset. Even the draw (+320) represents good value if a slow start for Chelsea is what you foresee.

Prediction

Brighton were a mid-table side when it came to their defensive record in 2019-20, so they’ll hardly be a walkover for Chelsea. Don’t be surprised if Chelsea are slow to hit their stride on Monday — or the first month or two of the season — and struggle to put all the pieces together. Brighton might just get something from this one, in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Brighton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock