Transfer news: Bayern accuses Man Utd, Liverpool of Thiago “blackmail”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is linked with two stars from two different leagues, one in a promising way and the other a non-flattering light.

The latter comes from combustible Bayern big man Uli Hoeness, who claims that both United and Liverpool are acting unsavory when it comes to their pursuit of Thiago Alcantara.

Telles to Manchester United

Porto has reportedly lowered its asking price for highly-sought left back Alex Telles, previously said to interest Chelsea as well as United.

The Portuguese powers want to cash in on Telles before he enters the final year of his deal and has previously been asking around $35 million.

Now it looks like $24 million will be deemed acceptable, and that should have Manchester United very happy.

This is also probably boosted by some big teams either being set at left back or buying at the position this year (Chelsea buying Ben Chilwell, Liverpool adding depth in Kostas Tsimikas). Plus Nicolas Tagliafico is reportedly still on the market.

Could this snap Man City or Spurs to attention? Maybe!

United has also been linked with Sergio Reguillon, but a weekend report claims that the Red Devils will not include a buyback clause and that the player and Real Madrid remain keen on that.

Telles may be the answer, the 27-year-old having won plenty in Turkey and Portugal while looking the part during a past loan to Inter Milan.

Thiago to Manchester United update (Also, Thiago to Liverpool update)

Bayern president Uli Hoeness is not a,verse to making big statements, and he’s lofted some heavy accusations at Liverpool and Manchester United when it comes to Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for months and Manchester United has also recently entered the conversation regarding the 29-year-old center mid.

And Hoeness doesn’t like that the two Premier League rivals have agreed to the player’s contract demands but are yet to lodge a bid for him (which is fairly rich given the Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi sagas, but that’s Hoeness).

From Sport.de:

“Apparently he is in agreement with Liverpool and Manchester United. The clubs have not yet approached Bayern. It’s not a style, they want to blackmail us. But even if Thiago leaves, Kimmich, Goretzka and Müller will play. Then we have Tolisso, who was thrown back two years due to injuries.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has talked about the financial peril of the times for clubs not backed by “oligarchs and countries” — Frank Lampard verbally smirked — but if the $35 million price tag is what Bayern is asking, well, that’s pretty reasonable given his skill set and accomplishments.

It stings to side with Hoeness but perhaps he’s right to want action now rather than later. The blackmail line is a bit much, though.

Follow @NicholasMendola