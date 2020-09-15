Aubameyang new contract: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally signed a new contract at Arsenal, as the star striker has agreed a new three-year contract.

Aubameyang, 31, was due to be out of contract next summer but the north London club announced his new contract as it comes off the back of Aubameyang putting in fine displays to win them both the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in August.

“Aubameyang new contract” is now something you will not be hearing about for a while.

The Gunners star went live from the Emirates Stadium to announce the contract and here’s what he had to say.

“Finally, as you know, I’ve just signed the thing. I wanted to share with you guys, so happy, a bit nervous, people are asking to sign that thing. It’s finally done. I’m really happy to be staying here. This is my home. It feels so good here. It is a great day. I want to become an Arsenal legend and to maybe leave a legacy it is the time to work a lot but for sure I will give my best, as always,” Aubameyang said.

The Gabonese star has scored 72 goals in 111 games for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang has consistently been excellent for Arsenal, despite all of their problems over the last few years, and new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was adamant that he would build his new-look team around Aubameyang.

He can now plan on that.

With Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe around to join him in attack too, this is a very exciting time for Arsenal.

Arteta has shored them up defensively and with Aubameyang locked down to a new contract, if he stays fit then they can almost guarantee he will score close to 25 Premier League goals per season.

That will go a long way to pushing Arsenal towards a top four place, which is their main aim this season.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working,” Arteta said. “He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

72 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions since making his debut for Arsenal in February 2018 (72), netting 28% of the Gunners’ goals during this period (72/253). Signed. pic.twitter.com/lcd5BlkEWq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2020

