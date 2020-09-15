More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Gareth Bale to Tottenham
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Agent confirms talks, says Tottenham ‘is where Bale wants to be’

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur: Bale’s appears to be imminent, with agent Jonathan Barnett confirming transfer talks are being held as the 31-year-old prepares to leave Real Madrid.

Lampard assesses Chelsea win – "We were OK"; Pulisic injury update

“Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking. It is where he wants to be.”

That’s about as straightforward as one can be when it comes to transfer speculation. As for further speculation, reports claim Bale will initially move to Tottenham on loan with Madrid paying half of his wages for the final 22 months of his contract. Some reports claim Dele Alli will either be loaned or sold to Madrid as part of the deal.

It’s been a rocky few years for Bale at Madrid, where he has won four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles along with a lone Copa del Rey. Things began turning south when then-manager (and now current manager, again) Zinedine Zidane began phasing Bale out of his current and future plans. The Welshman has hardly played, and had virtually zero impact, since Zidane returned in March of 2019.

Bale left Spurs in the summer of 2013, for a then-world-record fee of $110 million, after one of the greatest single seasons in PL history, when he scored 21 goals and almost singlehandedly dragged Spurs to within a point of Champions League qualification.

Spurs also chasing Belotti, Reguilon deals

Recent reports had linked Bale with a PL move, though Manchester United was thought to be his likeliest destination as a backup option to prized target Jadon Sancho.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Bale’s representatives, as well as Madrid, early this week. The deal appears to have come together rather quickly, facilitated by Bale’s acceptance that not only is he finished at Madrid, but he might have to be loaned out initially in order to leave the club. Bale has previously been adamant that he would not go out on loan, insisting he would only move on a permanent transfer.

LIVE, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

UEFA Champions League qualifying
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: 16 clubs are one step away from being one step away from being one of eight to reach the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Six of those clubs (league path) will be in action on Tuesday, with three set to advance to the playoff round — the final stage — of UCL qualifying. Then, on Wednesday, the other 10 (champions path) will be in action with the final five spots up for grabs.

Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset

In the playoff round, Russian side Krasnodar awaits the three clubs that entered the competition based on their finishing place in their respective leagues. Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague will welcome the five domestic champions to advance on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule

Tuesday
Gent v Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar
PAOK v Benfica

Wednesday
Midjtylland v BSC Young Boys
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Dynamo Brest
Ferencvaros v Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag v Molde
Omonia Nicosia v Red Star Belgrade

LIVE, League Cup: Premier League clubs enter the fray

League Cup preview
Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
This week’s second round of the 2020-21 League Cup will see 25 matches over three days, 50 teams vying to move four wins from the Feb. 28 final.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.

Neymar says racism led to PSG-Marseille fight

There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.

Tuesday sees a London match-up of struggling West Ham and Championship side Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle is tested by Blackburn.

Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.

Also Tuesday: Relegated side Bournemouth meets a former Premier League foe in Crystal Palace on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium while Watford is off to Oxford United and Norwich City is already out of the competition after losing to Luton Town.

League Cup second round schedule

Tuesday
Gillingham v Coventry City — 1pm ET
Reading v Luton Town — 1pm ET
Middlesbrough v Barnsley — 1pm ET
Millwall v Cheltenham Town — 1pm ET
Derby County v Preston North End — 1:30 pm ET
Bradford City v Lincoln City — 2pm ET
Newport County v Cambridge United — 2pm ET
Oxford United v Watford — 2pm ET
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale — 2pm ET
Newcastle v Blackburn — 2:30 pm ET
West Ham v Charlton Athletic — 2:30 pm ET
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic — 2:45 pm ET
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday — 2:45 pm ET
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle — 2:45 pm ET
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace — 2:45 pm ET
Burton Albion v Aston Villa — 2:45 pm ET

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace stream
Wilfried Zaha and Simon during a Premier League match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in 2018 (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images).

Wednesday
West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET
Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET
Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET
Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET
Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET
Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET

Thursday
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET

League Cup third round draw

Bradford City/Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley
Derby County/Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fleetwood Town/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City v Arsenal
Leyton Orient/Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace
Millwall/Cheltenham Town v Burnley/Sheffield United
Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle/Blackburn
Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford
Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United
West Brom/Harrowgate Town v Southampton/Brentford
West Ham/Charlton Athletic v Leeds/Hull City
Wolves/Stoke v Gillingham/Coventry City

How to watch League Cup second round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Belotti to Tottenham; Reguilon to Man United or Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news there is an Andrea Belotti to Tottenham report, while we also have a Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United, and a Reguilon to Spurs, update.

How to watch PL in the USA

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League, as Gareth Bale has also been linked with a move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Belotti to Tottenham in the works

It’s safe to say that Harry Kane is the main striker at Tottenham but he can’t do it all on his own season after season and Jose Mourinho is trying to spread the workload.

Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn have been hit and miss in recent months in support of Kane and there’s been a lot of talk about strikers not wanting to sign for Tottenham because they know they will be second fiddle to Kane.

However, a report from Italian outlet Di Marzio states that Spurs have made a second offer for Belotti, as they want to loan him for the 2020-21 season and have agreed to an obligation to buy clause which will only be met if he meets certain conditions.

Could they play Belotti up front alongside Harry Kane instead of being his understudy? That could be one option as Tottenham have really looked lackluster in attack in recent months and despite Mourinho shoring things up defensively, it has taken a lot of chances away from their attacking unit.

Belotti, 26, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Italian international is very similar to Kane. He holds the ball up well, is a monster in the air, can stretch the channels and can finish too.

Belotti and Kane alongside one another would be a force to be reckoned with, even though they may make similar runs and may be too similar in their style of play. Perhaps Kane could drop a little deeper and feed off Belotti’s flicks, or vice versa?

Reguilon to Manchester United progressing as talks continue

Our partners at Sky Sport in Italy believe that Reguilon to Manchester United is progressing.

The Spanish left back, 23, has shone at loan at Sevilla and was wanted by a host of a teams across Europe following his performances in Sevilla’s run to winning yet another UEFA Europa League title in 2019-20.

It appeared that Chelsea wanted to sign Reguilon, but they went for Ben Chilwell instead, and Reguilon is now said to be keen on a move to Man United and his agents expect it to happen.

Per the report, the main stumbling block is a buy-back clause which Real Madrid want inserted into the deal but Manchester United are insistent that will not happen.

Do Man United need a left back? Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams did okay last season but Reguilon is the next step and the Spanish international will cost $32 million, which isn’t bad at all for a player of his quality. If Manchester United want to make that next step from a top four team to being genuine title contenders they have to keep improving their defensive unit and Reguilon will add attacking flair as well as substance down the left flank.

Could Reguilon to Tottenham happen instead?

A report from The Athletic has since stated that Tottenham are closing in on an deal for Reguilon ahead of Man United.

The report says Reguilon heading to Spurs is ‘highly possible’ and this move would make more sense.

Ben Davies is a solid left back but can be beaten quite often in one-on-one situations, while Danny Rose doesn’t appear to have a future at Tottenham.

When you look at Manchester United and their current left back options and then look at Tottenham, it is clear that the latter’s need is greater.

Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal

Aubameyang new contract
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
Aubameyang new contract: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally signed a new contract at Arsenal, as the star striker has agreed a new three-year contract.

How to watch PL in the USA

Aubameyang, 31, was due to be out of contract next summer but the north London club announced his new contract as it comes off the back of Aubameyang putting in fine displays to win them both the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in August.

“Aubameyang new contract” is now something you will not be hearing about for a while.

The Gunners star went live from the Emirates Stadium to announce the contract and here’s what he had to say.

“Finally, as you know, I’ve just signed the thing. I wanted to share with you guys, so happy, a bit nervous, people are asking to sign that thing. It’s finally done. I’m really happy to be staying here. This is my home. It feels so good here. It is a great day. I want to become an Arsenal legend and to maybe leave a legacy it is the time to work a lot but for sure I will give my best, as always,” Aubameyang said.

The Gabonese star has scored 72 goals in 111 games for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang has consistently been excellent for Arsenal, despite all of their problems over the last few years, and new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was adamant that he would build his new-look team around Aubameyang.

He can now plan on that.

With Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe around to join him in attack too, this is a very exciting time for Arsenal.

Arteta has shored them up defensively and with Aubameyang locked down to a new contract, if he stays fit then they can almost guarantee he will score close to 25 Premier League goals per season.

That will go a long way to pushing Arsenal towards a top four place, which is their main aim this season.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working,” Arteta said. “He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”