This week’s second round of the 2020-21 League Cup will see 25 matches over three days, 50 teams vying to move four wins from the Feb. 28 final.
Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.
There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.
Tuesday sees a London match-up of struggling West Ham and Championship side Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle is tested by Blackburn.
Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.
Also Tuesday: Relegated side Bournemouth meets a former Premier League foe in Crystal Palace on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium while Watford is off to Oxford United and Norwich City is already out of the competition after losing to Luton Town.
League Cup second round schedule
Tuesday
Gillingham v Coventry City — 1pm ET
Reading v Luton Town — 1pm ET
Middlesbrough v Barnsley — 1pm ET
Millwall v Cheltenham Town — 1pm ET
Derby County v Preston North End — 1:30 pm ET
Bradford City v Lincoln City — 2pm ET
Newport County v Cambridge United — 2pm ET
Oxford United v Watford — 2pm ET
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale — 2pm ET
Newcastle v Blackburn — 2:30 pm ET
West Ham v Charlton Athletic — 2:30 pm ET
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic — 2:45 pm ET
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 pm ET
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle — 2:45 pm ET
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace — 2:45 pm ET
Burton Albion v Aston Villa — 2:45 pm ET
Wednesday
West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET
Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET
Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET
Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET
Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET
Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET
Thursday
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET
League Cup third round draw
Bradford City/Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley
Derby County/Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fleetwood Town/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City v Arsenal
Leyton Orient/Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace
Millwall/Cheltenham Town v Burnley/Sheffield United
Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle/Blackburn
Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford
Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United
West Brom/Harrowgate Town v Southampton/Brentford
West Ham/Charlton Athletic v Leeds/Hull City
Wolves/Stoke v Gillingham/Coventry City
How to watch League Cup second round streams and start time
Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+