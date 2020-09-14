Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This week’s second round of the 2020-21 League Cup will see 25 matches over three days, 50 teams vying to move four wins from the Feb. 28 final.

Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.

[ MORE: Neymar says racism led to PSG-Marseille fight ]

There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.

Tuesday sees a London match-up of struggling West Ham and Championship side Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle is tested by Blackburn.

Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.

Also Tuesday: Relegated side Bournemouth meets a former Premier League foe in Crystal Palace on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium while Watford is off to Oxford United and Norwich City is already out of the competition after losing to Luton Town.

League Cup second round schedule

Tuesday

Gillingham v Coventry City — 1pm ET

Reading v Luton Town — 1pm ET

Middlesbrough v Barnsley — 1pm ET

Millwall v Cheltenham Town — 1pm ET

Derby County v Preston North End — 1:30 pm ET

Bradford City v Lincoln City — 2pm ET

Newport County v Cambridge United — 2pm ET

Oxford United v Watford — 2pm ET

Fleetwood Town v Port Vale — 2pm ET

Newcastle v Blackburn — 2:30 pm ET

West Ham v Charlton Athletic — 2:30 pm ET

Morecambe v Oldham Athletic — 2:45 pm ET

Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 pm ET

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle — 2:45 pm ET

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace — 2:45 pm ET

Burton Albion v Aston Villa — 2:45 pm ET

Wednesday

West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET

Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET

Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET

Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET

Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET

Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET

Thursday

Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET

Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET

Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET

League Cup third round draw

Bradford City/Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa

Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley

Derby County/Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth

Fleetwood Town/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City

Ipswich Town/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City v Arsenal

Leyton Orient/Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace

Millwall/Cheltenham Town v Burnley/Sheffield United

Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle/Blackburn

Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford

Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United

West Brom/Harrowgate Town v Southampton/Brentford

West Ham/Charlton Athletic v Leeds/Hull City

Wolves/Stoke v Gillingham/Coventry City

How to watch League Cup second round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday

Online: Select games on ESPN+

Follow @NicholasMendola