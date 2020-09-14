More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
League Cup preview
Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

League Cup preview: Premier League clubs enter the fray

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 10:12 AM EDT
This week’s second round of the 2020-21 League Cup will see 25 matches over three days, 50 teams vying to move four wins from the Feb. 28 final.

Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.

[ MORE: Neymar says racism led to PSG-Marseille fight ]

There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.

Tuesday sees a London match-up of struggling West Ham and Championship side Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle is tested by Blackburn.

Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.

Also Tuesday: Relegated side Bournemouth meets a former Premier League foe in Crystal Palace on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium while Watford is off to Oxford United and Norwich City is already out of the competition after losing to Luton Town.

League Cup second round schedule

Tuesday
Gillingham v Coventry City — 1pm ET
Reading v Luton Town — 1pm ET
Middlesbrough v Barnsley — 1pm ET
Millwall v Cheltenham Town — 1pm ET
Derby County v Preston North End — 1:30 pm ET
Bradford City v Lincoln City — 2pm ET
Newport County v Cambridge United — 2pm ET
Oxford United v Watford — 2pm ET
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale — 2pm ET
Newcastle v Blackburn — 2:30 pm ET
West Ham v Charlton Athletic — 2:30 pm ET
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic — 2:45 pm ET
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 pm ET
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle — 2:45 pm ET
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace — 2:45 pm ET
Burton Albion v Aston Villa — 2:45 pm ET

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace stream
Wilfried Zaha and Simon during a Premier League match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in 2018 (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images).

Wednesday
West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET
Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET
Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET
Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET
Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET
Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET

Thursday
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET

League Cup third round draw

Bradford City/Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley
Derby County/Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fleetwood Town/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City v Arsenal
Leyton Orient/Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace
Millwall/Cheltenham Town v Burnley/Sheffield United
Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle/Blackburn
Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford
Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United
West Brom/Harrowgate Town v Southampton/Brentford
West Ham/Charlton Athletic v Leeds/Hull City
Wolves/Stoke v Gillingham/Coventry City

How to watch League Cup second round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+

FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sports

FIFA anti-corruption
Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
VIENNA (AP) FIFA would help fund a global agency to tackle corruption in sport, its president Gianni Infantino said Monday.

Creating a body like the World Anti-Doping Agency to address financial corruption, match-fixing and the influence of organized crime in sport has been talked about for more than a decade without a detailed proposal.

“We at FIFA are ready to invest in it,” Infantino said, suggesting “maybe the creation of such an agency would help make sport safe in the decades to come.”

[ MORE: Neymar says racism led to PSG-Marseille fight ]

As Infantino spoke at a United Nations event in Austria, the corruption trial was opening in Switzerland of three men, including Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Their case arose from years-long American and Swiss investigations of suspected corruption in soccer that removed a generation of international leaders from office and helped lift Infantino to the FIFA presidency in 2016.

His funding pledge was made when signing a cooperation agreement between FIFA and the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime, which connects international officials and programs.

Speakers at the event included diplomats from Russia and Qatar, winners of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting votes in 2010 that FIFA later asked Swiss federal prosecutors to investigate.

No convictions have been secured in Switzerland, though criminal proceedings are also open against Infantino’s predecessor Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini for alleged mismanagement of FIFA funds not directly linked to World Cup bidding. They were questioned in the past two weeks.

“Never again. Never again corruption in football,” said Infantino, who is himself under investigation in Switzerland over meetings he had with then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber left office two weeks ago after being disciplined for failing to declare a June 2017 meeting with Infantino where he took no notes and misleading a subsequent internal investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer news: Bayern accuses Man Utd, Liverpool of Thiago “blackmail”

Thiago to Manchester United
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
MORE: Transfer news

Manchester United is linked with two stars from two different leagues, one in a promising way and the other a non-flattering light.

The latter comes from combustible Bayern big man Uli Hoeness, who claims that both United and Liverpool are acting unsavory when it comes to their pursuit of Thiago Alcantara.

Telles to Manchester United

Porto has reportedly lowered its asking price for highly-sought left back Alex Telles, previously said to interest Chelsea as well as United.

The Portuguese powers want to cash in on Telles before he enters the final year of his deal and has previously been asking around $35 million.

Now it looks like $24 million will be deemed acceptable, and that should have Manchester United very happy.

This is also probably boosted by some big teams either being set at left back or buying at the position this year (Chelsea buying Ben Chilwell, Liverpool adding depth in Kostas Tsimikas). Plus Nicolas Tagliafico is reportedly still on the market.

Could this snap Man City or Spurs to attention? Maybe!

United has also been linked with Sergio Reguillon, but a weekend report claims that the Red Devils will not include a buyback clause and that the player and Real Madrid remain keen on that.

Telles may be the answer, the 27-year-old having won plenty in Turkey and Portugal while looking the part during a past loan to Inter Milan.

Telles to Manchester United
Former Lille forward Nicolas Pepe tries to escape Porto defender Alex Telles (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Thiago to Manchester United update (Also, Thiago to Liverpool update)

Bayern president Uli Hoeness is not a,verse to making big statements, and he’s lofted some heavy accusations at Liverpool and Manchester United when it comes to Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for months and Manchester United has also recently entered the conversation regarding the 29-year-old center mid.

And Hoeness doesn’t like that the two Premier League rivals have agreed to the player’s contract demands but are yet to lodge a bid for him (which is fairly rich given the Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi sagas, but that’s Hoeness).

From Sport.de:

“Apparently he is in agreement with Liverpool and Manchester United. The clubs have not yet approached Bayern. It’s not a style, they want to blackmail us. But even if Thiago leaves, Kimmich, Goretzka and Müller will play. Then we have Tolisso, who was thrown back two years due to injuries.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has talked about the financial peril of the times for clubs not backed by “oligarchs and countries” — Frank Lampard verbally smirked — but if the $35 million price tag is what Bayern is asking, well, that’s pretty reasonable given his skill set and accomplishments.

It stings to side with Hoeness but perhaps he’s right to want action now rather than later. The blackmail line is a bit much, though.

Neymar blasts Gonzalez’s Tweet, doubling down on racism accusation

Neymar racism
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Neymar is lashing out after lashing out, saying justice must be served regarding his red card for striking an opponent in Sunday’s Classique between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

PSG fell to 0-2 on the young season but the loss pales in comparison to the final moments of the match, as the teams finished with 17 total players and Neymar accusing Marseille’s Alvaro of calling him a monkey (with expletive attached).

[ WATCH: Five reds in PSG-Marseille brawl ]

“My only regret is not hitting that (expletive) in the face,” proffered Neymar on social media. “VAR catching my aggression is easy. Now I want to see it catch the racist calling me a monkey (expletive).”

Alvaro Gonzalez accused Neymar of fabricating the whole thing, posting a photo of himself with many black teammates on Twitter and saying, “There is no place for racism.”

Neymar responded directly, again calling Gonzalez a racist and saying he has no character, then imploring the Marseille player to “be a man.”

Here’s the exchange:

 

This won’t be settled for a while as Ligue 1 reads reports and collects accounts of the incident while video is meticulously reviewed.

Racism accusations need to be treated with sincere respect but PSG fans still should probably prepare to be without Neymar for some time; The Brazilian does not have a good reputation with French referees, having been suspended for physical contact with an official two seasons ago.

Chelsea: Lampard reacts to Klopp’s “oligarchs” transfer criticism

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2020, 8:17 AM EDT
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he found it “slightly amusing” when he heard Jurgen Klopp complain that Liverpool can’t spend like Chelsea and Man City (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, online via Peacock).

Klopp was talking about Liverpool’s lack of summer spending and inferred those rivals when he said “some clubs” don’t need to worry about the future because they are “owned by countries, owned by oligarchs.”

[ MORE: Full Brighton – Chelsea preview ]

Lampard points out that while Liverpool hasn’t spent big in the past two seasons, it has spent plenty.

Praising Liverpool for its success, Lampard explained his position:

“It’s a fantastic story of a club that have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level. You can go through the Liverpool players – Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah – incredible players that came at a very high price.

“The really smart thing they have done is believe in their coach and system for a number of years. It’s a great story, but it’s story that has seen money spent on players. What we’ve done is come off the back of a ban and tried to address the situation to improve.”

He’s not wrong in a handful of ways. The major one is if, and it’s a big if, Chelsea have used this window to set themselves up for the future the way the Reds did over 3-4 years. Klopp is riding out the primes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino while hoping he can develop some youth into the replacements. Then and only then will he splash big cash… and that makes sense.

To be fair to Lampard, even the oft-deployed “used the Coutinho money” rationale should include the note that the club sold him on January 8 after spending $170 million on Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer and earlier in January. And by that logic does Chelsea get to say it’s been spending Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard money? That said, Chelsea has religious had a $200 million plus outlay the past few years regardless of sales (which happens when you change coaches like Neymar changes boots).

What the Reds should absolutely be praised for above many other clubs is making the price tags boom on many of their veteran assets and “failed” prospects while also succeeding in making their big buys pop. Liverpool profited $15 million on Danny Ings, at least that much with Dominic Solanke, and around $10 million for Mamadou Sakho. If you want to cherry pick transfers, those combined to pay off Georginio Wijnaldum.

The crying poor is pretty sad and you have to wonder whether the Reds will “do a City” and pay dearly for not addressing a clear need next to Virgil van Dijk. The Reds