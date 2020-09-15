More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jack Grealish
Getty Images

Grealish sign new long-term contract at Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 7:58 AM EDT
Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term contract at Aston Villa and that sound you can hear is Villa fans everywhere rejoicing.

Grealish, 25, is a lifelong Villa fan and came up through their academy and has been club captain for the last few seasons.

Speaking about his new five-year contract, Jack Grealish revealed his delight that he will be able to continue at the club he loves.

“I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa.  There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it,” Grealish said. “Being 25 years old and the captain of Aston Villa in the Premier League; it’s the stuff of dreams, especially from where I’ve come from.”

Aston Villa’s CEO Christian Purslow added: “Jack is an emblem of our Owner’s vision for Aston Villa. He joined our Club as a local boy aged six and has developed into one of the country’s finest players finally becoming a full England international last week. We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves.”

Grealish has long been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and others but the silky attacking midfielder is staying at home for now and Villa’s fans, and manager Dean Smith, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

After making his England debut earlier this month, Grealish now knows that playing for Villa will not hamper his chance of becoming a regular for the England national team.

He loves Villa and plays like he loves Villa and his quality on the ball is undoubted. Without Grealish last season, Villa would have been relegated. Now that he’s committed his future to the club he will be able to focus on kicking them on to not just being relegation battlers but trying to be a top 10 Premier League club once again.

Grealish has had his moments off the pitch and has been immature, with his actions during the start of the national lockdown in the UK in March lambasted. He has grown up at Villa and he needs to keep maturing as he carries the expectation of the club on his shoulders.

He can beat any defender with a dribble, a fine flick or a fantastic pass and he is capable of being the key man in Villa’s attack. Now he needs help and Ollie Watkins’ arrival should provide him with someone to look for in the box who can finish off the chances he creates.

UEFA Champions League third qualifying round preview

UEFA Champions League qualifying
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: 16 clubs are one step away from being one step away from being one of eight to reach the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

Six of those clubs (league path) will be in action on Tuesday, with three set to advance to the playoff round — the final stage — of UCL qualifying. Then, on Wednesday, the other 10 (champions path) will be in action with the final five spots up for grabs.

In the playoff round, Russian side Krasnodar awaits the three clubs that entered the competition based on their finishing place in their respective leagues. Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague will welcome the five domestic champions to advance on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule

Tuesday
Gent v Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar
PAOK v Benfica

Wednesday
Midjtylland v BSC Young Boys
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Dynamo Brest
Ferencvaros v Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag v Molde
Omonia Nicosia v Red Star Belgrade

Lampard assesses Chelsea win – ‘We were OK’; Pulisic injury update

Frank Lampard - Chelsea
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Frank Lampard is a three-time Premier League champion as a player, so he was in no rush to make any grand statements or anoint his Chelsea side as title contenders following Monday’s season-opening victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

[ MORE: Chelsea brush aside Brighton for comfortable away win ]

Sure, Chelsea looked quite comfortable at times while en route to their 3-1 win, but the Blues still have miles to go before reaching their sky-high potential. Lampard’s official assessment of his side’s performance? “We were OK.”

“I thought we were OK. I liked the work ethic. If you analyze the fact that we’ve been together as a team for four days, to expect everything to click on day one is difficult. We showed determination and that is a game we might have dropped points in last year.

“I don’t want to pin us down to one system. We have three or four players who want to play as a 10 for us but I want us to be adaptable. We have a lot of attacking players, I want us to be fluid, I want that movement. We weren’t as fluid as we can be today but we will work on that.”

“Reece James’ goal, it had me off my seat and we needed it, we weren’t at our best in that period. Reece has got that in him, he is a player of such quality. You try and get him in areas where he can be a threat.”

A massive part of Lampard’s job this season will be to manage expectations for a side full of young and new faces up and down the squad — not so much for the outside world, but more so inside the club every step of the way. While fans and pundits rush to make judgments, Lampard knows he has to remain the coolest character and keep the group grounded in reality if they are to achieve their goals this season.

One player who will undoubtedly help Chelsea sooner rather than later is Christian Pulisic, though the American superstar was unavailable for the game against Brighton. After suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final just six weeks ago, Pulisic felt a bit of discomfort over the last few days and was held out accordingly, Lampard said after the game.

Chelsea brush aside Brighton for comfortable away win

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Brighton – Chelsea saw the humbling beginnings of what could ultimately be a very special season for the Blues, who kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Frank Lampard’s side began the game rather slowly, but undoubtedly grew into the proceedings — and their season’s expectations — as the 90 minutes wore on.

Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma comprise perhaps an unlikely goal-scoring trio, but they were the ones who secured the three points nonetheless.

3 things we learned: Brighton – Chelsea

1. Chelsea far from the finished product: That’s not a slight on Chelsea whatsoever. In fact, it’s meant as a compliment that, on a day in which they won 3-1, they were far from as good as appears possible. Brighton were every bit as worthy of a first-half goal, yet Chelsea managed to keep them off the scoreboard before halftime. Brighton scored early in the first half, and Chelsea hit right back. It was at this point — immediately following James’ goal — that Chelsea took control and put their foot on the gas. Rarely did the Blues look crisp and sharp on Monday, but it was crystal clear for all to see just how much talent they have and how good they should be once their full squad is available. Speaking of which…

2. Werner’s movement a nightmare for defenders: Feel free to celebrate, Chelsea fans, for it would appear your club has found the center forward you’ve desperately missed since Didier Drogba was at his very best. Timo Werner is an altogether different player than Drogba, no doubt about it, but the 24-year-old German is constantly active — annoyingly so — and moving around the final third. Once Christian Pulisic (hamstring) returns from injury, Kai Havertz gets up to speed in the PL, and everyone gets on the same page, Werner should be a perennial Golden Boot contender based solely on the sheer volume of chances he’ll see.

3. Chelsea have found their right back: Just tallied a goal and an assist on Monday, and made a very serious claim made for the starting right back job in perpetuity. He looked increasingly confident defensively after playing plenty of minutes last season, and he offers a fair bit going forward as well. Given the money spent elsewhere in this Chelsea team, the fact their long-term starting right back came through the club’s academy — and made it into the first team — should be a feather in Lampard’s cap. Also, shoutout, last season’s transfer ban for the assist.

Chelsea went ahead courtesy of Steven Alzate’s gaffe in the 22nd minute. Alzate gave the ball away under no pressure in his own third of the field, which resulted in Werner, who touched the ball around Mathew Ryan, being taken down in the box. It was Jorginho who stepped up to the spot and converted for the 1-0 lead.

Brighton so nearly equalized just before halftime, when Alzate let fly from outside the penalty area. Kepa Arrizabalaga was, however, up to the task of diving to his right and palming the ball away.

Trossard did manage fire Brighton back to level terms early in the second half, if only briefly. The Belgian cut in the from right flank and hit a low bouncer toward the far post. Arrizabalaga appeared to be all over it, but never got there in the end and watched helplessly as the ball hit the back of the net.

The 1-1 scoreline lasted all of one minute, as right back James decided it was time for him to score his first PL goal. The 20-year-old did just that in incredible style. Right-footed strike. Swerving away from the goalkeeper. Just under the crossbar. Untouchable for any ‘keeper in the world. That’s every box ticked.

Zouma got the final touch on James’ corner kick 10 minutes later, giving his side a two-goal advantage that wouldn’t be touched.

PSG ‘strongly supports’ Neymar’s claim he was racially abused

PSG - Neymar
Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
PSG – Neymar news: Paris Saint-Germain says it “strongly supports” Neymar’s claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match on Sunday.

PSG’s brief statement on Monday added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match which featured 17 cards.

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.

PSG – Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused. He went on social media regretting only that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.