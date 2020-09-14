Sheffield United – Wolves: How to watch, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – Wolves: Two top-four contending surprises of the 2019-20 season look to chart a course for more of the same this season when Sheffield United hosts Wolves at Bramall Lane on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Nuno Espirito Santo brings a fresh new contract with him, as Wolves missed out on Europe this season by one point after making a deep run in the 2019-20 Europa League.

STREAM SHEFFIELD UNITED – WOLVES LIVE

Sheffield United went from relegation favorite to European contender in its first PL season under Chris Wilder, who has brought basically the same crew back for a second season in the top flight.

Team news

Nuno Espirito Santo keeps Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota on the bench, deploying Adama Traore a bit further back upon his return from a positive COVID-19 test. Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal are on the right side. Jonny Otto is out.

Blades manager Chris Wilder does not have Lys Mousset while recuperating Sander Berge and David McGoldrick are available off the bench.

Here's how United line-up. 👊 Jack O'Connell starts despite missing all the pre-season friendlies, whilst David McGoldrick and Sander Berge are fit enough to be included in 18. pic.twitter.com/LglUIiDN0g — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 14, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers have a bit more faith in Wolves than Blades, putting a +220 mark on Sheffield United to win and +150 for Wolves. A draw sits in the middle at +190.

Sheffield United – Wolves prediction

We like Wolves to find an answer in a tight, tight affair that sees both teams spring danger on the opposition. The visitors have more healthy stars to bring off the bench and make a difference in an entertaining 2-1 win.

How to watch Sheffield United – Wolves stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream on NBCSports.com

