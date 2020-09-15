Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term contract at Aston Villa and that sound you can hear is Villa fans everywhere rejoicing.

Grealish, 25, is a lifelong Villa fan and came up through their academy and has been club captain for the last few seasons.

Speaking about his new five-year contract, Jack Grealish revealed his delight that he will be able to continue at the club he loves.

“I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it,” Grealish said. “Being 25 years old and the captain of Aston Villa in the Premier League; it’s the stuff of dreams, especially from where I’ve come from.”

Aston Villa’s CEO Christian Purslow added: “Jack is an emblem of our Owner’s vision for Aston Villa. He joined our Club as a local boy aged six and has developed into one of the country’s finest players finally becoming a full England international last week. We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves.”

Grealish has long been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and others but the silky attacking midfielder is staying at home for now and Villa’s fans, and manager Dean Smith, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

After making his England debut earlier this month, Grealish now knows that playing for Villa will not hamper his chance of becoming a regular for the England national team.

He loves Villa and plays like he loves Villa and his quality on the ball is undoubted. Without Grealish last season, Villa would have been relegated. Now that he’s committed his future to the club he will be able to focus on kicking them on to not just being relegation battlers but trying to be a top 10 Premier League club once again.

Grealish has had his moments off the pitch and has been immature, with his actions during the start of the national lockdown in the UK in March lambasted. He has grown up at Villa and he needs to keep maturing as he carries the expectation of the club on his shoulders.

He can beat any defender with a dribble, a fine flick or a fantastic pass and he is capable of being the key man in Villa’s attack. Now he needs help and Ollie Watkins’ arrival should provide him with someone to look for in the box who can finish off the chances he creates.

