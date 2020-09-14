Neymar blasts Gonzalez’s Tweet, doubling down on racism accusation

Neymar is lashing out after lashing out, saying justice must be served regarding his red card for striking an opponent in Sunday’s Classique between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.
PSG fell to 0-2 on the young season but the loss pales in comparison to the final moments of the match, as the teams finished with 17 total players and Neymar accusing Marseille’s Alvaro of calling him a monkey (with expletive attached).
“My only regret is not hitting that (expletive) in the face,” proffered Neymar on social media. “VAR catching my aggression is easy. Now I want to see it catch the racist calling me a monkey (expletive).”
Alvaro Gonzalez accused Neymar of fabricating the whole thing, posting a photo of himself with many black teammates on Twitter and saying, “There is no place for racism.”
Neymar responded directly, again calling Gonzalez a racist and saying he has no character, then imploring the Marseille player to “be a man.”
Você não é homem de assumir teu erro, perder faz parte do esporte. Agora insultar e trazer o racismo pra nossas vidas não, eu não estou de acordo. EU NÃO TE RESPEITO! VOCÊ NÃO TEM CARÁTER! Assume o que tu fala mermão … seja HOMEM RAPÁ ! RACISTA ✊🏽
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2020
This won’t be settled for a while as Ligue 1 reads reports and collects accounts of the incident while video is meticulously reviewed.
Racism accusations need to be treated with sincere respect but PSG fans still should probably prepare to be without Neymar for some time; The Brazilian does not have a good reputation with French referees, having been suspended for physical contact with an official two seasons ago.